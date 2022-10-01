Highlights: #8 Irion County remains undefeated with a defeat over Leakey
SAN ANGELO, Texas— The #8 Irion County Hornets defeat the Leakey Eagles 61-6 Friday night in their final non-district game.
The Hornets move to 5-0 overall and will have a bye week before they host the Eden Bulldogs in two weeks.
