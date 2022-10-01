Read full article on original website
Pen City Current
LCHD Director issues warning for COVID spread
LEE COUNTY - Lee County Health Director Michele Ross encouraged residents again Monday to be vigilant with efforts to inhibit the spread of the coronavirus. According to the Iowa COVID-19 tracker, the county is once again in "substantial" risk of spread. Ross said the county had 34 new reported positive...
khqa.com
Hannibal Regional Healthcare System's new center officially coming to Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — It's official. Kirksville will be getting a new health care center. Monday evening at the city council meeting, the council voted to approve the rezoning of approximately 170 acres of land from residential, to C-1 local business. With Hannibal Regional Healthcare System using the land to...
khqa.com
Macomb to offer grants to help residents with basic needs
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The city of Macomb announced on Tuesday it's launching a grant program to help residents with basic needs services. The Non-Profit Basic Needs Grant Program will provide local non-profits with funds from $1000 to $10,000, depending on quantity of applicants. The funding will go toward organizations that provide direct assistance to community members who are in need of food, clothing, or shelter.
khqa.com
Blessing to host free cholesterol screening
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — How long has it been since you and your loved ones have had your cholesterol checked?. Appointments are being accepted for a no-cost cholesterol screening to be held at the Blessing Resource Center on Thursday, November 3, with appointments available between 7 and 9 a.m.
khqa.com
Quincy releases holiday schedule for city services
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy City Hall will be closed on Monday, October 10, 2022, in observance of Columbus Day. City Hall will reopen on Tuesday, October 11, for regular business hours. The City Hall Council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 in...
tspr.org
Rally in support of former Keokuk hospital and its employees
An estimated 250 people from throughout the tri-states area gathered late Sunday afternoon outside the former hospital in Keokuk to pray and show support for former hospital employees. Karen and John Wardwell traveled from their home in Hamilton, Illinois to attend the event. Karen worked at the hospital for 37-and-a-half...
muddyrivernews.com
City planner says Planet Fitness going into former County Market; aldermen OK spending tax dollars on three-bay development at 30th, Broadway
QUINCY — The Quincy City Council approved a resolution during Monday night’s meeting to enter into a Mid-Town Business District redevelopment agreement with the Charles & Kathie Marx Trust to put $200,000 toward the construction of 6,000 square feet of retail space for three businesses on the northeast corner of 30th and Broadway.
‘Forever chemicals’ again detected in Mississippi River towns’ water
The treated drinking water of Burlington and Davenport are again contaminated by cancer-causing chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment, according to quarterly tests of the water. Those cities draw most of their water from the Mississippi River. In January, state tests revealed the river was contaminated by perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — commonly known […] The post ‘Forever chemicals’ again detected in Mississippi River towns’ water appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
khqa.com
Foundation grant supplies free books to Hannibal children
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Hannibal children ages 0-5 are eligible to receive free books!. The books are made possible by the the Riedel Foundation working in connection with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Program. The Riedel Trustees awarded $8,100 in grant money to fund the initiative administered locally by...
khqa.com
Blessing-Rieman hosts Teddy Bear Clinic
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Children ages three to six and their favorite doll or stuffed toy were invited to the 34th annual Teddy Bear Clinic. Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences hosted the event in Quincy. The theme for this year’s event was, “Bringing magical gifts of health...
Pen City Current
Health systems need to step up for Keokuk
Blessing's closure of the hospital in Keokuk is really a matter of life and death. We can see the dramatics on full display as Lee County grapples with funding an additional full-time ambulance set up in the city of 10,300. Supervisor Garry Seyb said the county will suffer a million...
Galesburg City Council divided on resolution showing support for repealing SAFE-T Act
With the SAFE-T Act going into effect in a few months, and the cavalcade of issues that have sprung up since its passing, the Galesburg City Council was split on a resolution seeking changes to the law. A lengthy discussion was held over the resolution that essentially urged state legislators...
khqa.com
Identities released of 2 killed in Adams County crash, minor also died
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The names the two Illinois adults who were killed in a Saturday morning crash were released on Monday by the Adams County coroner. Timothy Ogle, of Loraine, and Terra Durbin, of Kirkwood, were killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 336, south of north 2475th Ave. between Mendon and Loraine.
khqa.com
Salvation Army seeks volunteer, paid bell ringers
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — With the Christmas season right around the corner, The Salvation Army is once again looking for volunteers to ring bells at red kettle locations in Quincy, Hannibal, and the surrounding area. Kettles with silent bells (unmanned) historically bring in fewer donations than kettles with bells.
muddyrivernews.com
Adams County coroner identifies drivers killed in Saturday crash on Illinois 336
QUINCY — Adams County Coroner Scott Graham issued a press release at 1:54 p.m. Monday identifying two of the three people who died in a traffic crash on Illinois 336 Saturday morning. Graham said the driver of the pickup truck was Timothy H. Ogle of Loraine, and the driver...
ktvo.com
Iowa woman injured in weekend crash after falling asleep while driving
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — An eastern Iowa woman was injured in a late-night crash after she fell asleep while driving. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday around Mile Marker 45 on U.S. Highway 218 near Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, Kathy Bridget Hensley-Birky,...
khqa.com
Quincy Catholic elementary schools see enrollment growth
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy’s Catholic elementary schools announced on Monday it has seen a 7% increase in enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year at its four schools: Blessed Sacrament, St. Dominic, St. Francis Solanus, and St. Peter. The enrollment uptick mirrors the national trend as enrollment in...
muddyrivernews.com
Bond set at $750,000 for Quincy man found with package containing kilogram of cocaine during narcotics investigation
QUINCY — Bond has been set at $750,000 for a Quincy man who was arrested Wednesday with more than a kilogram (2.2 pounds) of cocaine that was discovered during a narcotics investigation. Sami J. Grullon, 25, of Quincy, made his first appearance in Adams County Circuit Court on Thursday...
khqa.com
Disabled feline from Quincy wins top cat in international calendar contest
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A sweet kitty from Quincy that gets around thanks to a set of wheels is the first cat ever to win a spot in the Walkin’ Pets Calendar. The 8th annual calendar contest helps to raise pet mobility awareness and celebrates the incredible strength and spirit of handi-capable animals.
khqa.com
Hannibal marina boat ramp closed this week
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The boat ramp at the Hannibal marina is closed this week so Hannibal Parks & Recreation, HPR, workers can dredge without interruption. The ramp will be open again on Friday evening but will close again on Monday, Oct. 10 if more dredging is needed. HPR...
