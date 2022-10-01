Read full article on original website
KMAland Volleyball (10/4): LC handles Red Oak, Stanton upsets East Mills to highlight busy Tuesday
(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Harlan and St. Albert split a tri, LC rolled Red Oak, Stanton upset East Mills, Riverside won another in 5, SW Valley took a POI win, East Atchison knocked off Rock Port and more from KMAland volleyball on Tuesday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Harlan 25-25-26 Glenwood 22-15-24 Erica...
Harlan gearing for state-rated district tilt with ADM
(Harlan) -- One of the top games across the state goes down in Harlan Friday night when KMA State 3A No. 1 Harlan hosts KMA State No. 3 ADM in a Class 3A District 6 contest. The Cyclones come into the matchup at 5-1 after last week's 54-7 win over Atlantic.
KMAland Golf (10/4): Heelan boys qualify for state, Maryville takes down East Atchison
(KMAland) -- The Heelan boys qualified for state while Maryville’s girls beat East Atchison in KMAland golf on Tuesday. BOYS: Iowa Class 4A District Golf at Council Bluffs. Bishop Heelan Catholic qualified for the Class 4A state golf tournament with a third-place finish at the Council Bluffs district on Tuesday.
KMAland Tennis (10/4): Nebraska City rolls to win over Brownell-Talbot
(KMAland) -- Nebraska City picked up a 7-2 win over Brownell-Talbot in KMAland boys tennis action on Tuesday. Anthony Robinson (8-1), Connor Causgrove (8-1), Nathan Dia (8-3), Landen Clark (9-7), Eli Davis (8-1) and Lucas Nielson (8-2) all won their singles matches while Causgrove and Robinson teamed up to win at No. 1 doubles (8-2).
Nebraska City looks for back-to-back wins with Raymond Central coming to town
(Nebraska City) – The Nebraska City football team got in the win column for the first time last week and are looking for a second-straight victory with Raymond Central coming to town. The Pioneers (1-5) scored 29 first-half points and pitched a shutout en route to a 29-0 win...
Improving Sacred Heart ready for key district matchup with Johnson-Brock
(Falls City) -- A key Class D2 District 1 showdown emanates from Falls City on Friday evening when Falls City Sacred Heart (4-2, 2-1) hosts Johnson-Brock (5-1, 2-1). The Irish have continually improved throughout the season, bouncing back from an opening-week loss to Elmwood-Murdock to win four of their next five.
Gerald Stady, 85, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, October 6, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m. Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. (one hour prior to the service) Memorials: Directed to the family. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Cemetery: Burial with military honors - Glenwood Cemetery.
Creighton's Martin lands second straight Big East Freshman of the Week
(Omaha) -- For the second straight week, Creighton outside hitter Ava Martin has been picked as the Big East Freshman of the Week. Martin averaged 4.67 kills per set while hitting .581 for the Bluejays during wins over Xavier and Butler. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
2022-23 JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week (Week 6): Kattie Troxel & Aaron Olsen
(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia’s Kattie Troxel and Audubon’s Aaron Olsen are the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week. Troxel had a brilliant triple-double performance for the Panthers in their five-set win over Underwood this past Thursday. She finished with 25 assists, 12 kills, 10 digs and five aces in the thrilling victory. The senior also posted 11 assists, five kills, six digs and two aces last Tuesday against Tri-Center.
Earl Eugene Johnson, 84, of Elliott, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa
Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Burial will be held following the visitation. Earl E. Johnson, 84, of Elliott, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, September 30, 2022, at his home. A procession to the Atlantic Cemetery will follow the visitation. Roland Funeral Service is caring...
Rotarians hear Shen economic development update
(Shenandoah) -- It was show-and-tell time for Shenandoah at a noontime gathering of Rotarians Tuesday. Rotary International members from districts in two states joined Shenandoah's organization in hearing an update on the community's economic development efforts. It was all part of an "Imagine Rotary" tour visiting five communities in Iowa and Nebraska. Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen updated attendees on renovation and construction activities in the downtown area, including work on converting the former Howards Clothing Store location into Midwest Mental Health's new offices.
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
Nebraska ranked 3, Creighton 21 in AVCA rankings
(KMAland) -- Nebraska is ranked No. 3 and Creighton is No. 21 in the latest AVCA Division I Coaches Poll. View the complete list of regional conference teams that are ranked this week below and the full top 25 linked here. 1. Texas (64) 3. Nebraska. 5. Purdue. 6. Ohio...
Meet the Candidates: Rusty Black
(Undated) -- For the next month, KMA News presents "Meet the Candidates," a special series of reports featuring the candidates running in key area races in the November 8 general election. Our first segment features the first of two candidates running in Missouri's 12th State Senate District, which covers most of the state's northwest region, including Atchison, Nodaway, Holt, Gentry and Worth counties in KMAland.
Fremont-Mills board faces redistricting
(Tabor) -- New census figures are impacting the Fremont-Mills School Board's boundaries. Superintendent David Gute presented a redistricting map to the Fremont-Mills School Board at a recent meeting. Gute tells KMA News the 2020 Census forced the district to change the boundaries in each of the five directors' districts. "With...
Berryhill to receive Iowa Council of Teachers of English award
(Atlantic) -- An Atlantic High School English and journalism teacher is the latest recipient of a statewide distinguished service award. Allison Berryhill is slated to receive the Iowa Council of Teachers of English 2022 Distinguished Service Award. The recognition is the highest given to an English teacher each year. The award recognizes an instructional leader whose service to English or language arts has contributed significantly with a local, regional, state, or national impact in their school district, area education agency, college, or institution. Berryhill tells KMA News she is honored to be among the award recipients.
What Tom Allen Said After Indiana Football's Loss on the Road to Nebraska
Indiana drops its second road game of the season to Nebraska, who won 35-21 on Saturday night. Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen addresses the loss in a post game press conference. Read his full transcript, or just watch the attached video of the entire interview.
College Football World Shocked By Wild Nebraska News
Few college football programs, if any, have had lower lows than Nebraska this season. The Huskers started off the year 1-3, with head coach Scott Frost getting fired. Nebraska was then blown out at home by Oklahoma in the first game of the interim coach Mickey Joseph era. Saturday night,...
