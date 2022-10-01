Read full article on original website
Related
montanasports.com
Butte's Jack Prigge still trying to process State AA golf comeback win
BUTTE — Days later, Butte High senior Jack Prigge is still trying to wrap his mind around the incredible turn of fortune he experienced in the final round of the State AA golf tournament at Green Meadow Country Club in Helena on Friday. "It didn't really feel real at...
montanasports.com
No movement for Griz, Bobcats in latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll
After wins this past weekend, there was still no movement for the Montana Grizzlies or Montana State Bobcats in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, which was released on Monday. The Grizzlies, who defeated Idaho State 28-20 on Saturday, held at No. 3 in the poll while MSU,...
montanasports.com
Montana's Patrick Rohrbach earns Big Sky special teams honor
MISSOULA — After a big week with the boot, Montana punter Patrick Rohrbach has been named the Big Sky Special Teams Player of the Week following the Grizzlies' win at Idaho State, the league announced Monday. The freshman from Kalispell handled Montana's punting and kickoff duties in his first...
montanasports.com
Montana State’s Sean Chambers 'answers the call’ with career performance
BOZEMAN — With Tommy Mellott out for Saturday night's game against UC Davis, that meant Sean Chambers would get the start in Week 5 as the Bobcats returned home for a game under the lights. Earlier this week, head coach Brent Vigen said he had all the confidence in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montanasports.com
Montana State's Sean Chambers rolls in player of the week accolades
BOZEMAN — After his career performance against UC Davis Saturday, it comes to no surprise that Montana State's Sean Chambers was tabbed for several player of the week honors. On Monday, the Big Sky Conference named Chambers as the Co-offensive Player of the Week, sharing the honor with Portland...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana State University to place lights on the M for homecoming in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - In celebration of homecoming, Montana State University is lighting up the M in Bozeman with LED lights Tuesday evening. Gallatin County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) and Bozeman Fire posted to Facebook reminding people to not call Gallatin County 9-1-1 to report the lights on the M--it is not a fire; rather, a yearly tradition.
Win Free Tickets to This Awesome Concert in Bozeman
One of today's hottest country stars in playing at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Friday, October 7, and MY 103.5 wants to send you to the show for free!. Thomas Rhett is bringing his "Bring the Bar to You" Tour with Parker McCollum and Conner Smith to the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman this Friday, and we're giving away tickets all week long. We can't wait to hear Thomas Rhett sing all of his huge hits at the Brick, and we want to hook you up with tickets and send you to the concert for free.
yourbigsky.com
Hit the slopes at these Montana ski areas
It is almost time for cooler weather and snow, which means it is time to start planning ski trips. Visit Montana lists all 15 ski areas in the state that are perfect winter destinations. While most are closed, they are only months away from opening for the 2022-2023 season. Here are the top five ski resorts in Montana to visit this season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mountain Lion makes itself at home in Montana man's backyard
Gene Crowe has lived on his property in Willow Creek since 1964. Last week he found something lurking in his backyard that he had never seen before.
Feature film based in Bozeman and Livingston addresses important topics
The Gallatin County Fairgrounds and Murdoch’s in Bozeman are just two of many locations in town where a movie was filmed, starring local actors. One of them you might recognize from a classic.
Fuel Fitness gyms in Butte and Helena closed
The windows and front entrance of the Butte location off Harrison Avenue were boarded up Sunday and a sign stated the gym was permanently closed.
bozemancvb.com
Newest Restaurants in the Bozeman Area
One of the best things about Bozeman is the ever-growing restaurant scene. Though the growth seems to have slowed a bit since its peak in 2021, new dining locations are still popping up around the Gallatin Valley. Here is a round-up of the latest round of new restaurants in the area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beautiful Montana Cabin For Under $300k? Yep, But There’s A Catch
Dream of owning a home in or around Bozeman? You're not alone. Now, what if that house was in the beautiful Hyalite Canyon? This area is developed, highly sought out, and has some of the most beautiful scenery in the state. Now, what if there was a cabin for sale...
Popular Superstar Is Coming To Montana, Here’s How To Win VIP
Montanans love concerts—especially country concerts, and one of the biggest country stars is coming to Bozeman next Friday to play at Brick Breeden. Thomas Rhett, who is not only an accomplished singer but also a polished songwriter, has already racked up over 18 number-one songs and is bringing his "Bring The Bar To You" Tour to Montana.
bozone.com
All hail the victorious: your ‘Best of Bozeman’ picks for ‘22
As the sun sets on another fantastic run of activity and amusement under the big blue skies of Southwest Montana, we enter a time of year that calls for crockpots, fall flannel, football Sunday and anticipation of the coming holidays. Events are moving indoors and our local businesses are swapping...
This Popular Montana Attraction Is One Of A Kind.
Here in Montana, there are a whole lot of things to see and do. Montana is home to beautiful mountains, pristine lakes and streams, lush forests, and stunning prairies. If you love the outdoors, I can't think of a better place to be than right here in Big Sky Country.
Montana’s Amazing Technicolor Tree: Can You “Beleaf” the Autumn Colors?
This incredibly colorful tree is hiding in plain sight and you might drive by it every day if you're in downtown Bozeman. According to the Farmer's Almanac, Montana's weather is supposed to be about as "normal" as possible during October of 2022. Not sure what normal means around here but since we didn't have a single hard freeze in Bozeman during September, I'd bet October may have some surprises for us.
Butte pork chop sandwich inspires Portland business
A Butte native has opened a food cart in Portland and one of the menu items - the Butte, America Chop - is inspired by the Freeway Tavern’s pork chop sandwich.
This Montana Street Is Out Of Control. Can The Drivers Not Read?
I could be wrong, and I'm not trying to act like a "Karen", but for heaven's sake, why are people driving so fast, like the world is on fire behind them and they are trying to escape?. I live close to Davis Lane, over by Costco and E. Valley Center...
More than two pounds of cocaine allegedly found in Bozeman man's vehicle
A Bozeman man was arrested Saturday after a Montana Highway Patrol trooper found the man’s vehicle stopped in the middle of the road.
Comments / 0