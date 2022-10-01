ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is on top of latest District 16 girls volleyball coaches poll?

By Alex Harrison, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago
Heading into the final weeks of the regular season, the District 16 volleyball coaches released their weekly poll for all four divisions of Southwest Ohio girls volleyball.

With sectional tournaments beginning in mid-October, the polls show just how the tournament landscape will be shaping up.

Division I

1. Ursuline Academy (11) - 139

2. St. Ursula (2) - 111

3. Seton - 99

4. Kings - 88

5. Mount Notre Dame - 83

6. Milford - 69

7. Turpin - 51

8. Sycamore - 26

9. Loveland - 23

10. Harrison - 11

Others: Mason 9, Anderson 3, Lakota East 2, Fairfield 2.

Division II

1. Mercy McAuley (6) - 66

2. Roger Bacon - 49

3. Badin - 47

4. CHCA - 40

5. McNicholas - 37

6. Wyoming - 33

7. Indian Hill - 25

8. New Richmond - 16

9. Taylor - 9

10. Reading - 7

Others: Batavia 1, Woodward 1.

Division III

1. Summit Country Day (4) - 44

2. Clermont Northeastern - 31

3. Cincinnati Country Day - 29

3. Madeira - 29

5. Mariemont - 23

6. Williamsburg - 19

7. Norwood - 15

8. Seven Hills - 14

9. Deer Park - 10

10. Finneytown - 8

Others: Purcell Marian 6, Clark Montessori 4.

Division IV

1. Cincinnati Christian (2) - 31

2. Miami Valley Christian Academy (1) - 29

3. Fayetteville-Perry - 22

4. Felicity-Franklin - 18

4. Ripley Union Lewis Huntington - 18

6. New Miami - 17

7. Lockland - 15

8. Cincinnati College Prep - 9

9. Oyler - 8.

Comments / 0

