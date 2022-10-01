One of today's hottest country stars in playing at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Friday, October 7, and MY 103.5 wants to send you to the show for free!. Thomas Rhett is bringing his "Bring the Bar to You" Tour with Parker McCollum and Conner Smith to the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman this Friday, and we're giving away tickets all week long. We can't wait to hear Thomas Rhett sing all of his huge hits at the Brick, and we want to hook you up with tickets and send you to the concert for free.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO