BREAKING: Boston Celtics Waive Former First Round Pick

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

On Friday, the Boston Celtics waived Denzel Valentine. He was the 14th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls.

Denzel Valentine had a stellar college career playing for the Michigan State Spartans.

During his senior season, he averaged an impressive 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.8 assists per contest in 31 games.

His success landed him as the 14th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls, and he spent the first four seasons of his pro career with the franchise.

Last season, he spent time with both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz averaging 2.9 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest in 24 regular season games.

Over the offseason, he joined the Boston Celtics for training camp, but on Friday, the team waived the 28-year-old (h/t Keith Smith).

Smith: "The Boston Celtics have officially waived Denzel Valentine. That opens the roster spot for Boston to sign Blake Griffin."

Earlier in the day, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski had reported that the team signed six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin to a "fully guaranteed deal."

Wojnarowski: "Free agent Blake Griffin has agreed to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN."

Griffin was once a borderline superstar, but he is now more of a role player.

Last season, he averaged 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds 1.9 assists per contest in 56 regular season games with the Brooklyn Nets.

As for Valentine, it will be interesting to see if anyone picks him up because he is such a recent lottery pick.

In five NBA seasons, he has career averages of 7.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest in 256 regular season games.

The Celtics will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Oct. 18 when they host the Philadelphia 76ers.

