Tuesday in Portland: 3 suspects arraigned for homicides over weekend and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: City sees 4 homicides in 24 hours, nonprofit provides Oregon schools with NarcanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane IanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland ends the water year above average; drought conditions persist across Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland ends the water year above average, thanks to a wetter than normal spring. The water year ended September 30 with Portland recording 41.16 inches of precipitation. The average amount for Portland is 36.91 inches of rain. The excess 4.25 inches was a welcome sight, as...
Hundreds of affordable housing protections set to expire in Oregon
On the eve of the 2021 new year, 200 residents 55 years and older at the Woodsprings apartments in Tigard received notice that their affordable housing protections were expiring. "Everybody was thrown into fear and panic wondering what is going to happen," said one of those residents Heidi Johnstone. "Think...
Portland mayor and city commissioner voice optimism around resources for 9-1-1 backlog
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's City Council will vote Wednesday on an emergency clause to improve 9-1-1 employee overtime pay, as callers face increasing wait times. The vote comes one week after a similar measure in the form of an emergency order failed. Mayor Ted Wheeler said additional funding for...
94 rabbits rescued from SW Wash. home 'hop-ful' for adoption at humane society
PORTLAND, Ore. — Volunteers are looking for homes for 94 rabbits that recently arrived at the Humane Society of Southwest Washington. The humane society says a owner realized they couldn’t handle the sheer number of rabbits at their home. They surrendered the bunnies to Clark County Animal Control, who worked with HSSW to retrieve the rabbits and get them ready for adoption.
Portland Parks Foundation says it'll cost about $2M to restore iconic Elk Statue
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Parks Foundation on Monday released its cost estimates to restore the iconic Elk Statue and fountain in downtown Portland after they were damaged during protests in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis. The foundation says it expects...
Portland gas prices see 50-cent jump since last week, averaging $5.48 a gallon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Average gas prices in Portland are up about 50 cents in the last week, hitting about $5.48 a gallon as of Monday. According to GasBuddy, the average gas price in Oregon is $5.36 per gallon while Washington is seeing prices at about $5.20. The cheapest price...
Portland named Best Foodie City in America
Portland just landed at the top of a list of Best Foodie Cities in America. The new list, released by WalletHub, looked at factors like restaurant diversity, food trucks per capita, grocery costs, and more. Orlando came in second on the list, followed by Miami, San Francisco, Austin, and Sacramento,...
Vancouver approves $1.5M grant for police body cameras
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A $1.5 million grant could see the city of Vancouver rolling out its police body camera initiative ahead of schedule. The grant from the Department of Justice was approved Monday night by the Vancouver City Council. Prior to receiving the grant, the city allocated another $3...
Rewards offered in two Portland killings
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cash rewards of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to arrests in two different homicides. The first case was a deadly shooting near Northgate Park on Sept. 19. Essadin Hassan, 23, was killed in that shooting. CRIME MAP | Check in on...
Hot inflation isn't cooling down as Autumn & fall festivities roll in, deals do exist
PORTLAND, Ore. — Pumpkins, corn mazes, decorated homes, and colorful leaves are all signs that fall is here, but the forthcoming cool weather isn't combating hot inflation. The cost of fall activities will likely cost more this year compared to last, thanks to rising prices across the board. Bob...
AFC Urgent Care
They're a one-stop clinic offering a wide variety of health-care services, including labs and x-rays. Tammy Hernandez visited the newest location of AFC Urgent Care in Hillsboro to meet with Poojitha Jujjuri , PA-C, and find out more about the services they offer. AFC Urgent Care has 6 locations in...
Rollover accident in SW Portland; roads closed while officials investigate, clean up
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire, Portland Police, and AMR responded to a rollover accident just after 9 a.m. Monday morning in Southwest Portland. Officials say two cars and one motorcycle were involved in the crash at Southwest Park Place and Southwest Vista Avenue. Photos sent by Portland Fire show...
Portland community responds to four homicides in 24 hours
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police made three arrests after four homicides in a 24-hour time period over the weekend. This spanned from early Friday morning into Saturday, including two stabbings in Old Town, a shooting in Northeast, and a shooting in Southeast. Sergeant Kevin Allen said from investigative units...
Portland Public Schools sues e-cigarette maker Juul
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Public Schools is suing e-cigarette maker Juul. The lawsuit alleges that Juul intentionally targeted youth, designed its products to maximize nicotine addiction, and employed deceitful advertising practices. It further accuses Juul of enticing youth with kid-friendly flavors, contributing to a public health crisis, and engaging...
Telehealth addiction medication treatment could be nearing end, doctor worries
PORTLAND, Ore. — Kate Platte sat down in her chair in her Oregon City home just as she had every two weeks in the last two years - at a screen, in front of a camera. Normally, she's meeting with a doctor or licensed medical provider who is able to prescribe her the life-saving medication she needs.
Newberg school board tries to avoid responsibility for flag ban in statement, union says
NEWBERG, Ore. — The Newberg teachers union responded to a statement from the school board Friday over a judge’s ruling that the district’s ban on political signage, including pride and Black Lives Matter flags, violates Oregon’s Constitution. In a post on Facebook, the board said any...
Two-Alarm house fire in Kelso brings mult-agency response; dog rescued, cat dies
KELSO, Wash. — A two-alarm fire in Kelso brought a multi-agency response to battle the house fire Sunday night. Fire officials say they were called to the 100 Block of Vision Drive Sunday at 8:45 p.m. Residents told firefighters that a fire started in a garbage can and then...
Fire officials: Quick thinking by resident likely kept fire from spreading
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Firefighters say fast thinking by a resident likely kept an early morning fire confined to a garage. At 4:00 a.m. Monday morning, Hillsboro Fire was dispatched to a residence at 141 NE 40th Avenue. A resident at the home told firefighters he smelled smoke, but couldn’t...
Portlanders urge city leaders to take action to lower crime
PORTLAND, Ore. — Another deadly weekend in Portland. Between shootings, stabbings, and serial property crimes, police have had their hands full. And what many community members are saying needs to change is city leadership. "Our leadership is costing city revenue, costing the city notoriety, is costing us all the...
If charter reform passes, Portland council members will be chosen by ranked choice voting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Measure 26-228 could shake up the way Portland city government is chosen. If it passes, City Council members will be selected by ranked choice voting, meaning voters can rank candidates in order of preference instead of picking just one. "The top three winners would win seats...
