Bourne, MA

HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Bourne girls volleyball gets back to .500

By André Simms, Cape Cod Times
 4 days ago
Once 0-3, a slow start is now a thing of the past for the Bourne High girls volleyball team.

The Canalwomen are now 5-5 following Friday's four-set win over Brockton (25-9, 25-23, 21-25, 30-28).

Senior defensive specialist Kendall Fortune had six aces to go along with 12 digs for the Canalwomen. She was helped defensively by libero Sarah Sweeney's team high 24 digs. Setter Elena Timo had a double-double, with 19 assists and 13 digs. Eleven of those 19 dimes were killed by Nola Timo, a team high.

In other high school action on Friday:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Nantucket 3, Nauset 0: The Whalers swept the Warriors (25-8, 25-9, 25-16) to get the win.

Dennis Yarmouth 3, Old Rochester 0: In a rematch of last seasons Division 3 state Championship, the Dolphins got their revenge, and swept Old Rochester (25-21, 25-17, 25-19). Senior Grace Presswood recorded her 1,000th career dig as part of a 15-kill, 11 dig game. Vivian Castano had 34 assists, Ellen Swanson added a double-double with 11 kills and 10 digs, and Eliana Castano led the way defensively with 19 digs. The Dolphins are now 6-3 on the season.

FIELD HOCKEY

Middleboro 4, Mashpee 1: Kasey Boettger set up Ciara Hendricks for the Falcons goal, and Ayesha Shafi had seven saves for Masphee in goal.

Nauset 2, Barnstable 1: The Warriors handed the Red Hawks the loss in a tightly contested matchup. Senior captain Ella Salas scored Barnstable's only goal.

Saint John Paul II 1, Westport 1: Sophie Stanley was the goal scorer on the day for the Lions in the tie. She was set up by Kaylee Anthony. Shea Ryan, Erin Hatton, Chloe Lawson, Maya Delancey, all played a key defensive role for the Lions.

Sandwich 2, Dennis-Yarmouth 1: The Blue Knights remain undefeated as Khloe Schultz found Quinn Jordan twice in the second quarter to secure the win.

BOYS SOCCER

Saint John Paul II 3, Sturgis West 1: Sebastian Ramos' two goals proved to be the difference on the night for the Lions in their win over the Navigators. The third came from a worldie off the foot of Nico Traykovski from forty yards out.

Sturgis East 1, Monomoy 1: The Sharks drew first blood in the first half when junior Joey McKeen met Niko Vujosevic's cross to put Monomoy in the lead. The Storm battled back in the second half to level the score.

Barnstable 3, New Bedford 2: Kaike Maia scored twice to lead the Red Hawks attack. Barnstable's third goal came from Luiz Texeira's penalty kick.

Falmouth 2, Old Rochester 0: Webert Moniz scored the first goal of the night for the Clippers in the win. Ryan Simone doubled the lead in the second half with his goal.

GIRLS SOCCER

Cape Cod Academy 8, Rising Tide 0: Hat tricks from Jenna Marsh and Olivia Daigle led the way for the Seahawks in the win. After making five saves in goal for the Seahawks, Lilian Shanahan took the gloves off and played in the field, scored twice, and dished out two assists.

Norwell 5, Mashpee 0: The Falcons lost to Norwell. Mia Fougere made 19 saves in goal for Mashpee.

Sandwich 10, Dennis-Yarmouth 1: The Blue Knights got the win on their homecoming over the Dolphins. Sandwich jumped out to a 6-1 first half lead, and are now 3-3-2 on the season.

GOLF

Sandwich 225, Bridgewater Raynham 252: All six Sandwich golfers shot sub-40 in the Blue Knights win at Old Scotish Lynx par 36 course. Emma Abramson was the best of them all Friday afternoon, shooting a 36. Thomas Hurley and Luke Greeley shot 37s, Mitch Norkavicious and James Murray shot 38s, and Blaise Chitigny rounded out the day with a 39.

