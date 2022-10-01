ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

High School Football Scoreboard: Week 6

By Ryan Compeau
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 6 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley.

Midland Greenwood defeated Lake View 31-6

#10 Wall defeated Mason 14-6

Eldorado defeated Water Valley 34-14

McCamey defeated Sterling City 39-22

#8 Irion County defeated Leakey 61-6

Menard defeated Nueces Canyon 72-13

Robert Lee defeated Bronte 24-6

Veribest defeated Paint Rock 56-6

Lometa defeated Eden 64-21

Blackwell defeated Panther Creek 58-12

