MLB
Braves put Mets -- and everyone else -- on notice
The Mets can get back control of their destiny in the National League East if they can get a game off the Braves on Sunday Night Baseball, salvaging at least one game out of this series. They can still win the division if they can get out of Atlanta tonight tied with the Braves at 99 victories, heading home to Citi Field for three with the Nationals.
One of the Most Bizarre Calls in Baseball Happened to the Phillies on Friday
On Friday afternoon against the Nationals, the Phillies lost an out then gained one right back in one of the strangest at-bats you'll ever see.
Schwarber hits 2 HRs; Phils split with Nats to lead Brewers
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The shouts came from everywhere around the visitor’s clubhouse. From the showers, the cafeteria, the trainer’s room — from wherever Kyle Schwarber and other members of the Philadelphia Phillies were following along to see if they would take a lead in the race for the NL’s last playoff spot.
MLB
7 stats and facts about Dodgers' 110 wins
With a 10-1 win Friday night, the Dodgers notched their 109th victory of the season. Then, on Saturday night, they rallied past the Rockies for No. 110. If that sounds like a lot, that’s because it is. This is just the ninth instance overall of a team winning at least 109 games, and the first time a National League team has reached such heights since 1909, when the Pirates won 110 games.
MLB
Rutschman named Most Valuable Oriole for '22
The Orioles today announced that catcher Adley Rutschman has been voted the winner of the 2022 Louis M. Hatter Most Valuable Oriole Award by members of the local media who cover the team on a regular basis. He will be recognized for his accomplishments in an on-field ceremony prior to tonight’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
MLB
Bulls win another Triple-A National Championship
LAS VEGAS -- Not even three weeks ago, Bligh Madris was DFA'd by the Pirates. On Sunday, he became an MVP in the Rays system. The outfielder capped his four-hit, four-RBI night by doubling in the tying run in the Triple-A National Championship, powering Durham to a 10-6 victory over Reno. That earned Madris Most Valuable Player honors for the game.
MLB
Seager (33 HR), Semien (100 R) wrapping up strong Rangers debuts
ANAHEIM -- Not much went right for the Rangers at Angel Stadium this week, especially for the offense. They scratched across just one run on five hits in the series opener on Friday and two runs on two hits on Saturday. Sunday’s series finale wasn’t much different. Texas didn't get...
MLB
With 'gut-punchy' loss, Crew falls 2 games back
MILWAUKEE -- Two months to the day after a Trade Deadline that seemed to turn their fortunes in the wrong direction, the Brewers found themselves on the brink of being eliminated from postseason contention. In those two months, from Aug. 2 in Pittsburgh through Sunday’s torturous, 4-3 loss to the...
MLB
Bradish rounds out rookie year by quieting Yankees
NEW YORK -- During his rookie season, right-hander Kyle Bradish has dealt with some typical ups and downs. But he finished strong in his last start of the season on Sunday afternoon, leading the Orioles to a 3-1 victory over the Yankees. Baltimore ended up taking two out of three in the weekend series at Yankee Stadium.
MLB
Braves on cusp of NL East title after sweep
ATLANTA -- Matt Olson and Dansby Swanson were too young to fully appreciate what Chipper Jones did when the Mets and Braves had last played a significant late-season series in Atlanta. But the two suburban Atlanta natives imitated Jones as they pushed the defending World Series champs a step away from a fifth straight National League East title.
MLB
Contreras finishes encouraging rookie year on bitter note
ST. LOUIS -- This was not going to be a regular start for Roansy Contreras. As the Cardinals began their festivities, recognizing Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina ahead of their final regular-season home game that the Pirates won, 7-5 on Sunday at Busch Stadium, Contreras walked to the bullpen alongside bullpen catcher Raul Hernandez.
MLB
How did these teams do after ending long playoff droughts?
The Mariners are back in the postseason for the first time since 2001, ending the longest active playoff drought in any of the four major North American professional sports. Lengthy droughts such as this have become much rarer since the start of the Wild Card era in 1995, which saw the addition of an extra postseason spot in each league. (A second Wild Card spot was added in 2012, and a third in 2022.)
MLB
Corbin confident he can regain form in '23
WASHINGTON -- Patrick Corbin walked off a rain-soaked field with two outs in the fifth inning against the Phillies on Sunday afternoon at Nationals Park to conclude his 10th Major League season. The southpaw finished the year 6-19 with a 6.31 ERA after a rain-shortened 8-1, six-inning defeat to Philadelphia....
MLB
Trout passes a legend to become Rangers' all-time HR nemesis
ANAHEIM -- Angels superstar Mike Trout already became the all-time leader in home runs against the Mariners earlier this season, and he now has hit more homers against the Rangers than any other player, with his 44th career blast vs. Texas in an 8-3 win on Sunday. Trout passed Hall...
MLB
Pujols hits HR No. 702 in final regular-season at-bat in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS -- During his retirement ceremony prior to his final regular-season game at Busch Stadium on Sunday, Cardinals superstar slugger Albert Pujols told the sellout crowd about how he wondered what he was doing returning for this final season when he struggled throughout April, May and June. Then, the...
MLB
Padres nab Wild Card: 'Best moments are yet to come'
SAN DIEGO -- Bob Melvin heard the roar from the top step of the first-base dugout. Josh Bell was readying himself to enter the batter’s box in the bottom of the seventh inning on Sunday afternoon. And then Bell stopped. He backed out and paused for a moment. The Petco Park crowd had erupted -- first a low buzz, then a full-on outburst.
MLB
Garcia racked up 15 wins but might not start in playoffs ... here's why
HOUSTON -- There is perhaps no better indication of the Astros’ starting pitching depth than the case of Luis Garcia. He had the best season of his career this year, going 15-8 with a 3.72 ERA, including 6-0 with a 2.77 ERA in his last seven starts. In his...
MLB
López caps career season with classic start
MILWAUKEE -- Marlins right-hander Pablo López waited four years for a moment like the one Sunday afternoon at American Family Field, when he walked back to the dugout and received congratulations from his teammates and coaches to cap his season. López, who has dealt with shoulder trouble, entered 2022...
MLB
Eyes on future, young O's enjoy exciting ride of '22
This story was excerpted from Jake Rill's Orioles Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. On Tuesday afternoon, DL Hall, Gunnar Henderson and Kyle Stowers were among the small contingent of Orioles players who entered the fabled Green Monster at Fenway Park for the first time. They stepped inside the left-field scoreboard -- its walls filled with signatures of thousands of players, coaches, broadcasters and more -- and soaked in the baseball history.
MLB
Blue Jays beat up on Red Sox at historic clip in '22
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays hope that starting next week, their road to the World Series winds through Toronto, Houston and a couple of other cities. Their road to the postseason, though, tore straight through Boston without a speed limit. The Blue Jays completed their sweep of the Red Sox...
