Seattle, WA

Terry Francona Indicates Bo Naylor Could Be On Guardians Playoff Roster

Nothing is official, the Guardians don't even know who their opponent will be on Friday night yet. However, it seems like Terry Francona and the coaching staff are already starting to form the postseason roster on paper. This isn't surprising at all, It'd be more concerning if they hadn't. However,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yankees’ Aaron Judge Hits 62nd Home Run, Sets New American League Record

Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge belted his 62nd home run of the season on Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, setting the new American League record for homers in a single season. The record-setting blast came on a hanging slider from Rangers right-hander Jesus Tinoco, a...
BRONX, NY
This Keeps Happening To Andres Gimenez

Andres Gimenez has been a magnet this season. He keeps getting hit by pitches and even with the regular season wrapping down this trend continues. He set a new franchise record this season with the most HBP by a Cleveland player and he just keeps adding to it. In the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Elton John Trolls New York Mets After Braves Sweep

As if getting swept by the Braves wasn't bad enough, Sir Elton John even poked fun at the Mets afterward. John, a legendary musician, and massive Braves fan, brought up the Mets during his concert in Nashville after Atlanta swept the third and final game on Sunday night. “And something...
QUEENS, NY
QB Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks Offense, Take Down Lions in Shootout

After two consecutive losses, the Seattle Seahawks were looking to bounce back in a big way on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. And thanks to an explosive offensive attack, they were able to do just that, getting back into the win column with a 48-45 shootout win at Ford Field in Detroit.
SEATTLE, WA

