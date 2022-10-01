ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Ledge, MI

Football roundup: Shawn Foster carries Grand Ledge past DeWitt

By Matthew Pike and Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48yBsz_0iHdq3Vv00

GRAND LEDGE -- Shawn Foster capped a monster night by rushing for the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute while leading Grand Ledge to a 56-49 CAAC Blue victory over DeWitt on Friday.

In a back-and-forth contest, Foster's 75-yard touchdown run with 51 seconds to play vaulted the Comets (5-1, 3-1). Foster finished with 27 carries for 396 yards and seven touchdowns to lift Grand Ledge, whose 56 points tied for the sixth-most in a game in program history.

Mason Stocker had 101 yards rushing and a touchdown and Andrew Konieczny led the defense with a team-high 11.5 tackles and a sack for the Comets.

DeWitt overcame a 14-point deficit with 8:14 to play, getting a pair of Landen Taber touchdown runs to pull even before Foster's late heroics.

Taber finished with four TDs for the Panthers (3-3, 1-2). Bryce Kurncz ran for a team-high 197 yards and two touchdowns and had 112 receiving yards and a score for DeWitt. Abram Larner ran for 123, yards and Elliott Larner threw for 207 yards and a score for the Panthers.

OLIVET 20, PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 7

WESTPHALIA -- Ramsey Bousseau led all rushers with 168 yards to propel the Eagles to a nonleague road win over Pewamo-Westphalia. Bo Lincoln racked up 50 yards rushing and two touchdowns and a fumble recovery for a score and Caleb Molek had a team-high eight tackles for Olivet (5-1). Troy Wertman ran for a team-high 126 yards and a touchdown and Dylan May threw for 101 yards for the Pirates (3-3). JV score: Olivet 20, Pewamo-Westphalia 20

More: Portland football gets back on top of CAAC White, tops Charlotte in first-place showdown

WILLIAMSTON 46, ST. JOHNS 20

WILLIAMSTON -- Alex Petersburg led the Hornets with 101 yards passing, 73 yards rushing and four total touchdowns as Williamston secured a CAAC Red home win over St. Johns. Noah Dunckel ran for 118 yards and a touchdown and Joey Mahaney hauled in four receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown for Williamston (5-1, 3-1). Jack Ballard led all rushers with 132 yards and a score, Mark Bendele tallied 112 yards rushing and a touchdown and Carson Pieters tacked on a rushing score for the Redwings (1-5, 1-3).

PERRY 37, LESLIE 34

PERRY -- A 35-yard field goal from Rease Teel as time expired propelled the Ramblers to a GLAC homecoming victory over Leslie. Austin Poirier led the Ramblers with 173 yards rushing and four touchdowns and 104 yards passing and a score. Teel had 42 yards receiving and a touchdown and Timothy Hall picked up a team-high 5.5 tackles for Perry (3-3, 1-2). Jayden Colby threw for 337 yards and five touchdowns, Kaleb Cox grabbed five receptions for 204 yards and three scores and Ethan Kaimon added 133 yards receiving and two touchdowns for the Blackhawks (1-5, 1-3).

More: These were the top Week 6 high school football performances in Greater Lansing

EAST LANSING 48, EVERETT 0

Kanye Jackson had 110 yards rushing and two scores and Jace Clarizio finished with 118 yards on the ground and a touchdown for the Trojans in their CAAC Blue victory. Noah Lopez added 75 yards on the ground and three touchdowns and Dalen Adams threw for 113 yards and a touchdown for East Lansing (5-1, 3-0). Kieran Jackson and Kanye Jackson led the Trojans on defense with seven tackles, while Jeff Bridges had an interception.

SEXTON 56, EATON RAPIDS 0

John Douglas tied a school-record with six rushing scores for the Big Reds in their CAAC White win. Douglas tied a record from 1956 with his performance and finished with 220 yards on the ground. Dai'john Chandler had a 30-yard interception return for a score, while Daquarius Jones had a rushing score and two fumble recoveries on defense.

More: Extra point in overtime gives Ionia football first win over Lansing Catholic since 1993

MASON 46, EASTERN 0

MASON -- AJ Martel had 84 yards rushing and three scores for the Division 3 No 5-ranked Bulldogs, who clinched a share of the CAAC Red title with their win. Cason Carswell completed all three of his pass attempts for 59 yards and two scores, including a 35-yard TD to Colin Page. Grant Gilchrist and Noah Fredericks each had five tackles and a sack for Mason (6-0, 4-0).

HASLETT 42, FOWLERVILLE 6

HASLETT -- Quarterback Isaac Pavona threw for 122 yards, ran for 72 yards and three total touchdowns as the Vikings notched a CAAC Red home win over Fowlerville. Nakai Amachree ran for a team-high 87 yards and a score and pulled down five receptions for 60 yards and two touchdowns and D’Angelo Fitzpatrick hauled in 57 yards receiving for Haslett (4-2, 3-1). Blake Jouoperri ran for a team-high 52 yards and Lorenzo Wojcik had 78 yards receiving including a 66-yard touchdown pass from Will Shrader for the Gladiators (2-4, 1-3).

More: Holt gets big league win with strong defense, quarterback play

BATH 38, SARANAC 14

BATH -- Bradlee Uhlmann led all rushers with 225 yards and three touchdowns and also had three interceptions as the Bees picked up a home CMAC victory over Saranac. Nolan Rowley picked up 62 yards rushing, DaVondre Chandler had a receiving TD and Max Parry had 13 tackles Bath (4-2, 2-2). Cody Whipple threw for 124 yards and Mitch Jackson hauled in six receptions for 122 yards for the Red Wolves (2-4, 1-3).

LAKEWOOD 48, STOCKBRIDGE 0

LAKE ODESSA -- The Vikings racked up 409 yards rushing as a team to push the Vikings to a home GLAC victory over Stockbridge (3-3, 0-3). Montreal Reid picked up a team-high 106 yards rushing with three scores and Ethan Goodemoot, Ethan Weller, Cole Anderson and Marcus Courtney each chipped in a rushing score for Lakewood (5-1, 3-0).

LAINGSBURG 49, DANSVILLE 0

DANSVILLE -- Ty Randall led the Wolfpack with a team-high 127 yards rushing, 111 yards passing and five total scores as Laingsburg notched its fourth straight victory with a road win over Dansville. Jack Borgman tallied 96 rushing yards and a touchdown, Eli Woodruff picked up two receiving scores and Lucas Matthews chipped in a rushing touchdown for Laingsburg (4-2, 4-1). Cody Ream ran for a team-high 93 yards for the Aggies (2-4, 1-3).

OVID-ELSIE 49, CHESANING 13

ELSIE -- Tryce Tokar picked up 198 yards passing, 47 yards rushing and three total touchdowns as the Marauders secured a MMAC win over Chesaning (3-3, 1-3). Logan Thompson finished with a team-high 112 yards receiving with a score and ran in two touchdowns and Cohen Tyler tacked on a team-high 57 yards rushing and a touchdown for Ovid-Elsie (4-2, 3-1).

FOWLER 40, POTTERVILLE 6

Braden Mireles threw for 208 yards and Chris Hicks had nine catches for 151 yards and a touchdown for Potterville.

CORUNNA 43, CLIO 0

LAKE FENTON 49, OWOSSO 0

ESSEXVILLE GARBER 58, ALMA 0

CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL 41, JOHANNESBERG-LEWISTON 14

MERRILL 52, MORRICE 12

WEBBERVILLE 52, VESTABURG 14

BLANCHARD MONTABELLA 64, PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 36

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Football roundup: Shawn Foster carries Grand Ledge past DeWitt

