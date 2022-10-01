Read full article on original website
papreplive.com
Mercury roundup (Oct. 4): Julia Traynor, Sarah Steinman lift Upper Perkiomen field hockey over Upper Merion
Julia Traynor and Sarah Steinman each scored twice for Upper Perk in a PAC Frontier Division match on Monday. Ella Menke (assisted by Ashley Evitts) and Rylie McGrath scored for the Vikings. Pottsgrove 6, Pottstown 0. The Falcons defeated visiting Pottstown Tuesday in a PAC Frontier Division contest. Goals were...
papreplive.com
Mercury Football Review: Phoenixville aiming for bigger goals after early setbacks
It’s hard to imagine a more deflating start to the 2022 season than Phoenixville’s. The team saw one of their big goals for the year – beating Great Valley for the first time in a decade – fade away in a late Patriots comeback. What’s worse, after the game the Phantoms found out they’d lost quarterback Ty Romance for the season due to injury.
papreplive.com
Pope John Paul II girls volleyball outlasts Upper Merion in four sets, remains undefeated
ROYERSFORD >> In a hyped-up match between Pioneer Athletic Conference heavy-hitters, Pope John Paul II versus Upper Merion came just as advertised. The air had the feel of a PAC final preview and both teams traded blows while vying for divisional control. Upon dropping the first set, the Golden Panthers took the following three, 18-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-17 over the Vikings to remain undefeated this fall.
papreplive.com
Ava Jones scores hat trick, Souderton gets back on track with win over Council Rock South
FRANCONIA >> It was a cold and wet night at Souderton Monday but that did little to bother Ava Jones. “I love playing in the rain,” she said. “It’s so much more fun I feel like. I know it’s harder, it’s a challenge but we worked through it and we won.”
papreplive.com
Turner, Great Valley stun Downingtown West
DOWNINGTOWN >> Shutout and outscored by nine goals in its previous two Ches-Mont soccer outings, it would have been easy for the Great Valley boys to roll over against unbeaten Downingtown West on the road Thursday. But that certainly didn’t happen. Bolstered by an early goal, and backstopped by senior...
papreplive.com
Unionville’s Grace Li wins District 1 singles championship
Unionville’s Grace Li reached the District 1 Class 3A singles championship for the second straight year. This time, the result was the one she wished for. The Unionville junior and No. 1 seed capped her run through the District 1 singles tournament without dropping a set, downing Council Rock South’s Dasha Chichkina in the final, 7-5, 6-0, on Saturday the Springfield YMCA.
papreplive.com
Villa Maria volleyball outlasts Mount St. Joe’s in three close sets
Springfield >> Villa Maria Academy’s win against host Mount Saint Joseph on Tuesday was a close battle between two strong volleyball teams that was a lot closer than the 3-0 score indicated. All three sets – 25-20, 25-21, 25-22 – were nip-and-tuck affairs in which the Hurricanes won with...
papreplive.com
Daily Local News: Local Roundup
In crosstown rivalry action, West Chester Rustin blanked West Chester East 3-0 in a Ches-Mont girls’ soccer match on Monday. The Golden Knights’ goals were by Amelia Foore, Ellie Keefer and Sarah Johnston. Rustin goaltenders Morgan O’Donnell and Erika Seelus combined to notch the shutout in wet conditions.
