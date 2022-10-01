Read full article on original website
VOTE | 9Preps Game of the Week: 10/7
COLORADO, USA — The 9Preps Game of the Week will be making its return this Friday night as the high school football season rolls on in Colorado!. There are three options to choose from, and the winner of our poll will be showcased on 9NEWS this Friday, October 7. Be sure to cast your vote (once daily per device) and spread the word on social media to give your school the best shot!
Caleb Michaels, Fossil Ridge win titles at 5A boys golf state championships
DENVER — Caleb Michaels had been here before, but this was his last shot at writing a different ending. The Monarch senior had played in the Class 5A boys golf state championships every year of his high school career, but had never captured a state title -- until now.
Prep Rally Honor Roll (10/4/22)
DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!. The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!. In addition to voting in the poll...
Derek Wolfe joins Denver sports radio station
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 champion defensive lineman Derek Wolfe has joined Denver sports radio station 104.3 The Fan. Wolfe will serve as co-host of the weekday afternoon sports show "The Drive" with Darren "Dmac" McKee, station owner Bonneville announced Monday. Wolfe, who announced his...
Javonte Williams suffers season-ending knee injury
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered a torn ACL among other knee damage that will require surgery to repair and end his season, a source told 9NEWS. Williams, the Broncos' leading rusher with 204 yards on 47 carries, was helped off the field following a...
CU Buffs head coach Karl Dorrell fired
BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado at Boulder (CU) head football coach Karl Dorrell has been fired. CU Athletic Director Rick George released a statement Sunday announcing his departure after nearly two-and-a-half seasons. "I want to thank Karl for his hard work in leading our program since 2020,"...
After London's calling, Latavius Murray happy Broncos called, too
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — First impression of Latavius Murray: The man is huge by running back standards. He’s listed at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds. Nathaniel Hackett noticed, too. Murray and Melvin Gordon III, who is also considered a big back at 6-1, 215, give the Broncos considerable size at the running back position.
Dad’s tough love helped Corliss Waitman become Broncos strong-legged punter
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — To become familiar with Corliss Waitman’s background, to listen to him politely and patiently repeat his compelling life story for curious strangers, is to know Jose Waitman’s legacy carries on. Jose Waitman grew up in the Florida Panhandle town of Milton where he starred...
Colorado Avalanche have puppy day at the rink
(DENVER) — The Colorado Avalanche had the ‘BEST DAY EVER’ with some special visitors on Friday. Some adorable puppies kept players distracted all throughout practice. The team thanked PetSmart for puppy day at the rink in a post to social media. All puppies that visited the Avs were available for adoption through Moms & Mutts […]
Broncos sign veteran running back Latavius Murray away from Saints
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — With Javonte Williams injured and Melvin Gordon III fumbling, Broncos' general manager George Paton moved quickly to acquire a top veteran running back Monday by signing Latavius Murray away from the New Orleans Saints' practice squad. Murray was elevated to the Saints' game-day roster for their...
New $28.9M Cherry Hills listing seeks to top Russell Wilson's record-setting buy
CHERRY HILLS, Colo. — A Cherry Hills Village home hit the market on Monday with an asking price of $28,888,888 — but it's not the first time this home has been for sale in recent years. While it was still under construction in May 2021, the home at...
Bullets fly near cricket match in Aurora, players and fans run for cover
A witness reports that bullets went flying in the area of an October 2 cricket match held at Denver area Libson Park, sending players and spectators running for cover. According to the Denver Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired in this area shortly after 3 PM on Sunday. No injuries have been reported.
9News
First big mountain snowfall of the season possible next week
COLORADO, USA — It's early, so hold your horses. But, it might be finally time to break out those snow shovels, at least up in the mountains. Sure, we've seen a few dustings of snow at or above 11,000 feet in elevation, and perhaps a few inches of wet snow atop some of our highest peaks. But the first significant mountain snow of the season looks like a decent possibility for the middle-to-end of next week.
Freeze, snow? Here’s what October could bring to metro Denver
If history says anything about temperatures during October, then it is time to say so long to 90-degree days in Denver.
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to see
(Denver, CO) Elk mating season is in full swing. And there are lots of opportunities to see the elk rut throughout the Rocky Mountains. The elk rut lasts from late September to mid-October in Estes Park. Hundreds of elk will bugle, fight, court and mate.
Westword
Broomfield Fires Back at Arvada, Jefferson County Lawsuit Over Jefferson Parkway
In June, the City of Arvada and Jefferson County sued the City and County of Broomfield for pulling out of the Jefferson Parkway project, which seeks to build a toll road that would cross Broomfield, Arvada and Jefferson County, almost completing a loop around metro Denver by connecting Highway 128 in Broomfield with Highway 93 in Golden.
Westword
Kroenke Describes Redevelopment Plans for Ball Arena Parking Lots
On September 29, representatives from Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, the City of Denver and several architecture firms presented details of KSE's plan to redevelop the 55 acres of parking lots near Ball Arena into a mixed-use neighborhood. KSE is the company through which the Kroenke family, which owns the Denver...
Broncos Country reacts after Melvin Gordon's 4th fumble in 4 games
LAS VEGAS — "In the end, you can't put the ball on the ground. It's that simple," said Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Sunday. Broncos running back fumbled the ball during the second quarter of Sunday's game. The ball was recovered by the Raiders and returned for a touchdown.
Bear safely removed from tree in Jeffco
A bear wandered into a neighborhood and ended up in a tree too close to people Tuesday morning.
