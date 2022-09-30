Read full article on original website
South Korea’s Naver to Acquire Poshmark For $1.2 Billion
Naver Corp. will acquire Poshmark Inc. and all of its issued and outstanding shares for $17.90 in cash, or $1.2 billion. The deal, which represents a 15% premium on Poshmark’s closing stock price on October 3, 2022, is expected to close in Q1 of 2023 and is subject to approval by stockholders. Poshmark shares were up 13% on Tuesday morning before markets opened. The Korean internet company, which runs the country’s largest search engine and e-commerce platform, said the deal will help Poshmark develop its technological capabilities and expand its peer-to-peer resale platform across Asia and to new markets. For example, Poshmark will...
Apartments.com Publishes Q3 2022 Rent Growth Report
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Today, Apartments.com – a CoStar Group company – released an in-depth report of multifamily rent growth trends for Q3 2022 backed by analyst observations. The report highlights the stark reversal of fortune across the multifamily market, including rent decreases in the largest markets, major slowdowns across the Sunbelt and increased unit deliveries despite wavering demand. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005675/en/ Year Over Year Rent Growth, by Market -- 3Q 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
RAIN Alliance Names New President and CEO
WAKEFIELD, Mass. & GREENVILLE S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- The RAIN Alliance introduced Aileen Ryan as its new President and Chief Executive Officer during opening ceremonies today at RAIN’s Member Meeting in Greenville, SC. Ryan will lead the 160 corporate member, global industry association focused on growing and promoting adoption of RAIN RFID technology. RAIN is the brand name for passive Ultra High Frequency (UHF) RFID wireless technology which businesses use every day to identify, manage and engage with trillions of items simply and inexpensively. As a result, supply chains, inventories and day-to-day operations in various industries are more transparent than ever before. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005466/en/ Aileen Ryan, President and CEO, RAIN Alliance (Photo: Business Wire)
D.A. Davidson Appoints Rory McKinney President of Equity Capital Markets
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- D.A. Davidson & Co., an employee-owned financial services firm that offers wealth management, investment banking, equity research and fixed income capital markets services, announced today the appointment of Rory McKinney as President of Equity Capital Markets, succeeding Monte Giese, who is retiring. McKinney will become the third President of Equity Capital Markets in D.A. Davidson’s 87-year history. He will report to Larry Martinez, Chief Executive Officer of D.A. Davidson Companies. His appointment became effective October 1, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005818/en/ “I am stepping into this role with a high focus on continuing to grow our Equity Capital Markets business by broadening our client relationships and hiring exceptional talent that fits with our entrepreneurial and highly collaborative culture,” said Rory McKinney, President of Equity Capital Markets. (Photo: Business Wire)
