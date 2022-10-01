Prep Football: Clinton takes battle of unbeatens at Dundee

DUNDEE — Bradyn Lehman found the endzone four times as Clinton handed Dundee its first loss of the season, 34-7, to remain unbeaten overall and in Lenawee County Athletic Association play.

The Redwolves (6-0, 4-0 LCAA) pulled away from the Vikings in the second quarter on a pair of Lehman touchdowns as he scored on a 5-yard plunge and then was on the receiving end of a 21-yard touchdown pass.

Clinton led 20-7 at the half. In the second half, Lehman had a pick-6 and another 20-yard touchdown reception.

Top Performers

Clinton

Bradyn Lehman: 94 yards rushing, 1 touchdown, 2 receptions, 41 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 1 interception touchdown

Jacob Felts: 106 yards rushing, 1 touchdown

Nik Shadley: 92 yards rushing, 7 tackles, 1 interception

Coach Thoughts

Casey Randolph, Clinton: The guys responded very well. They were 5-0 for a reason. This was a big game.

Up Next

Clinton: 7 p.m. Friday vs. Onsted

Adrian 28, Pinckney 13

PINCKNEY — It was a pleasant bus ride home for the Maples, who ended a two-game losing skid by jumping out on the Pirates early and holding on to the lead to win the SEC White matchup.

Friday the Maples led 15-0 after scoring on their opening drive, forcing a three-and-out by Pinckney then scoring again.

Sean Parker threw for two touchdowns – one to Thomas Dayharsh and one to Carson DeKeyser. Parker also ran for a touchdown. Chase Henline had the other Maple score.

Top Performers

Sean Parker: 17-20 passing, 157 yards, 2 touchdowns

Thomas Dayharsh: 6 receptions, 57 yards, 1 touchdown

Chase Henline: 130 yards rushing, 1 touchdown

Coach Thoughts

Joel Przygodski, Adrian: It felt good getting back on the winning track. I feel good for our kids, to get that winning feeling back. They are a resilient group. They work hard. They stay focus. We knew if we could just keep playing hard, improving and eliminate the mistakes, we knew we would be in a good spot down the road.

Up Next

Adrian: 7 p.m. Friday at Jackson

Tecumseh 69, Jackson 46

JACKSON — Tecumseh scored on 10 of its first 11 possessions in one of the highest-scoring games in school history.

At one point, Tecumseh (6-0, 4-0 SEC White) scored on eight straight possessions before running the last two minutes off the clock on the final drive of the game. Tecumseh finished with 523 yards of total offense, compared to 381 for Jackson.

A.J. Bryan and Jacob Burns each had 100-yard rushing performances. Bryan scored three rushing touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass. Burns scored twice. Gavin Chenevey, Bryant Batyik and Draven Langston also crossed the goal line for Tecumseh.

Tecumseh is 6-0 and will play at Chelsea next week with the SEC White title on the line.

Top Performers

Jacob Burns: 11-15 passing, 94 yards, 1 touchdown, 148 yards rushing, 2 touchdowns

AJ Bryan: 169 yards rushing, 3 touchdowns, 4 receptions, 29 yards, 1 touchdown, 72 yard kick return touchdown

Up Next

Tecumseh: 7 p.m. Friday at Chelsea

Hudson 46, Blissfield 7

HUDSON — The Tigers got in done in the running game and the passing game to overwhelm the Royals in LCAA play.

Easten Strodtman scored on touchdown runs of 12, three and 82 yards and finished with more than 200 yards rushing. Anthony Arredondo threw for 120 yards and Hudson racked up 471 yards of total offense.

Brendan Akers, Beckett McCaskey and Brennan Marshall added touchdowns for Hudson (6-0, 4-0 LCAA), which has won 20 straight games.

Blissfield (1-5, 0-4 LCAA) scored in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run by Jack Deatrick. The play was set up by a pass from Deatrick to Ty Cantrell.

Top Performers

Hudson

Easten Strodtman: 218 yards rushing, 3 touchdowns

Beckett McCaskey: 75 yards rushing, 1 touchdown

Anthony Arredondo: 7-9 passing, 120 yards

Up Next

Hudson: 7 p.m. Friday vs. Columbia Central

Blissfield: 7 p.m. Friday vs. Ida

Lenawee Christian 59, Athens 6

ADRIAN — The Cougars raced ahead to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back as they thrashed Athens in South Michigan 8-Man Division A play.

Collin Davis got LCS (5-1, 3-1 SM8A) going as he forced a fumble that led to a Nick Stuart touchdown before Sam Lutz ran in a score and threw another to Davis to get the Cougars going early.

Up Next

Lenawee Christian: 7 p.m. Friday vs. Bellvue

Union City 32, Addison 22

ADDISON — The Panthers (4-2) went up 22-20 on a 63-yard touchdown run by Spencer Brown midway through the third quarter, but gave up two fourth quarter touchdowns and fell to the Chargers in a non-conference game.

Union City took the lead for good with a four-yard touchdown pass with 8:06 left in the game, then sealed it with a 15-yard touchdown run with just over two minutes remaining.

Brown scored all three Addison touchdowns and had a two-point conversion.

Union City (5-1) had 376 yards of total offense, compared to 214 for Addison. The Panthers turned the ball over three times.

Top Performers

Addison

Spencer Brown: 168 yards rushing, 3 touchdowns, 1 reception

Up Next

Addison: 7 p.m. Friday at Grass Lake

Brown City 60, Britton Deerfield 38

BRITTON — The Patriots went back and forth with the Green Devils for much of the game, but Brown City had all the answers late to secure the win.

BD (3-3) opened the game with a successful onside kick, but couldn't score. Nick Wayne opened the scoring with an 82 yard run on the following drive, kickstarting another monster game for the bruising back, but Brown City responded with a pair of scores to make it 16-8.

Wayne and Tristan Johnson scored in the second to give the Patriots a 22-16 lead until Brown City got a 23-yard touchdown pass to end the first half.

The Green Devils took a two-score lead in the third, 36-22, but BD kept responded. However, each time the Patriots pulled within a score, Brown City scored itself.

Top Performers

Nick Wayne: 250 yards rushing, 4 touchdowns

Tristan Johnson: 10-15 passing, 121 yards, 89 yards rushing, 1 touchdown

Coach Thoughts

Erik Johnson, BD: To give up that pass right at the end of the half, that was tough. I liked a lot of things that we did. They were tough offensively. If we could've got one stop or turnover at the end I think we could've won the game.

Up Next

Britton Deerfield: 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Vermontville Maple Valley

Whiteford 68, Sand Creek 6

SAND CREEK — The Aggies scored on its first offensive possession in the Tri-County Conference matchup. Unfortunately they were down 24-0 at the time.

The Bobcats scored on the third play of the game, then the Aggies fumbled the kickoff, leading to a quick strike by Whiteford and a 16-0 lead. On the ensuing kickoff, the Bobcats knocked the ball loose, recovered and were in the end zone four plays later.

After the Aggies scored, Whiteford scored 32 points in the second quarter, leading to a running clock the entire second half.

Sand Creek quarterback Jordan Illenden scored for Sand Creek, which has gone 0-5 since winning the season opener.

Whiteford quarterback Shea Ruddy was 7-for-7 passing for 121 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 76 yards and a score.

Top Performers

Sand Creek

Cody Prater: 44 yards rushing

Up Next

Sand Creek: 7 p.m. Friday at Summerfield

Ida 49, Onsted 22

IDA — The Wildcats tried to come back from a big early deficit with two fourth quarter scores, but it wasn’t enough to top suddenly hot Ida in LCAA play.

Onsted (1-5, 0-4 LCAA) got a pair of touchdown passes from Luke Manders, making his second career start. Aiden Paquin scored a rushing touchdown for Onsted while JT Hill caught the two TD passes.

Hill finished with six receptions and Quinn Hiram five for Onsted.

Top Performers

Onsted

Luke Manders: 20-34 passing, 259 yards, 2 touchdowns

JT Hill: 6 receptions, 107 yards, 2 touchdowns

Quinn Hiram: 5 receptions, 52 yards

Up Next

Onsted: 7 p.m. Friday at Clinton

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Prep Football: Clinton takes battle of unbeatens at Dundee