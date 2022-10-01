Read full article on original website
Transcript: FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell on “Face the Nation,” Oct. 2, 2022
The following is a transcript of an interview with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell that aired on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. MARGARET BRENNAN: Deanne Criswell. Administrator, I know you are very, very busy — you’ve got states of emergency from Virginia down to Florida. You’ve got flooding and concerns — West Virginia, Tennessee. Where is your area of greatest concern at this moment?
October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month
Disability Network of Mid-Michigan (DNMM) has announced its participation in National Disability Employment Awareness Month, an annual awareness campaign that takes place each October. The purpose of National Disability Employment Awareness Month is to educate about disability employment issues and celebrate the many and varied contributions of America’s workers with...
Michiagn AG Office Charges Three Other Officers in Punching Case
The Michigan Attorney General’s office has surprised Saginaw officials after charging three police officers for not intervening with a state police trooper accused of punching a handcuffed man. State police trooper Bram Schroeder is accused of assault and misconduct in office for allegedly punching Vance Martin several times on...
Sheriff pleads for help finding 4 kidnapped family members and their abductor
Authorities in Merced County in Central California are searching for four family members they say were kidnapped Monday morning from a business there. A manhunt is on for their abductor. The sheriff’s office says detectives are looking for 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her mother, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, her father, 36-year-old Jasdeep...
