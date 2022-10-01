ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Comments / 0

Related
khqa.com

Quincy releases holiday schedule for city services

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy City Hall will be closed on Monday, October 10, 2022, in observance of Columbus Day. City Hall will reopen on Tuesday, October 11, for regular business hours. The City Hall Council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 in...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Macomb to offer grants to help residents with basic needs

MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The city of Macomb announced on Tuesday it's launching a grant program to help residents with basic needs services. The Non-Profit Basic Needs Grant Program will provide local non-profits with funds from $1000 to $10,000, depending on quantity of applicants. The funding will go toward organizations that provide direct assistance to community members who are in need of food, clothing, or shelter.
MACOMB, IL
khqa.com

Local town makes 'heartfelt ap-peel' for festival apple provider

CLARKSVILLE, Mo. (KHQA) — A Missouri town is making a "heartfelt ap-peel" for an apple provider to help the community and visitors celebrate a yearly fall festival. Clarksville will be holding its 44th annual Applefest with two days of apple-themed fun in which people can enjoy apple butter, pies, jelly, cakes, cider, cookies, and just about every other conceivable recipe.
CLARKSVILLE, MO
khqa.com

Public invited to free party at Oktoberfest Parade

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The public is invited to party in the park at the Oktoberfest Parade. It's being touted as Quincy’s first-ever parade party hosted by Friends of the Lorenzo Bull House and the Quincy Park District to celebrate the Oktoberfest Parade and Field Show Competition. “This...
QUINCY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Quincy, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Quincy, IL
khqa.com

Salvation Army seeks volunteer, paid bell ringers

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — With the Christmas season right around the corner, The Salvation Army is once again looking for volunteers to ring bells at red kettle locations in Quincy, Hannibal, and the surrounding area. Kettles with silent bells (unmanned) historically bring in fewer donations than kettles with bells.
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Foundation grant supplies free books to Hannibal children

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Hannibal children ages 0-5 are eligible to receive free books!. The books are made possible by the the Riedel Foundation working in connection with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Program. The Riedel Trustees awarded $8,100 in grant money to fund the initiative administered locally by...
HANNIBAL, MO
khqa.com

Hannibal Regional to host Ladies Night Out After-Hours Mammogram Event

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — In celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Hannibal Regional is offering a special mammogram screenings in October for women. For convenience, Hannibal Regional’s Radiology Department will host Ladies Night Out, which will be an after-hours mammogram program for women to keep current with their annual screening.
HANNIBAL, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#The Air Force
khqa.com

Quincy teen set for trip of a lifetime

QUINCY, IL (KHQA) — Miracle baby. That is what many would say about 18-year old Eli Campos. He was born with multiple heart disorders which required two open heart surgeries at just six days old. Eli went years in good health until he was suddenly everything changed. In may...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Identities released of 2 killed in Adams County crash, minor also died

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The names the two Illinois adults who were killed in a Saturday morning crash were released on Monday by the Adams County coroner. Timothy Ogle, of Loraine, and Terra Durbin, of Kirkwood, were killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 336, south of north 2475th Ave. between Mendon and Loraine.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy