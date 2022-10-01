ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The reality of legal weed in California: Huge illegal grows, violence, worker exploitation and deaths

At sunset from atop Haystack Butte, the desert floor below shimmers with a thousand lights. At this hour and distance, serene hues cloak the rugged enclave of Mount Shasta Vista, a tense collective of seasonal camps guarded by guns and dogs where the daily runs of water trucks are interrupted by police raids, armed robberies and, sometimes, death. So many hoop houses pack this valley near the Oregon border that last year it had the capacity to supply half of California’s entire legal cannabis market.
California wells run dry as drought depletes groundwater

FAIRMEAD, Calif. (AP) — As California's drought deepens, Elaine Moore’s family is running out of an increasingly precious resource: water. The Central Valley almond growers had two wells go dry this summer. Two of her adult children are now getting water from a new well the family drilled after the old one went dry last year. She’s even supplying water to a neighbor whose well dried up.
Police: California serial killer 'on a mission' in slayings

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A California serial killer seems to be “on a mission” throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman dating back to last year. Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in Stockton and Oakland, about 70...
