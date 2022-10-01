Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Storm surge: Hurricane Ian’s most powerful impact
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the push to survey storm damage in Southwest Florida continues, it is becoming clear what was Ian’s most powerful and deadly characteristic -- storm surge. Hurricane Ian was able to create an incredible storm surge, which covered the barrier islands of Southwest Florida in...
News4Jax.com
List: Sandbag do’s and don’ts after a storm
After many Florida residents obtained sandbags ahead of Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane in Southwest Florida, several counties are offering some information on what to do with those after the storm. Sarasota County shared a helpful list of do’s and don’ts for leftover sand:...
News4Jax.com
By the numbers: 620,000 Floridians still without power in wake of Ian; death toll varies
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Emergency Management held a news conference Monday morning to give an update on recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian. As of Monday, most of the efforts are concentrated in Southwest Florida where the storm made landfall as a catastrophic Category 4 storm carrying maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. Crews have been scrambling since Hurricane Ian made landfall on Cayo Costa Island on Wednesday to help those affected.
News4Jax.com
Ian left at least $38 million in home damage in St. Johns County; first responders made 26 high-water rescues
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Even though it wasn’t as bad as it could have been, St. Johns County officials said Tropical Storm Ian still left millions of dollars in damage in its wake when it blew through the area last week. St. Johns County Commissioners were briefed Thursday...
News4Jax.com
Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties
Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
News4Jax.com
Castillo de San Marcos celebrates 350th anniversary after waters from Ian recede
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Sunday marked the 350th anniversary of the 1672 groundbreaking ceremonies for Castillo de San Marcos. It’s like night and day in St. Augustine since Hurricane Ian hit. Businesses were back open and people were outside celebrating the famous fort. “Oh, it’s a beautiful, beautiful...
News4Jax.com
St. Augustine water usage no longer restricted
The city of St. Augustine announced Monday morning that sewer service has returned to normal following Ian, so water usage is no longer restricted. According to the city, water customers are now able to discharge water as usual and no longer need to limit the length of showers; delay laundry use; only wash essential items; not run water while brushing teeth, shaving or rinsing dishes; or minimize the number of toilet flushes.
News4Jax.com
Florida gas prices drop as the state Gas Tax Holiday begins
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida drivers are seeing a big drop in prices at the pump with the state average at $3.22 per gallon — the lowest since January. It comes after the state gas tax holiday went into effect over the weekend. Florida’s Motor Fuel Tax Relief Act...
News4Jax.com
Thousands of members of the Army National Guard deliver supplies to Hurricane Ian survivors
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – Thousands of members of the Army National Guard were deployed to areas hit hardest by Hurricane Ian. On Monday, we spend the day with them as they helped people in Port Charlotte. Tiana Drossel, 22, has been with the National Guard for five years. Drossel...
News4Jax.com
Fore! New Stillwater Golf and Country Club tees off
ST. JOHNS, Fla. – Northeast Florida is a golfer’s dream. The ability to play almost year-round and the region is packed with a plethora of both cost-friendly and challenging courses. The latest offering is located along a 3.5-mile stretch of Country Road 210 in St. Johns that already boasts three of the area’s most popular layouts.
News4Jax.com
Jury picked in trial related to Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot
JACKSON, Mich. – A jury was seated Tuesday in the trial of three men charged in connection with a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The selection process lasted two days as a judge and lawyers in Jackson, Michigan, tried to weed out people who had personal conflicts — vacation, child care, work — or showed a potential for bias.
News4Jax.com
Cocktails of Sweetness empowering women
Charmae Allen launched her mixology truck “Cocktails of Sweetness” to share her passion for quality cocktails and connect with the community. She books for events and more all over Northeast Florida. She has also partnered up with a group for an upcoming female empowerment conference. Chic Chat Presents...
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Four games to watch, full schedule for delayed Week 6
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s the hurricane-delayed Week 6 of the high school football season with a big slate of games Monday and Tuesday up before more action on Thursday and Friday. We take a look at the top four games, the next four options and the full schedule for teams in north Florida. All games are 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games indicated by an *. Super 10 rankings are in parentheses.
