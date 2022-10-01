Pocasset intersection upgrades won't go before town meeting voters this fall. Here's why

POCASSET – A long-awaited proposal to reconstruct busy intersections at Four Corners and Wings Neck Road died a quick death Monday, , after two key committes considered the cost too expensive.

The capital outlay committee, after a two-hour hearing, voted not to recommend the $1.4 million intersection plan to Oct. 24 special town meeting voters “at this point.”

After the unanimous decision Highway Director Shawn Patterson removed the request from finance committee scrutiny. He may be directed back to the drawing board to create a less costly and ambitious plan.

Later that evening, the Board of Selectmen withdrew the intersection upgrade funding article from the October warrant.

Would intersection funding come at expense of new fire station?

Capital outlay members said the proposal was indeed sound but that the timing and cost were off. Members Wayne Sampson and Carol Lynch said funding could jeopardize financing a southside fire station. The firehouse effort has been estimated to cost $13 million plus any land acquisition costs involved.

“I’m having a real hard time spending $1,347,000 on this (intersection) project,” capital spending member John O’Brien said. “It appears to be overkill. It sounds to me like an awful approach that to me is not a real big problem.”

Town Administrator Marlene McCollem said the cost would compete with all other capital proposals. She also said $400,000 would be requested from the state Department of Transportation but that Bourne would still have to borrow the full project cost.

“But if the $400,000 is approved, the (intersection) borrowing will be less than the estimated cost,” she said. “But we can’t guarantee that before town meeting.”

Capital spending Chair Donald Pickard said the cost to upgrade the Shore Road/Barlows Landing Road intersection and create a four-way stop is not listed on Bourne’s five-year capital outlay plan.

Currently, motorists traveling on Shore Road have the right of way, while traffic on Barlows Landing Road has stop signs.

Pocasset residents reduced issues to a pivotal matter of what is more important for the village: an upgraded intersection or money for a new firehouse.

What did Pocasset residents say?

Some said villagers and business owners have not had the opportunity to discuss the heavily traveled intersection in which traffic flow worsens during the summer. St. John the Evangelist Church opposes four-way stop signs. Some residents said a new firehouse south of the canal should take precedence for financing.

Others said the intersection plan is “over engineered,” that four-way stop signs are indeed needed, that the intersection should be reduced in width and its crosswalks aligned; and that the only people with issues about the area are summer residents.

There was consensus that Shore Road motorists in both directions do not slow down and are likely distracted and all too often missing key traffic signs, especially those about speed limits.

Patterson said the proposal could be reduced in scope to become less expensive. But, he said, if lesser improvements do not work out, then more major intersection work will become far more expensive.

