Tri-City Herald
Terry Francona Indicates Bo Naylor Could Be On Guardians Playoff Roster
Nothing is official, the Guardians don't even know who their opponent will be on Friday night yet. However, it seems like Terry Francona and the coaching staff are already starting to form the postseason roster on paper. This isn't surprising at all, It'd be more concerning if they hadn't. However,...
Tri-City Herald
Yankees’ Aaron Judge Hits 62nd Home Run, Sets New American League Record
Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge belted his 62nd home run of the season on Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, setting the new American League record for homers in a single season. The record-setting blast came on a hanging slider from Rangers right-hander Jesus Tinoco, a...
Tri-City Herald
This Keeps Happening To Andres Gimenez
Andres Gimenez has been a magnet this season. He keeps getting hit by pitches and even with the regular season wrapping down this trend continues. He set a new franchise record this season with the most HBP by a Cleveland player and he just keeps adding to it. In the...
MLB playoff picture all set; Phillies to face St. Louis Cardinals
The postseason, expanded from 10 teams last year to 12 this season, begins Friday with a newly created wild-card round.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tri-City Herald
Elton John Trolls New York Mets After Braves Sweep
As if getting swept by the Braves wasn't bad enough, Sir Elton John even poked fun at the Mets afterward. John, a legendary musician, and massive Braves fan, brought up the Mets during his concert in Nashville after Atlanta swept the third and final game on Sunday night. “And something...
Tri-City Herald
After years of ineptitude, neglect, 2 reasons why the Seahawks’ offensive line is a weapon
Apparently, the Seahawks didn’t give out a game ball for their highest-scoring shootout win ever in regulation. If they had, Geno Smith probably would have thrown it. DK Metcalf would have caught it. And Rashaad Penny would have run it for yet another touchdown. That’s the way Seattle’s haywire, 48-45 victory at the Detroit Lions Sunday went.
Tri-City Herald
The Seahawks’ defense was so bad Geno Smith had to beat it AND Detroit’s. Oh, the issues.
The only way the Seahawks’ defense could have been more absent and ineffective is if they had all stayed home. The defenders who played but did not perform Sunday at Ford Field in Michigan made Seattle history. Thanks to Geno Smith and the offense, the Seahawks allowed the most...
Tri-City Herald
QB Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks Offense, Take Down Lions in Shootout
After two consecutive losses, the Seattle Seahawks were looking to bounce back in a big way on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. And thanks to an explosive offensive attack, they were able to do just that, getting back into the win column with a 48-45 shootout win at Ford Field in Detroit.
