Ennis, MT

montanasports.com

Butte's Jack Prigge still trying to process State AA golf comeback win

BUTTE — Days later, Butte High senior Jack Prigge is still trying to wrap his mind around the incredible turn of fortune he experienced in the final round of the State AA golf tournament at Green Meadow Country Club in Helena on Friday. "It didn't really feel real at...
BUTTE, MT
montanasports.com

No movement for Griz, Bobcats in latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll

After wins this past weekend, there was still no movement for the Montana Grizzlies or Montana State Bobcats in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, which was released on Monday. The Grizzlies, who defeated Idaho State 28-20 on Saturday, held at No. 3 in the poll while MSU,...
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

Montana's Patrick Rohrbach earns Big Sky special teams honor

MISSOULA — After a big week with the boot, Montana punter Patrick Rohrbach has been named the Big Sky Special Teams Player of the Week following the Grizzlies' win at Idaho State, the league announced Monday. The freshman from Kalispell handled Montana's punting and kickoff duties in his first...
MISSOULA, MT
montanasports.com

Montana State's Sean Chambers rolls in player of the week accolades

BOZEMAN — After his career performance against UC Davis Saturday, it comes to no surprise that Montana State's Sean Chambers was tabbed for several player of the week honors. On Monday, the Big Sky Conference named Chambers as the Co-offensive Player of the Week, sharing the honor with Portland...
BOZEMAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana State University to place lights on the M for homecoming in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. - In celebration of homecoming, Montana State University is lighting up the M in Bozeman with LED lights Tuesday evening. Gallatin County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) and Bozeman Fire posted to Facebook reminding people to not call Gallatin County 9-1-1 to report the lights on the M--it is not a fire; rather, a yearly tradition.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

Win Free Tickets to This Awesome Concert in Bozeman

One of today's hottest country stars in playing at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Friday, October 7, and MY 103.5 wants to send you to the show for free!. Thomas Rhett is bringing his "Bring the Bar to You" Tour with Parker McCollum and Conner Smith to the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman this Friday, and we're giving away tickets all week long. We can't wait to hear Thomas Rhett sing all of his huge hits at the Brick, and we want to hook you up with tickets and send you to the concert for free.
BOZEMAN, MT
yourbigsky.com

Hit the slopes at these Montana ski areas

It is almost time for cooler weather and snow, which means it is time to start planning ski trips. Visit Montana lists all 15 ski areas in the state that are perfect winter destinations. While most are closed, they are only months away from opening for the 2022-2023 season. Here are the top five ski resorts in Montana to visit this season.
BIG SKY, MT
bozemancvb.com

Newest Restaurants in the Bozeman Area

One of the best things about Bozeman is the ever-growing restaurant scene. Though the growth seems to have slowed a bit since its peak in 2021, new dining locations are still popping up around the Gallatin Valley. Here is a round-up of the latest round of new restaurants in the area.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Popular Superstar Is Coming To Montana, Here’s How To Win VIP

Montanans love concerts—especially country concerts, and one of the biggest country stars is coming to Bozeman next Friday to play at Brick Breeden. Thomas Rhett, who is not only an accomplished singer but also a polished songwriter, has already racked up over 18 number-one songs and is bringing his "Bring The Bar To You" Tour to Montana.
BOZEMAN, MT
bozone.com

All hail the victorious: your ‘Best of Bozeman’ picks for ‘22

As the sun sets on another fantastic run of activity and amusement under the big blue skies of Southwest Montana, we enter a time of year that calls for crockpots, fall flannel, football Sunday and anticipation of the coming holidays. Events are moving indoors and our local businesses are swapping...
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana’s Amazing Technicolor Tree: Can You “Beleaf” the Autumn Colors?

This incredibly colorful tree is hiding in plain sight and you might drive by it every day if you're in downtown Bozeman. According to the Farmer's Almanac, Montana's weather is supposed to be about as "normal" as possible during October of 2022. Not sure what normal means around here but since we didn't have a single hard freeze in Bozeman during September, I'd bet October may have some surprises for us.
BOZEMAN, MT

