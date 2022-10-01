ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds of affordable housing protections set to expire in Oregon

On the eve of the 2021 new year, 200 residents 55 years and older at the Woodsprings apartments in Tigard received notice that their affordable housing protections were expiring. "Everybody was thrown into fear and panic wondering what is going to happen," said one of those residents Heidi Johnstone. "Think...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

94 rabbits rescued from SW Wash. home 'hop-ful' for adoption at humane society

PORTLAND, Ore. — Volunteers are looking for homes for 94 rabbits that recently arrived at the Humane Society of Southwest Washington. The humane society says a owner realized they couldn’t handle the sheer number of rabbits at their home. They surrendered the bunnies to Clark County Animal Control, who worked with HSSW to retrieve the rabbits and get them ready for adoption.
PORTLAND, OR
City
Portland, OR
KATU.com

Portland named Best Foodie City in America

Portland just landed at the top of a list of Best Foodie Cities in America. The new list, released by WalletHub, looked at factors like restaurant diversity, food trucks per capita, grocery costs, and more. Orlando came in second on the list, followed by Miami, San Francisco, Austin, and Sacramento,...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Vancouver approves $1.5M grant for police body cameras

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A $1.5 million grant could see the city of Vancouver rolling out its police body camera initiative ahead of schedule. The grant from the Department of Justice was approved Monday night by the Vancouver City Council. Prior to receiving the grant, the city allocated another $3...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Rewards offered in two Portland killings

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cash rewards of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to arrests in two different homicides. The first case was a deadly shooting near Northgate Park on Sept. 19. Essadin Hassan, 23, was killed in that shooting. CRIME MAP | Check in on...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

AFC Urgent Care

They're a one-stop clinic offering a wide variety of health-care services, including labs and x-rays. Tammy Hernandez visited the newest location of AFC Urgent Care in Hillsboro to meet with Poojitha Jujjuri , PA-C, and find out more about the services they offer. AFC Urgent Care has 6 locations in...
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

Portland community responds to four homicides in 24 hours

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police made three arrests after four homicides in a 24-hour time period over the weekend. This spanned from early Friday morning into Saturday, including two stabbings in Old Town, a shooting in Northeast, and a shooting in Southeast. Sergeant Kevin Allen said from investigative units...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland Public Schools sues e-cigarette maker Juul

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Public Schools is suing e-cigarette maker Juul. The lawsuit alleges that Juul intentionally targeted youth, designed its products to maximize nicotine addiction, and employed deceitful advertising practices. It further accuses Juul of enticing youth with kid-friendly flavors, contributing to a public health crisis, and engaging...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portlanders urge city leaders to take action to lower crime

PORTLAND, Ore. — Another deadly weekend in Portland. Between shootings, stabbings, and serial property crimes, police have had their hands full. And what many community members are saying needs to change is city leadership. "Our leadership is costing city revenue, costing the city notoriety, is costing us all the...
PORTLAND, OR

