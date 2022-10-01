ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, OH

Big plays help Lakota West football hand Mason a Greater Miami Conference defeat

By By Mark Schmetzer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago

Lakota West had heard all week about Mason’s sturdy defense.

The Comets had limited every opponent to single digits in scoring and were, like the Firebirds, 5-0 in the Greater Miami Conference going into Friday’s matchup at Lakota West.

It wasn’t until the Firebirds learned that Mason had won the pre-game coin flip and elected to receive the opening kickoff – essentially, choosing to test Lakota West’s defense – that they started feeling the heat.

“That set the fire,” senior safety and Ohio State commit Malik Hartford said. “They wanted the ball.”

OHSAA football calendar: Ohio high school football scores

Ohio high school football: The top 22 Ohio high school football players in 2022

The Firebirds' defense, a proud unit that went into the game ranked first in the GMC in average points and passing yards allowed per game, came up with two interceptions, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt on the way to a convincing 37-7 homecoming win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MoFrO_0iHdnOMM00

“That’s what we’ve done all year,” coach Tom Bolden said. “We’ve been making big plays all year.

“We had a lot going on this week,” he added, referring to Homecoming and Friday morning appearance on the NBC “Today” show. “Once we got to the second half, we played like we know we can play.”

Hartford blocked a Mason punt to set up one touchdown and returned an interception for another, all in a span of 50 seconds.

“When you’re going to Ohio State, you’d better make plays like that,” Bolden said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gcig3_0iHdnOMM00

Mason coach Brian Castner, whose team hadn’t allowed more than nine points in any game and had won five straight, said, “We’re not there yet. We’ll get there. We’ll fix what we need to fix.”

Lakota West senior quarterback Mitch Bolden, the GMC passing yardage leader going into the game with 1,035, weathered five sacks to go 15-of-21 for 340 yards and four touchdowns to four different receivers, leading Lakota West to sole possession of first place as the conference’s only undefeated team.

The Firebirds are scheduled to play at Fairfield on Friday. The Indians, who played at Hamilton on Friday, were undefeated and ranked eighth in the state before losing to Princeton on Sept. 23.

Both teams used big defensive plays to set up scores. The Firebirds’ first touchdown came after an interception by senior defensive back Ben Minich, and the scoring drive included a fake punt from the Firebirds’ 49-yard line and a run for a first down by Minich on a decision he makes on his own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25kNZB_0iHdnOMM00

“He’s athletic enough to make those plays,” Tom Bolden said.

Said Castner, “We weren’t able to get off the field.”

Junior linebacker Kai Woolfork got Mason into position for its only touchdown with an interception at Lakota West’s 30-yard line. Senior Nicholas Sailers converted with a one-yard run.

Lakota West received the second-half kickoff and, after recovering a fumbled handoff on the first play, took a 16-7 lead on Bolden’s eight-yard pass to senior wide receiver Trent Lloyd, who finished with eight catches for 133 yards and led Firebird rushers with 41 yards on eight carries.

The Firebirds took command with their late third-quarter flurry, starting with Hartford’s block of a punt that was recovered by Minich at Mason’s eight-yard line.

“I almost got the first one,” Hartford said. “Then they started blocking down on me. On that one, I thought I saw something and said to (freshman linebacker Cam Thomas) ‘Switch with me,’ and I got it.”

“Watching film all week, we thought we could get one,” Tom Bolden said.

Lakota West took advantage with Mitch Bolden’s nine-yard pass to junior running back Eudes Gonzalez Jr. On Mason’s first play after the kickoff, from the 23-yard line, Hartford jumped an out route and returned the interception for a touchdown.

Firebirds’ senior linebacker Aaron Khayo recovered a Comets fumble on the first play of the fourth quarter and Mitch Bolden got the game to a running clock with a three-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Brennan Remy with 9:13 remaining.

Lakota West 37, Mason 7

Mason 0-7-0-0 – 7 Lakota West 3-7-20-7 – 37

L – Bohn 45 field goal L – Burg 22 pass from Bolden (Bohn kick) M – Sailers 1 run (Bunch kick) L – Lloyd 8 pass from Bolden (pass failed) L – Gonzalez 9 pass from Bolden (Bohn kick) L – Hartford interception return (Bohn kick) L – Remy 3 pass from Bolden (Bohn kick)

Records : Mason 5-2 (5-1), Lakota West 7-0 (6-0 GMC).

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Big plays help Lakota West football hand Mason a Greater Miami Conference defeat

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Cincinnati native with a Fort Myers home worries about damage from Hurricane Ian

CINCINNATI — As Hurricane Ian-related rescue efforts continue, some residents in Fort Myers still wait to see if their homes survived the storm. Ron Benninga is a Cincinnati native and graduate of Walnut Hills High School. He and his wife, Gigi, now split their time between Illinois and Fort Myers, where the couple bought a condo earlier this year to be near his mother.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio natives survey losses following Hurricane Ian

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The road to recovery is just beginning for Hurricane Ian victims, who are finally starting to see how bad the damage really is. Central Ohio natives currently living in southwest Florida rode out the storm in their homes, with one saying it was the most terrifying experience of her life. The […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

New lodge at Hocking Hills State Park opens this weekend, with overnight rooms and spectacular views

LOGAN, Ohio – Ohio’s first new state park lodge in more than 30 years will open its doors this weekend – and the views are expected to be terrific. The 81-room lodge at Hocking Hills State Park is set amid some of Ohio’s most spectacular scenery, with the park’s signature waterfalls, caves and intricate rock formations a short distance away.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Hauck Road in Sharonville

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hauck Road in Sharonville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
SHARONVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Chester Township, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Sports
City
West Chester Township, OH
Local
Ohio Education
West Chester Township, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Education
City
Mason, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Mason, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
WDTN

Dayton woman killed during Hurricane Ian

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman was killed in Florida during Hurricane Ian. According to our partners at WLWT, Dayton resident Nishelle Harris-Miles was in Fort Myers, Fla. for a birthday trip with three other women. Harris-Miles and the three other women were in Fort Myers celebrating Nishelle’s 40th birthday. Sadly, tragedy struck as […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Players#Ohio State#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Comets#Firebirds#Lakota West#Ohsaa#Gmc#Nbc
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Seafood Boils in Ohio

Are you looking for a great seafood boil in the state of Ohio?. Then you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this locally-owned restaurant. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, Kai's crab is fresh and delicious; customers frequently order their snow crab legs and king crab legs. They also have shrimp, Dungeness crab, mussels, lobster, crawfish, and clams. Flavor options for Kai's seafood boils include garlic butter, lemon pepper, and Kai's Kajun, which is their own special blend of seasonings with a garlic butter base. They have 5 spice levels ranging from No Heat to OMG.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Education
WKYC

NBC 'Meet the Press' moderator Chuck Todd talks Ryan v. Vance Senate race, Ohio politics with 3News' Russ Mitchell

CLEVELAND — Chuck Todd, host and moderator for NBC's "Meet the Press" and the political director of NBC News, is making a swing through Northeast Ohio. On Monday, Todd stopped by WKYC Studios for a one-on-one interview with 3News anchor and managing editor Russ Mitchell. With the midterm elections only about a month away, the political climate in Ohio and across the nation is warming up.
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Frost Advisory Issued for Southern Ohio Tonight

OHIO – Temperatures in the low to mid-30s will result in frost formation overnight in the Southern Ohio areas. National Weather has issued the following advisory from midnight EDT /11 PM CDT/ tonight to 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ Wednesday. Patchy Frost Possible Tonight...Temperatures are forecast to drop...
ENVIRONMENT
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy