Read full article on original website
Related
khqa.com
Quincy releases holiday schedule for city services
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy City Hall will be closed on Monday, October 10, 2022, in observance of Columbus Day. City Hall will reopen on Tuesday, October 11, for regular business hours. The City Hall Council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 in...
khqa.com
Macomb to offer grants to help residents with basic needs
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The city of Macomb announced on Tuesday it's launching a grant program to help residents with basic needs services. The Non-Profit Basic Needs Grant Program will provide local non-profits with funds from $1000 to $10,000, depending on quantity of applicants. The funding will go toward organizations that provide direct assistance to community members who are in need of food, clothing, or shelter.
khqa.com
Local town makes 'heartfelt ap-peel' for festival apple provider
CLARKSVILLE, Mo. (KHQA) — A Missouri town is making a "heartfelt ap-peel" for an apple provider to help the community and visitors celebrate a yearly fall festival. Clarksville will be holding its 44th annual Applefest with two days of apple-themed fun in which people can enjoy apple butter, pies, jelly, cakes, cider, cookies, and just about every other conceivable recipe.
khqa.com
Public invited to free party at Oktoberfest Parade
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The public is invited to party in the park at the Oktoberfest Parade. It's being touted as Quincy’s first-ever parade party hosted by Friends of the Lorenzo Bull House and the Quincy Park District to celebrate the Oktoberfest Parade and Field Show Competition. “This...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
khqa.com
Salvation Army seeks volunteer, paid bell ringers
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — With the Christmas season right around the corner, The Salvation Army is once again looking for volunteers to ring bells at red kettle locations in Quincy, Hannibal, and the surrounding area. Kettles with silent bells (unmanned) historically bring in fewer donations than kettles with bells.
khqa.com
Foundation grant supplies free books to Hannibal children
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Hannibal children ages 0-5 are eligible to receive free books!. The books are made possible by the the Riedel Foundation working in connection with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Program. The Riedel Trustees awarded $8,100 in grant money to fund the initiative administered locally by...
khqa.com
Community can now vote for guest celebrity conductor for Quincy Symphony Orchestra
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The battle is on for five candidates seeking to become the next guest celebrity conductor for Quincy Symphony Orchestra. Beginning Sunday, each candidate is now able to encourage family, friends, fans, and colleagues to support their campaign by voting for them. Each vote costs $10...
khqa.com
Hannibal Regional to host Ladies Night Out After-Hours Mammogram Event
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — In celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Hannibal Regional is offering a special mammogram screenings in October for women. For convenience, Hannibal Regional’s Radiology Department will host Ladies Night Out, which will be an after-hours mammogram program for women to keep current with their annual screening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
khqa.com
Quincy teen set for trip of a lifetime
QUINCY, IL (KHQA) — Miracle baby. That is what many would say about 18-year old Eli Campos. He was born with multiple heart disorders which required two open heart surgeries at just six days old. Eli went years in good health until he was suddenly everything changed. In may...
khqa.com
Identities released of 2 killed in Adams County crash, minor also died
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The names the two Illinois adults who were killed in a Saturday morning crash were released on Monday by the Adams County coroner. Timothy Ogle, of Loraine, and Terra Durbin, of Kirkwood, were killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 336, south of north 2475th Ave. between Mendon and Loraine.
khqa.com
Cole County Sheriff's Office asked to investigate Audrain County inmate death
Cole County — The Cole County Sheriff said investigators with his department are looking into an inmate death in Audrain County. Sheriff John Wheeler said Audrain County Sheriff Matt Oller contacted him, saying he wanted an outside agency to investigate. Wheeler said a preliminary investigation indicates foul play was...
Comments / 0