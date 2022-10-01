ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FEVER GAME OF THE WEEK: Rusk climbs to 4-1 after getting a 40-35 win in district opener over Center

By Christa Wood
RUSK, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk Eagles are now 4-1 after getting a win in their district opener over the Center Roughriders.

Fever Preview: Rusk prepares for district opener against 4-1 Center

The final score was: 40-35.

Next week, Rusk will head to Van, while Center will be off.

