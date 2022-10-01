Read full article on original website
Robert Brown, 'Here Comes The Brides' Star, Dead at 95
Actor Robert Brown, best known for his numerous appearances on the small screen, has passed away. Among his numerous TV roles, Brown was best recognized for his role as Jason Bolt in the long-running ABC TV series Here Come the Brides which was set in post-Civil War America. The actor, whose active years spanned from the 40s through to the mid-90s, was 95 years old at the time of his passing.
‘Emancipation’ Trailer Reveals Will Smith's Harrowing Journey Toward Freedom
Today Apple TV+ has announced a release date and released several pieces of media, including a trailer, for its upcoming period drama, Emancipation. The Will Smith led and produced flick will mark the actor’s return to the world of feature films following his Academy Award-winning turn as tennis pros Serena and Venus Williams’ father in King Richard. Helmed by Training Day and The Equalizer director Antoine Fuqua, the movie, which is based on a true story, will take place during the Civil War and will focus on an escaped enslaved man named Peter (Smith).
Celebrities Can Live Forever Thanks to Technology, but Is That a Good Thing?
Two recent events have brought the future of celebrity appearances to light. Initial reports that Bruce Willis had sold his rights to a deepfake company, allowing his "digital twin" to appear in future projects, and confirmed reports that James Earl Jones’ signed over the rights to his voice recordings to an A.I. company to be used in future projects, including vocals for Darth Vader in Star Wars films and television series. While the reports about Willis are now denied by the actor, both reports showcase a fascinating move forward in technology, keeping beloved actors alive in future projects. A new Die Hard movie with a John McClane in his prime, or a Darth Vader series, for example. But is that a good thing? The short answer is no. However, the answer is more complex than a simple yes or no.
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' IMAX Poster Spotlights Star Studded Cast
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is Marvel Studios’ most anticipated feature to come out this year. It’s predecessor 2018’s Black Panther has been a milestone in the superhero genre for its representation and allegories, the upcoming feature helmed by director Ryan Coogler will expand on Wakanda’s history and the legacy of its king. In a new IMAX poster revealed by the studio, fans come face to face with the glory of the afro-futurist kingdom as Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) is seen sitting on the throne that once her husband and then her son sat on. Around her, we see our heroes M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o).
From 'NOPE' to 'Decision to Leave': 7 of the Best Movies of 2022 in the Running for the Oscars
A few months from now, many film lovers will be exhausted by the awards season gossip ahead of the 95th Oscars ceremony on March 12, 2023. Luckily, that is not yet the case - awards season is just getting started, and many films are now establishing their Oscar hopes. Although many exciting new movies are coming in the months before 2022 closes out, multiple films have already confirmed their chances with Academy voters.
'See How They Run' Raises An Important Moral Question and Then Ignores It
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for See How They Run.Tom George's See How They Run is a self-deprecating take on the murder mystery genre that also satirizes the business of filmmaking and other storytelling. So it makes sense that the villain’s motivation would include a position on stories. But the particular choices the film makes in this regard bring up an interesting moral question about entertainment, only to unfairly dismiss the idea.
Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington & David O. Russell on Making 'Amsterdam'
Written and directed by David O. Russell and inspired by historical facts, Amsterdam follows best friends Dr. Burt Berendsen (Christian Bale) and attorney Harold Woodman (John David Washington) who, along with an unusually artistic nurse named Valerie Voze (Margot Robbie), find themselves on an adventure in the 1930s that leads to them being at the center of a murder investigation. The film also stars Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, Andrea Riseborough, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Alessandro Nivola, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Zoe Saldaña, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Taylor Swift.
'Chucky' Summons an Army of Good Guy Dolls in Season 2 Trailer
Alright Chucky fans, we’re in the final push for the premiere of Season 2 of the SYFY and USA Network production. Dropping tomorrow, October 5, the wait will finally be over to see how the story from the gruesome and cliff hanging Season 1 will pick up. If you weren’t completely caught up, hopefully you spent the weekend binging SYFY’s presentation of several films from the Child’s Play universe and the debut season of Chucky, but if need be, the first season is currently streaming on Peacock, so get to it! For today’s latest bit of Chucky content, the series’ Twitter has released a message from the red-headed menace himself as well as a teaser containing some bits we haven’t seen before.
Florence Pugh Faces a Major Challenge in 'The Wonder' Trailer
This November, acclaimed director Sebastián Lelio, known for films such as Disobedience and A Fantastic Woman, returns with his latest project for Netflix. Led by Florence Pugh, The Wonder brings viewers into the relationship between a young girl and the nurse tasked to watch over her. Ahead of the release, Netflix has shared the official trailer.
Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American Actress and Activist, Dead at 75
Native American actress Sacheen Littlefeather has passed away at the age of 75. Littlefeather, who starred in several films during the 1970s, is best known for declining Marlon Brando’s award at the 1973 Oscars. She leaves behind a legacy of helping ensure Native American people are treated with respect in the film industry.
'Deadpool 3': Ryan Reynolds Is Just as Excited for Hugh Jackman's Return as You Are
Its been an exciting couple of weeks for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the recent D23 rolling around with a host of announcements. In the aftermath of the event, however, we got the most exciting news from everyone's favorite Merc with a mouth, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds). Firstly, the gun-slinging anti-hero announced a release date for Deadpool 3 before the big reveal Hugh Jackman will be joining Reynolds in the new film while reprising his role as the iconic titanium-clawed Wolverine.
'Enola Holmes: Mycroft's Dangerous Game' Graphic Novel Gets Mysterious New Trailer
There have been a ton of great adaptations of the Sherlock Holmes story over the decades. However, one of the more underrated films of late in this classic literary franchise has been Netflix’s Enola Holmes. The film starring Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock’s younger sister Enola was based on the YA book series of the same name by Nancy Springer and is receiving a sequel this November. However, if you can’t wait that long for a new adventure, you’re in luck. A new graphic novel titled Enola Holmes: Mycroft’s Dangerous Game is releasing October 11. Now we have a new trailer for the comic thanks to Brown.
Nicole Kidman's Iconic AMC Ad Becomes a Cult in New 'SNL' Sketch
Heartbreak really does feel good in a place like AMC. And that's because Nicole Kidman told us it does. By now if you've been to an AMC theater, you've seen the ad that has taken over all movie lovers. It features Kidman walking in the rain to the movies and talking about how much she loves going to see characters take on the biggest screen and it has, in some places, become something of a tradition to salute the ad or to applaud it when it comes on. (At least, that's what we do in New York City). And now Saturday Night Live has taken the time to make fun of just how much we all love it.
'Jeepers Creepers: Reborn' Review: The Creeper Needs 23 Years of Recovery After Disgraceful Reboot
Jeepers Creepers: Reborn faced the colossal challenge of rebooting a somewhat controversial franchise. On the one hand, Reborn had to move away as far as it could from Jeepers Creeper creator Victor Salva, his history of pedophilia, and the uncomfortable sexual undertones of the Creeper. At the same time, Reborn had to please long-term fans of the franchise, who were anxiously waiting for the return to the form of the Creeper after the Jeepers Creepers 3 fiasco. As expected, this paradoxical ethos gets in the way of Reborn being a coherent experience, as it’s nigh impossible to deconstruct a franchise while still being faithful to its core elements. Surprisingly, that’s the least of Jeepers Creepers: Reborn's problems, as the franchise soft-reboot fails so spectacularly that no one will enjoy this dull and dumb movie.
'Vampire Academy' Season 1 Episode 6 Recap: Four Stories, Zero Momentum
Vampire Academy's "Molnjia" continues with the more episodic feel that the past few weeks have had, but in doing so, it really shows one of the pitfalls of these kinds of dramas. There were four parallel stories running this episode with minimal story and character development (but two kisses!), so for the purposes of this recap, we’re just going to run through the chronology of each story.
Next 'Spider-Man' Spin-off Movie 'El Muerto' Being Directed by Jonás Cuarón
Still in early development, Sony Pictures is gearing up for a wild box-office success with their newest Marvel-based film El Muerto. According to The Wrap, Mexican screenwriter and filmmaker Jonás Cuarón (Desierto) has boarded the project as director, with Grammy Award-winning recording artist Bad Bunny, or Benito A Martínez Ocasio, attached to star in the titular role. The script for Sony's latest super installment is being penned by Blue Beetle writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer.
‘Armageddon Time’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
A biopic about a legendary personality tells you what their life was all about. But an autobiography delves deeper into what and how those people felt in their life’s journey. Before Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans opens in theaters everywhere, filmmaker James Gray will tell audiences a story of his adolescent years in Armageddon Time.
Elizabeth Olsen on Filming "Embarrassing" MCU Scenes & Improvising With Paul Bettany
Marvel fans aren't oblivious to the flashy, candy-colored box-office titans that are the studio's bread and butter. These action-packed blockbusters are tasked with capturing the beloved essence of the campy '60s and '70s comic book heroes and giving them a modern flair that appeals to wider audiences. Likewise, the celebrities charged with bringing these superhumans from page to screen are also fully aware of the silliness, and likely more so. In an interview with Variety, actress Elizabeth Olsen, who portrays Wanda Maximoff in the MCU, shared her experience playing a powerful reality-altering sorceress who deals in Chaos magic.
'House of the Dragon': Olivia Cooke Discusses Alicent's "Genuine Love" for Viserys
The latest episode of House of the Dragon had many noteworthy moments, but when Viserys told Alicent, “I am going to bed, Aemma”, fans were as bewildered as the in-universe characters. The King's (Paddy Considine) relationship with his young Queen has always been a point of discussion among fans, understandably so. In a new conversation with the Game of Thrones podcast, actor Olivia Cooke, who took over the role from Emily Carey, affirms that Alicent does love Viserys however the actor isn’t sure she “respects” him.
'Mr. Harrigan’s Phone' Review: Stephen King’s Supernatural Coming-of-Age Story Gets By-the-Book Adaptation
While Stephen King is often remembered as the king of scares, the master’s horror books are anchored in deeply emotional human relationships. From classics like Carrie to new successes like Outsider, King’s most beloved stories chill us to the bones because they deal with real trauma, social exclusion, and loneliness. The nightmarish images King evokes wouldn’t hit us so hard if they were not manifestations of real demons that hunt us all every day. With Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, King puts horror on the back burner to tell a coming-of-age story about morality and friendship. There are still supernatural elements sprinkled all over Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, but the novel is more concerned with the interior universe of its protagonist, Craig, than with ghost stories.
