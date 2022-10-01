I know this area well. It took a dive and is a terrible area. High crime rates. High gang numbers. Run down houses. Poor people everywhere. It's gross. I avoid this area like the plague.
Grew up there until I was out of 7th Grade...my grandmother had her house built there in 63 and refuses to move to this day. It was getting sketchy when I was a kid at night, now it's scary 24/7. Fun as kids growing up. we'd leave on our bikes after breakfast and come home when the street lights came on (other than a few quick stops for food when we'd get hungry). Was a fun time. Wish my daughter could've had that freedom when she grew up but definitely NOT!
I was born here. It was created for the veterans returning from WW2. It was never a upscale area.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
