High School Football Scoreboard: Week 6
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 6 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley.
Midland Greenwood defeated Lake View 31-6
#10 Wall defeated Mason 14-6
Eldorado defeated Water Valley 34-14
McCamey defeated Sterling City 39-22
#8 Irion County defeated Leakey 61-6
Menard defeated Nueces Canyon 72-13
Robert Lee defeated Bronte 24-6
Veribest defeated Paint Rock 56-6
Lometa defeated Eden 64-21
Blackwell defeated Panther Creek 58-12
