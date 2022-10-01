ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Lease (AL) Fleet Strength Drives Growth, Cost Woes Stay

AL - Free Report) top line is benefiting from continuous growth in its fleet. Notably, total revenues jumped 13.4% year over year in the second quarter of 2022. The company took delivery of a total of 21 aircrafts, representing approximately $1.4 billion in aircraft investments during the second quarter of 2022. As of Jun 30, 2022, Air Lease’s fleet included 392 owned and 89 managed aircraft, with 430 new aircraft orders from Boeing and Airbus.
Should You Buy Tesla-Heavy ETFs Despite Weak Q3 Deliveries?

Tesla delivered 343,830 electric vehicles in the third quarter, missing analysts’ expectations of 359,162 deliveries, according to Refinitiv, as quoted on Business Standard. A year earlier Tesla delivered 241,300 units. Logistics challenges were held responsible for this miss. In Q2 also, the company reported weak deliveries on supply chain...
Why Allete (ALE) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest...
Time for Top-Ranked Airlines ETF (JETS)?

JETS - Free Report) is off 28% this year and is down 12% past month. However, the losing trend might reverse soon. Travel ETFs will surge on optimism that consumers will continue flying this year in the holiday season despite higher fares. A ‘huge surge in travel’ this holiday season...
Reasons Why Brighthouse Financial (BHF) is a Solid Pick Now

BHF - Free Report) is well-poised for growth, driven by higher net investment income, a higher underwriting margin, sufficient liquidity and prudent capital deployment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Brighthouse’s 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 17.3% and 3.6% north, respectively, in the past 30 days. This should instill investors' confidence in the stock.
Coca-Cola vs. PepsiCo: Which Stock Has More Fizz?

PEP - Free Report) and Coca-Cola (. KO - Free Report) , currently sport a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), telling us that analysts have upped their near-term earnings outlook as of late. It raises a valid question – as investors continue to defend these stocks in a historically-volatile market, which company would provide a better bang for your buck? Let’s take a closer look.
Business Momentum & Diversification to Support FEMSA (FMX)

FMX - Free Report) , alias FEMSA, appears to be a lucrative pick with solid growth prospects. The company has been in investors’ good books, owing to its strategy of creating a national distribution platform in the United States through the expansion of its footprint in the specialized distribution industry. It is poised for growth through investments in digital and technology-driven initiatives. The company also displays strong financial flexibility.
Defensive Sectors Likely to Shine for the Rest of 2022

September was historically known as the toughest month on Wall Street. This year, the performances of U.S. stock markets were more disappointing, courtesy of an ultra-hawkish Fed. The central bank has raised the benchmark lending rate by 3% year to date. However, the Fed has failed to cool 40-year high...
Best & Worst Performing ETFs of Q3 2022

The S&P 500 Index was down 5.3% in the third quarter, its third consecutive quarter of losses for the first time since the 2008-09 financial crisis. The Dow plunged 6.7% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.1%. Consumer Discretionary was the best performing sector with a gain of 3.6%, followed by...
RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q4

RGCO - Free Report) reported break-even quarterly earnings per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to loss of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 100%. A quarter ago,...
Why Devon Energy (DVN) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term

It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access...
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Public Storage (PSA)

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average...
Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Rides on Robust Entertainment Business

PLAY - Free Report) benefits from robust entertainment offerings, sales-building initiatives and robust digitalization. However, high costs and a weak Special Events business are hurting its performance. Let’s delve deeper. Growth Drivers. In an effort to drive organic growth, Dave & Buster's intends to broaden its entertainment offerings by...
Top Stock Reports for Air Products, Southern Copper & Discover Financial

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD), Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) and Discover Financial Services (DFS). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Top-Ranked ETFs That Beat the Market in Q3

The third quarter was marked with heightened volatility and uncertainty for the stock markets. After logging the best month since July 2020, the Wall Street rally fizzled in August on aggressive Fed rate hike speculation. This has pushed the major indices to end the quarter with losses. While there have...
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 4th

FCX - Free Report) is engaged in mineral exploration and development. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.0% downward over the last 60 days. Huntsman (. HUN - Free Report) is among the world's largest manufacturerr of differentiated and commodity chemical products. The Zacks...
Why Agree Realty (ADC) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest...
EPR vs. BRX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

EPR - Free Report) or Brixmor Property (. BRX - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive...
BWA vs. GNTX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

BWA - Free Report) and Gentex (. GNTX - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
