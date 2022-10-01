ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

Comments / 0

Related
9NEWS

VOTE | 9Preps Game of the Week: 10/7

COLORADO, USA — The 9Preps Game of the Week will be making its return this Friday night as the high school football season rolls on in Colorado!. There are three options to choose from, and the winner of our poll will be showcased on 9NEWS this Friday, October 7. Be sure to cast your vote (once daily per device) and spread the word on social media to give your school the best shot!
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Prep Rally Honor Roll (10/4/22)

DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!. The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!. In addition to voting in the poll...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Derek Wolfe joins Denver sports radio station

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 champion defensive lineman Derek Wolfe has joined Denver sports radio station 104.3 The Fan. Wolfe will serve as co-host of the weekday afternoon sports show "The Drive" with Darren "Dmac" McKee, station owner Bonneville announced Monday. Wolfe, who announced his...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakewood, CO
Lakewood, CO
Sports
County
Broomfield, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Broomfield, CO
Sports
Broomfield, CO
Football
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Broomfield, CO
9NEWS

Javonte Williams suffers season-ending knee injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered a torn ACL among other knee damage that will require surgery to repair and end his season, a source told 9NEWS. Williams, the Broncos' leading rusher with 204 yards on 47 carries, was helped off the field following a...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

CU Buffs head coach Karl Dorrell fired

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado at Boulder (CU) head football coach Karl Dorrell has been fired. CU Athletic Director Rick George released a statement Sunday announcing his departure after nearly two-and-a-half seasons. "I want to thank Karl for his hard work in leading our program since 2020,"...
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

After London's calling, Latavius Murray happy Broncos called, too

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — First impression of Latavius Murray: The man is huge by running back standards. He’s listed at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds. Nathaniel Hackett noticed, too. Murray and Melvin Gordon III, who is also considered a big back at 6-1, 215, give the Broncos considerable size at the running back position.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Fire Tv#Broncos#American Football#Chsaa#Kusa
KXRM

Colorado Avalanche have puppy day at the rink

(DENVER) — The Colorado Avalanche had the ‘BEST DAY EVER’ with some special visitors on Friday. Some adorable puppies kept players distracted all throughout practice. The team thanked PetSmart for puppy day at the rink in a post to social media. All puppies that visited the Avs were available for adoption through Moms & Mutts […]
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Broncos sign veteran running back Latavius Murray away from Saints

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — With Javonte Williams injured and Melvin Gordon III fumbling, Broncos' general manager George Paton moved quickly to acquire a top veteran running back Monday by signing Latavius Murray away from the New Orleans Saints' practice squad. Murray was elevated to the Saints' game-day roster for their...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
9News

First big mountain snowfall of the season possible next week

COLORADO, USA — It's early, so hold your horses. But, it might be finally time to break out those snow shovels, at least up in the mountains. Sure, we've seen a few dustings of snow at or above 11,000 feet in elevation, and perhaps a few inches of wet snow atop some of our highest peaks. But the first significant mountain snow of the season looks like a decent possibility for the middle-to-end of next week.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Kroenke Describes Redevelopment Plans for Ball Arena Parking Lots

On September 29, representatives from Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, the City of Denver and several architecture firms presented details of KSE's plan to redevelop the 55 acres of parking lots near Ball Arena into a mixed-use neighborhood. KSE is the company through which the Kroenke family, which owns the Denver...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy