Mix 95.7FM

103.3 WKFR

Here’s When We Can Expect the First Snowfall in Kalamazoo

According to recent long-range forecasts, we may get snow earlier than normal this year. We now have a couple of predictions about the first snowfall of Winter 2022/2023. I realize that the weather in Michigan is almost always the opposite of consistent. Who knows, we could have a freak snowstorm before Halloween. In fact, one long-range forecast shows our first snowfall happening very close to the spooky holiday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Haunted Car Wash Locations In Metro Grand Rapids

It's officially October and that means Spooky Season is here, and it's time for those haunted attractions across West Michigan to shine. Where are there Haunted Car Washes in West Michigan?. It seems like there's a haunted version of everything these days, and Haunted Car washes started popping up all...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Young Kalamazoo Homeowner Goes Viral with 70s Chic Décor

This young Kalamazoo woman has turned Facebook Marketplace into her personal gold mine. Emma is a recent college graduate and a new homeowner in Kalamazoo. She started showing off her thrifting skills on TikTok and the world was here for it. Emma a.k.a. @amodernrobin on TikTok currently has 28.3 thousand followers and 2.6 million total video likes on the popular social media app. In fact, her fashion sense got the attention of Insider.com as they featured her home makeover on their website about 6 months ago.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids Ranks in the Top 10 as a “Most Neighborly City”

There was a time when everyone on the block knew each other. Neighbors would stop by to borrow a cup of sugar. Children in the neighborhood all played together. All of the adults on the block knew everyone's name and what they did for a living. You might even ask your neighbor to feed the cat or water the plants while you were on vacation. Sadly, that has changed over the years. People might know their closest neighbor, but it is rare that you know everyone on the block.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

New Poll Says Grand Rapids is a Foodie Heaven

If you need another reason why Grand Rapids is the best, here is your reasoning on a silver platter. WalletHub compiled a list of this year's best foodie cities throughout the entire country. According to the study by WalletHub, they compared over 180 different United States cities to get their...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids, MI
Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

