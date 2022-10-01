ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, MA

Hull High football team's seniors get revenge against Randolph for 2021 Super Bowl

By Kevin Perrington-Turner, The Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 4 days ago

RANDOLPH – Chemistry played a large factor in Friday's high school football game between Hull and Randolph, which was a rematch of last year's Division 8 state championship.

Not that the Pirates needed a reminder of last year's 20-14 loss at Gillette Stadium.

Hull's senior class stepped up huge in handing out payback as the undefeated Pirates (4-0) defeated the reigning champs in a South Shore League Tobin Division showdown, 31-20.

More: All the Week 4 South Shore high school football scores and highlights

Senior John Gianibas, a running back/receiver, scored a pair of first-half touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) and finished with 220 yards of offense (150 rushing on seven carries and 70 receiving on four catches). With 8:40 remaining in the first half, he took a jet sweep and scored on a 24-yard run for a 14-12 lead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZXQ2M_0iHdnJwj00

“Something different about our senior class is that we’ve been playing with each other since third grade,” said Gianibas. “We have great chemistry with each other. (Quarterback) Luke (Richardson) knows where I’m going to be and what I’m going to do."

“I know Tyler (Sordillo), Bongo and John (Gianibas) so well, I know what they’re going to do," Richardson agreed. On one of the plays John told me, ‘I’m not running that route,’ and I knew what route he was thinking.”

Richardson put Hull up 7-6 in the first quarter with a 1-yard TD run with 1:46 left in the first quarter. He threw for 122 yards.

More: Predicting which South Shore high school football teams will win in Week 4

“It feels really good to get our revenge from the Super Bowl,” said Richardson. “I had two interceptions in the Super Bowl and I kept rewinding it in my head. But we prepared well and I knew what I had to do.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Rq9f_0iHdnJwj00

Both teams rely the same style of play: hard-nosed running football. Hull senior Austin Bongo typified the approach with 127 rushing yards.

“They play the same style – physical,” Hull coach Mike O’Donnell said of the two teams. “We had some big plays tonight. John had a great game, Luke had a big game. Bongo made some big plays. Our tight ends (Ethan Williams, Tyler Sordillo) had a great game. I’m proud, we played four quarters.”

More: North and Quincy make the cut: South Shore top 10 high school football rankings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gK5Xq_0iHdnJwj00

The Pirates led 21-20 at halftime. Junior Nick Tiani opened up the second half rushing to the right for a 4-yard touchdown to expand the lead to 28-20.

Logan Chenette added some extra breathing room with a 42-yard field goal with 11:42 remaining to make it 31-20.

More: 91-yard fumble return highlights Hull football team's season-opening win at Blue Hills

“Once we kicked the field goal I got a little more comfortable,” said O’Donnell. “That was huge to go up two scores. He’s good from 40 usually in practice.”

Chenette also hit all four of his extra-point attempts.

Randolph was held scoreless in the second half, thanks in large part to the play of Hull senior captains Aidan Murphy (22 tackles) and Tyler Sordillo (13 tackles).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UbmR7_0iHdnJwj00

“I knew it was going to be intense, as it was,” said Gianibas. “And that field goal was a huge turning point. Without him, I think Randolph would’ve scored that drive.”

“Thirteen seniors, and our juniors stepped up,” said O’Donnell. “I’m proud of my seniors because they could’ve folded. We got hit in the mouth a couple of times and we fought back and did it.”

Much like last year's state championship, Friday's game was hotly contested. There were six lead changes in the first half. Quarterback Gardy Augustin put the Blue Devils up 6-0 with a 1-yard TD run in the first quarter. Greg Izedonmwen gave the Randolph the lead back with a rushing TD.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jD83S_0iHdnJwj00

Randolph’s Vidinic Bembeleeza, who finished with 108 rushing yards, put the Blue Devils up 20-14 with a 2-yard TD run in the second quarter.

“We knew they were going to come with some fire,” Randolph coach Johnathan Marshall said of Hull. “Last year's championship game was a tight game. But no one on this team is a champion this year and that’s what we’re telling our team.”

Now sitting at 1-3, Marshall has to figure out what to do next in order to get his team back to a championship mindset.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20nkF9_0iHdnJwj00

“After every loss we do ownership,” said Marshall. “We all look internally and talk about what do we own in this loss. We don’t point fingers.”

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Hull High football team's seniors get revenge against Randolph for 2021 Super Bowl

