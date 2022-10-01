ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercury Football Review: Phoenixville aiming for bigger goals after early setbacks

It’s hard to imagine a more deflating start to the 2022 season than Phoenixville’s. The team saw one of their big goals for the year – beating Great Valley for the first time in a decade – fade away in a late Patriots comeback. What’s worse, after the game the Phantoms found out they’d lost quarterback Ty Romance for the season due to injury.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
papreplive.com

Pope John Paul II girls volleyball outlasts Upper Merion in four sets, remains undefeated

ROYERSFORD >> In a hyped-up match between Pioneer Athletic Conference heavy-hitters, Pope John Paul II versus Upper Merion came just as advertised. The air had the feel of a PAC final preview and both teams traded blows while vying for divisional control. Upon dropping the first set, the Golden Panthers took the following three, 18-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-17 over the Vikings to remain undefeated this fall.
ROYERSFORD, PA
papreplive.com

Turner, Great Valley stun Downingtown West

DOWNINGTOWN >> Shutout and outscored by nine goals in its previous two Ches-Mont soccer outings, it would have been easy for the Great Valley boys to roll over against unbeaten Downingtown West on the road Thursday. But that certainly didn’t happen. Bolstered by an early goal, and backstopped by senior...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Unionville’s Grace Li wins District 1 singles championship

Unionville’s Grace Li reached the District 1 Class 3A singles championship for the second straight year. This time, the result was the one she wished for. The Unionville junior and No. 1 seed capped her run through the District 1 singles tournament without dropping a set, downing Council Rock South’s Dasha Chichkina in the final, 7-5, 6-0, on Saturday the Springfield YMCA.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
papreplive.com

Villa Maria volleyball outlasts Mount St. Joe’s in three close sets

Springfield >> Villa Maria Academy’s win against host Mount Saint Joseph on Tuesday was a close battle between two strong volleyball teams that was a lot closer than the 3-0 score indicated. All three sets – 25-20, 25-21, 25-22 – were nip-and-tuck affairs in which the Hurricanes won with...
SPRINGFIELD, PA
papreplive.com

Daily Local News: Local Roundup

In crosstown rivalry action, West Chester Rustin blanked West Chester East 3-0 in a Ches-Mont girls’ soccer match on Monday. The Golden Knights’ goals were by Amelia Foore, Ellie Keefer and Sarah Johnston. Rustin goaltenders Morgan O’Donnell and Erika Seelus combined to notch the shutout in wet conditions.
WEST CHESTER, PA

