Fox17
'You have to keep going': Spring Lake mom persists despite fire, looting
SPRING LAKE, Mich. — A fire in Spring Lake Friday left a single mom with nothing after working for years to build a life and a home on her own for her five children. Now, she's at her sister's house, not sure where to go. "I smelled that fire,"...
West Michigan Wildlife Rescue in Danger of Closing Without Our Help
A local wildlife rescue and rehab center that's saved more than 4,000 animals over the past 20+ years is facing permanent closure unless the community steps in to help. Grand Rapids' Wildlife Rehab Center Ltd. Faces Closure. For decades, the nonprofit Wildlife Rehab Center (WRC) has offered West Michigan a...
Meet the Elderly Michigan Couple That Survived for Days Lost in the Woods
Butch and Janice Duncan never thought they'd make it out alive but somehow the elderly Michigan couple managed to survive being stranded in the woods for days. Has this ever happened to you? You're in unfamiliar territory and you take a wrong turn. Before you know it, you're hopelessly lost, seemingly caught in a maze that feels like it has no exit.
Heard of Smart Trees? A Norton Shores Man Has Invented Them
Have you ever heard of "Smart Trees?" A West Michigan inventor has found a new use for trees without having to cut them down. Trees are alive but unlike humans and animals, there are no brains or organs that function but they provide lots of amazing things for humanity. Logs...
West Michigan couple combing through destroyed Florida home
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Steve and Sue Lesky of Holland finally finished their vacation home in Englewood, Florida in April. After waiting years for a place to open for sale in Sue's brother's mobile home park, they scooped it up and spent two years renovating it. "Just always it...
Here’s When We Can Expect the First Snowfall in Kalamazoo
According to recent long-range forecasts, we may get snow earlier than normal this year. We now have a couple of predictions about the first snowfall of Winter 2022/2023. I realize that the weather in Michigan is almost always the opposite of consistent. Who knows, we could have a freak snowstorm before Halloween. In fact, one long-range forecast shows our first snowfall happening very close to the spooky holiday.
Haunted Car Wash Locations In Metro Grand Rapids
It's officially October and that means Spooky Season is here, and it's time for those haunted attractions across West Michigan to shine. Where are there Haunted Car Washes in West Michigan?. It seems like there's a haunted version of everything these days, and Haunted Car washes started popping up all...
Young Kalamazoo Homeowner Goes Viral with 70s Chic Décor
This young Kalamazoo woman has turned Facebook Marketplace into her personal gold mine. Emma is a recent college graduate and a new homeowner in Kalamazoo. She started showing off her thrifting skills on TikTok and the world was here for it. Emma a.k.a. @amodernrobin on TikTok currently has 28.3 thousand followers and 2.6 million total video likes on the popular social media app. In fact, her fashion sense got the attention of Insider.com as they featured her home makeover on their website about 6 months ago.
This Michigan Man is a Breakfast Hero – He Invented Pop-Tarts in 1964
You're about to meet the man who has made mornings delicious for many generations of kids. Bill Post is the breakfast hero who invented Pop-Tarts way back in 1964. Mr. Post just celebrated his 95th birthday and recently sat down with Fox 17 in Grand Rapids to talk about how Kellogg's Pop-Tarts got their start right here in Michigan.
Don’t Miss A Rare Fall Food Truck Friday This Week At Rivertown Mall
I'm a fanatic when it comes to the GR8 Food Truck Fridays, so when they packed up and said goodbye for the season in September I was certain I wasn't going to be able to find all of my favorite food trucks in one place until next summer. Thankfully, just...
WWMTCw
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
Major Chains Aside, Here Are 3 Things Battle Creek’s Dining Scene is Missing
Despite the constant ebbs and flows of the local dining scene, there is no shortage of restaurants when it comes to dining in southwest Michigan. Battle Creek in particular has everything covered from fantastic Mexican food at Torti Taco to monstrous American cuisine at Arlene's Truck Stop, you're sure to find something for every palatte.
Grand Rapids Ranks in the Top 10 as a “Most Neighborly City”
There was a time when everyone on the block knew each other. Neighbors would stop by to borrow a cup of sugar. Children in the neighborhood all played together. All of the adults on the block knew everyone's name and what they did for a living. You might even ask your neighbor to feed the cat or water the plants while you were on vacation. Sadly, that has changed over the years. People might know their closest neighbor, but it is rare that you know everyone on the block.
These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Meet Christi, a perfect pup searching for her forever home in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Are you ready to add a new member to your family? Michele's Rescue in Grand Rapids has the perfect candidate. Meet Christi, a 2-year-old medium-sized, mixed-breed dog with the softest fur you will ever feel!. Christi has been with the rescue for several months. She...
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
Dazzling Nighttime Light Show ‘IllumiZoo’ is Back at John Ball Zoo
Get ready to get your glow on! A dazzling, interactive, nighttime light show has returned to Grand Rapids' John Ball Zoo. IllumiZoo, an illuminated nighttime journey through John Ball Zoo is running Wednesday through Saturday nights now through Nov. 30, 2022. This year's theme is "Living Lights". Interactive light and...
Are The Best Nachos In West Michigan From A Gas Station? That’s What One Person Says
I don't trust a person who doesn't love nachos. Who doesn't love some fresh and warm fried tortillas covered in melty cheese and dipped into delicious Salsa, Queso, or my all-time favorite Guacamole?. Experience Grand Rapids asked Grand Rapid locals "What are your favorite places to get nachos" and nobody...
West Michigan Bar Receives Praise For Posting This Sign In The Bathroom
When you enter a bar restroom you're likely to see some things you probably don't want to see. From gross stuff on the floor to the classic Call For A Good Time number written on the inside of a bathroom stall. But one West Michigan bar had something hanging in...
New Poll Says Grand Rapids is a Foodie Heaven
If you need another reason why Grand Rapids is the best, here is your reasoning on a silver platter. WalletHub compiled a list of this year's best foodie cities throughout the entire country. According to the study by WalletHub, they compared over 180 different United States cities to get their...
