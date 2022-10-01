Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area conference football standings after Week 6
ANN ARBOR – Multiple Ann Arbor-area football teams are in the midst of conference championship races with only a few weeks left in the season. See where those teams sit in the conference standings below.
MLive.com
Vote for Metro Detroit Football Player of the Week for Week 6
If you want to nominate someone for player of the week voting in the future, please send stats and info to japurcell@mlive.com. NOTE: The results of the poll have no influence on any of MLive’s postseason honors and are strictly for bragging rights and to express fan appreciation. Ethan...
MLive.com
New No. 1 in Michigan high school boys soccer rankings
For the first time this season, there is a new No. 1 in Division 1. Troy, which has lived at No. 2 behind Detroit Catholic Central during the season, jumped past Catholic Central in Week 5 of the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association poll.
MLive.com
Defending state champ Mia Melendez leads Greenhills golf to second straight regional title
ANN ARBOR – There has been no sophomore slump for Mia Melendez. A year after winning the Division 4 individual golf state title as a freshman, the Ann Arbor Greenhills star has made it look easy on the course in her second season. Melendez has dominated all year long...
MLive.com
Here are the conference football standings in the Jackson area through Week 6
JACKSON -- Six weeks down, three to go in high school football for the 2022 regular season. In the conference races in the Jackson area, things are heating up.
MLive.com
Warren De La Salle defense hammers Detroit Catholic Central, 28-0, in Boys Bowl
NOVI -- Two weeks ago, the heralded defense of the Warren De La Salle football team gave up a truckload of points in a surprising 43-42 loss to Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice. It was a low point for a defense that allowed just 15.3 points per game during last season’s Division 2 state championship run.
MLive.com
Plymouth cross country star Sean Byrnes is voted Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week
Pardon the pun, but cross country runs in the Brynes’ family blood. Sean Byrnes is the third Byrnes brother to go through the Plymouth cross country program, and like his older brothers Ethan (2018) and Patrick (2021), Sean Byrnes is accustomed to winning. Adding to his long list of...
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Homer wins volleyball invitational
The Homer volleyball team took first place at the Nikki Blatter Memorial Invitational on its home court, going 6-0 for the day. It is the first time the Trojans have won their home invitational in more than 20 years. Homer beat Tekonsha 25-14, 25-17, Vandercook Lake 25-14, 25-5 and Hillsdale...
MLive.com
Former Detroit Tiger Dave Rozema has message for Grand Rapids youths
Dave Rozema made his fair share of big pitches during his decade-long Major League Baseball career. Rozema is preparing to make another one this week, but this pitch isn’t going to anyone standing in a batter’s box. He is planning to pitch a message to youths back in Grand Rapids, his hometown.
MLive.com
How Michigan State’s non-conference schedule went from tough to ‘insane’
EAST LANSING – Tom Izzo didn’t set out to create the toughest non-conference schedule in recent memory for Michigan State in 2022-23. But through a late opponent switch and a late offer from one of the best programs in the country, that’s what he ended up with.
MLive.com
Overheard at Mel Tucker’s press conference: Easy bus isn’t coming and a tremendous challenge
EAST LANSING – Michigan State has lost three in a row and the road ahead gets significantly tougher. The Spartans (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) are coming off a 27-13 defeat at Maryland last week and will host No. 3 Ohio State (5-0, 2-0) on Saturday (4 p.m., ABC) in East Lasing.
MLive.com
For Michigan State, chance to upset No. 3 Ohio State starts with belief
EAST LANSING – When Michigan State faced Ohio State last year, the Spartans were 9-1, ranked in the top 10 and controlled their own destiny in the hunt for a Big Ten title while also in the mix to make the College Football Playoff. As that was being mentioned...
Jim Harbaugh weighs in on ‘shocking’ Paul Chryst firing, Tua injury
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The news caught many in the college football world off guard Sunday night, including Jim Harbaugh himself. Paul Chryst was fired after seven-plus seasons at Wisconsin, where he led the Badgers to three Big Ten West Division titles and was twice named conference coach of the year.
MLive.com
Michigan State could be biggest home underdog in decades on Saturday vs. OSU
Michigan State could be making history on Saturday, and not the type if wants to make. The Spartans on Sunday opened as 23-point underdogs for their Saturday home matchup against Ohio State, according to Circa Sports. · Watch the Michigan Wolverines on DirecTV Stream. According to Oddshark, Michigan State...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh reveals one Michigan player he absolutely loves
Jim Harbaugh recently took the opportunity to dote on one of his players. Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards was injured in the blowout win over Hawaii. Edwards made his return to the field in Week 5, getting 18 snaps against Iowa. Edwards carried the ball 5 times and collected 29 rushing yards, and also caught a 12-yard TD pass.
saturdaytradition.com
CBS Sports hoops analyst Jon Rothstein reveals Michigan State's ranking in 'Rothstein 45'
Michigan State has been a contender in the B1G for quite some time now. CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein explained why he had the Spartans in his “Rothstein 45″. Rothstein started by highlighting how Michigan State’s 2022 team will be different from last season. Max Christie (Los Angeles Lakers) and Gabe Brown (Toronto Raptors) are now in the NBA.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State football: Predicting outcome for rest of the Spartans' season
With a 3rd straight loss, Michigan State looks lost, confused and out-of-sync in all phases of the game. And forget the game, let’s mention the coaching — something that’s clearly not getting the job done, and it’s especially evident after Saturday’s 27-13 loss to Maryland in College Park.
MLive.com
Up next for Michigan football: Struggling Indiana
Michigan just ended a long drought at a particular Big Ten stadium. The Wolverines will try to end a much shorter one this Saturday. The Wolverines visit Indiana next, on Saturday (Oct. 8), with kickoff scheduled for 12:10 p.m. ET on FOX. The Hoosiers are 3-2 but have lost their...
thesuntimesnews.com
Photo Gallery: Dexter 2022 Captains and Crew
The traditional Homecoming King and Queen is no longer as Dexter High School moved to a more modern selection of a top student at this year's halftime ceremonies. The Dexter Homecoming Court will now be called The Crew with an elected student from each class to be named The Captain.
