Irion County, TX

Highlights: #8 Irion County remains undefeated with a defeat over Leakey

By Sabrina Hoover
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas— The #8 Irion County Hornets defeat the Leakey Eagles 61-6 Friday night in their final non-district game.

The Hornets move to 5-0 overall and will have a bye week before they host the Eden Bulldogs in two weeks.

