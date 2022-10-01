Dickerson’s huge night sparks Lancaster to its first win of the season, 17-7 over Groveport

LANCASTER – Cole Dickerson must have felt like a caged animal the last six weeks.

The junior running back couldn’t play in Lancaster’s first six games because of a shoulder injury, and as he watched from the sidelines as the Golden Gales suffered six consecutive losses, he couldn’t wait for his chance to get on the field and contribute.

Dickerson made his presence felt the first time he touched against visiting Groveport by ripping off a 32-yard run, and it set the tone for the rest of the game, as he proved to be the spark the Gales needed.

Dickerson played like a man possessed and played at a different level and his teammates followed as Lancaster picked up its first win of the season by defeating the Cruisers 17-7 in Ohio Capital Conference-Buckeye Division play at Fulton Field.

“I had so much energy built up for this game, and I just knew as soon as I came back that I was going to put my all into it and it showed,” Dickerson said. “I knew we weren’t playing complete games and I knew if we just put everything together, we would have the outcome that we wanted, and that’s what happened.

Lancaster finished with 200 total yards, all on the ground. Dickerson had most of them as he finished with 179 yards rushing on 24 carries and scored both Gales’ touchdowns.

Dickerson also had an outstanding night punting the ball and helped flip field position every time he punted. He punted five times and had a 50.8 average, including a 71-yard punt in the third quarter. He also played several snaps at linebacker.

“To say that (Dickerson) was excited about playing football again after thinking he wasn’t going to get to play at all would be an understatement,” Lancaster coach Bryan Schoonover said. “We saw it on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. There was just something different about him this week and the rest of our players. He is a tough, hard-nosed, gritty dude. I’m just happy for him and his teammates.”

Lancaster’s defense played its best game of the season, as well. The Gales (1-6, 1-1) held the Cruisers (3-4, 1-1) to only 237 total yards and pitched a shutout in the second half. They continually came up with big stop after big stop each time they had to.

Lancaster’s defense forced a three-and-out to start the game, and on the Gales’ first play from scrimmage, Dickerson burst through the line for a 32-yard gain. For plays later, he capped things off with a 1-yard touchdown run with 8:09 left in the first quarter to give Lancaster a 7-0 lead.

“That was all my lineman,” Dickerson said of the first run of the game. “I told them however good they blocked was how good I would do. They came in with energy and showed what they could do, and it allowed us to make big plays. I knew after that first run that it was on at that point. My linemen were clicking, and they had energy after that first run. It got them hype and they let me do my thing.”

Lancaster’s defense gave the ball right back to the offense by forcing a Groveport fumble, which was recovered by Kody Hoffman.

On the first play after the fumble, Dickerson burst through the line for a 38-yard touchdown run, and just like that, the Gales had a 14-0 lead with 6:50 left in the first quarter.

Groveport had one solid offensive drive the entire game on Lancaster’s defense, and it came when they went on a 73-yard drive and capped it off when sophomore quarterback Aaron Britford scored on a 1-yard run with 16 seconds left in the first half to cut the margin to 14-7.

Both defenses stood firm in the third quarter before the Cruisers attempted a fake punt on fourth down from their own 22-yard line. The pass attempt failed, giving Lancaster excellent field position. The Gales didn’t score a touchdown, but they were able to cash in as J.D. Thomas connected on a 21-yard field to make it a two-score game.

“I’m relieved,” Schoonover said. “I’m relieved for our kids. We still have a lot of work to do, but having a Saturday where you wake up and you feel good, is something we’ve all been waiting for. Winning is tough and not easy, but I’m happy for our players, especially our seniors.”

The Gales will look to make it two in a row when they host 1-6 Reynoldsburg Friday night at Fulton Field.

