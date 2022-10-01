Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Oct. 4, 2022: Jeannette’s Taylor hits 100-goal milestone
Jeannette’s Jordan Taylor hit a milestone Tuesday night, eclipsing 100 goals for his career in a 6-3 win over Freeport (5-8, 5-6) in a Section 2-2A boys soccer game. Taylor scored four times for the Jayhawks (6-7, 4-7) in the win. He has 101 goals in his career. Austin...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County girls soccer notebook: Latrobe senior set for international play
Latrobe senior Chloe Boyette plays defender on the Wildcats’ back line, but, come December, she will be lining up as a goalkeeper on a national stage. Boyette was selected to play for the U19 U.S Youth Futsal International Team set to compete in two months in Lisbon, Portugal. Boyette,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 3A boys golf championship preview
Who moves on?: The top 14 finishers advance to the PIAA championship Oct. 17-18 at Penn State University’s Blue Course, State College. Chip shots: Rocco Salvitti of Central Catholic has the lead after 18 holes of the new 36-hole championship, where scores carry over and are cumulative. With four birdies, an eagle and six bogeys, Salvitti shot even-par 71 at Champion Lakes Golf Course. … Salvitti’s teammate, Connor Walker, and defending champion Nick Turowski of Penn-Trafford are a shot back (73). … Three players shot 74: Hunter Swidzinski of Butler, Blaise Masciantonio of Pine-Richland and Aidan Burchianti of Central Catholic. … Wes Lorish of Plum, Kai Carlson of Avonworth and Blake Bertolo of Mars are lurking at 4-over 75. … Carlson played for Northgate last year, when he tied for fifth in the 2A championship. … Last year, Turowski, a West Virginia commit, shot even-par 70 to win by four shots at Nemacolin Country Club. … Bertolo tied for fourth with Salvitti at 75. … Burchianti was tied for seventh, and another returnee, Franklin Regional’s Nolan Shilling, was tied for ninth. … There has not been a repeat champion in the largest class since the WPIAL began declaring two champions in 2010. … Mike Van Sickle of Pine-Richland won back-to-back titles in 2003-04 among the “large school” field.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Derry’s Hunter Jurica adds WPIAL golf title to list of accomplishments
The kid with the bucket hat keeps crossing things off his bucket list. Hunter Jurica won the Ligonier Country Club championship, a Westmoreland County Coaches Association title and a section title earlier this season. Now, the Derry senior golfer can add a WPIAL championship. “Honestly, I was such a big...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Quaker Valley, Sewickley Academy golfers dot WPIAL leaderboards
Quaker Valley and Sewickley Academy have dominated play in Section 9-2A boys golf this season. The defending section champion Quakers were 10-0 in the section and overall as of Sept. 27. Sewickley, which lost to QV twice, was 10-2 in league action and 14-6 overall. Nine members of the two...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Despite tiny roster, Yough girls soccer team making plays by the dozen
With substitutions in short supply, Yough tries to conserve and persevere. Every game, with a defensive-minded approach and their fingers crossed, the Cougars make do with what they have. Right now, that is 12 players. Eleven starters and one reserve. A microcosm of their situation: In an impressive, 1-0 overtime...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Southmoreland, Yough girls soccer teams battle to draw
With such a light bench, Yough is often content playing more defense than offense. The idea is to defend like crazy and conserve energy for the stretch run. , on the other hand, wants to crank up the scoring. The strategies canceled each other out Monday night as the teams...
Farrell quarterback’s record breaking performance leads Big 22 Contenders
Watch the video to see which players caught our attention in Week Seven
East Liverpool football coach resigns after seven games
Sports Team 27 has confirmed that Don Phillips is no longer the head football coach at East Liverpool.
Shady Side Academy investigating alleged racial incident during varsity football game
FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) - More details are emerging from an alleged racial incident that took place on Friday during a Shady Side Academy football game. Several members of Shady Side's team reported that Freeport students directed racial slurs at them during and after the game. Shady Side's chief communications officer responded to KDKA saying:"At Friday night's varsity football game between Shady Side Academy and Freeport Area High School, several members of the SSA team reported that members of the opposing team directed racial slurs at them on the playing field during and after the game. As a school committed to equity and inclusion, we take all allegations of this type of behavior very seriously. Our athletic and school administration has begun an investigation into the situation, and we are currently exploring all appropriate avenues to address it, both with Freeport Area School District and the WPIAL."There was also a Shady Side-Freeport junior varsity game scheduled for Saturday morning which was ultimately canceled.
Developer aims to revive Hyde Park Plaza in Allegheny Township
Big changes are coming to the former Big Kmart and the plaza it occupies in Allegheny Township. A new owner is redeveloping the once busy plaza at 451 Hyde Park Road. Hyde Park Plaza was purchased for $3.8 million Sept. 16 by Pittsburgh-based developer Jeff Paul of Fox Chapel. The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Women's Business Network, property appeal education forum and more in Penn Hills, Verona
Women’s Business Network members can take advantage of networking with other business women throughout the region, ongoing professional education, and leadership opportunities. All professional women are invited to visit a local meeting. Find out more at www.wbninc.com. Allegheny Valley Chapter meets at 8 a.m. Oct. 18 at 817 Main...
Man dies after falling at Acrisure Stadium
A man has died after falling at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, according to the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg wants to tap state gambling revenue to help fund ice arena update
Greensburg officials are looking for additional state funding to help replace the aging refrigeration system at the city’s ice arena. The city is seeking a $400,000 grant from the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s Local Share Account. The funds, which are generated through state gambling revenue, would supplement a $1.5 million state grant Greensburg is receiving for the arena project from covid-19 pandemic recovery dollars.
fox5ny.com
Fan plunges to death at stadium after Jets beat Steelers
PITTSBURGH - A man fell to his death from an escalator inside the stadium in Pittsburgh shortly after the New York Jets beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon. Police and EMS responded to the incident inside Acrisure Stadium around 4:45 p.m. Paramedics administered care on the scene and transported...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Oct. 2, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. ELO tribute band schedules concert at Casino Theater. The Casino...
Pennsylvania man dies after fall from escalator inside Steelers Acrisure stadium; Name identified
A 27- year old man has died after he fell from an escalator inside Acrisure stadium, where the Pittsburgh Steelers play. The man identified is Dalton Ryan Keane of Monaca. The fall occurred near an escalator by Gate C of the stadium and Keane fell about 40 feet The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said police […]
CBS News
Fire rips through home in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has torn through a home in Westmoreland County, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The house fire is along Scotch Hill Road #2 in the North Huntingdon area. This is along PA-993. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials later said that...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mercer County angler at center of fishing cheating scandal
CLEVELAND — The county prosecutor’s office in Cleveland has opened an investigation into an apparent cheating scandal during a lucrative walleye fishing tournament on Lake Erie last week. A video posted to Twitter shows Jason Fischer, tournament director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail, cutting open the winning...
butlerradio.com
Two Recovering After Butler Twp. Accident
Two people are recovering after a crash this weekend in Butler Township. The accident happened Sunday evening around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Evans City Road and South Eberhart Road. Police say 70-year-old Margaret Slye of Saxonburg ran a red light at the intersection and collided into a car...
