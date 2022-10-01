Read full article on original website
Harlan gearing for state-rated district tilt with ADM
(Harlan) -- One of the top games across the state goes down in Harlan Friday night when KMA State 3A No. 1 Harlan hosts KMA State No. 3 ADM in a Class 3A District 6 contest. The Cyclones come into the matchup at 5-1 after last week's 54-7 win over Atlantic.
KMAland Football Power Rankings (10/3): Stanton-Essex, Central Decatur move in
(KMAland) -- Stanton-Essex and Central Decatur moved in while Clarinda, East Mills and Audubon moved up in the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings. Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny, Trevor Maeder and Nick Stavas.
KMAland Volleyball (10/4): LC handles Red Oak, Stanton upsets East Mills to highlight busy Tuesday
(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Harlan and St. Albert split a tri, LC rolled Red Oak, Stanton upset East Mills, Riverside won another in 5, SW Valley took a POI win, East Atchison knocked off Rock Port and more from KMAland volleyball on Tuesday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Harlan 25-25-26 Glenwood 22-15-24 Erica...
KMAland Swimming (10/4): LC posts another impressive night
(KMAland) -- Lewis Central beat both Des Moines Roosevelt and Des Moines Hoover in swimming on Tuesday. Sydnee Collins had another strong night with wins in the 200 yard IM and 500 yard freestyle while Kylee Brown was the winner in the 50 yard freestyle and 100 yard butterfly. Mia...
Worth County, East Atchison move up in latest Missouri 8-Player Media Poll
(KMAland) -- Worth County moved back into the top five of the latest Missouri 8-Player Media Poll. The Tigers jumped from No. 6 to No. 5 while North Andrew held down their top spot at No. 1 and Platte Valley stayed put at No. 4. East Atchison moved up one to No. 6.
Audubon's breakout star Olsen reflects on another big week
(Audubon) -- Audubon sophomore quarterback Aaron Olsen has had one of the biggest breakout seasons in KMAland this year. Through seven games, Olsen has rushed for 793 yards, passed for 468 and accounted for 21 offensive touchdowns to lead the Wheelers. “I didn’t think I’d have such a year like...
Gerald Stady, 85, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, October 6, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m. Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. (one hour prior to the service) Memorials: Directed to the family. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Cemetery: Burial with military honors - Glenwood Cemetery.
Earl Eugene Johnson, 84, of Elliott, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa
Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Burial will be held following the visitation. Earl E. Johnson, 84, of Elliott, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, September 30, 2022, at his home. A procession to the Atlantic Cemetery will follow the visitation. Roland Funeral Service is caring...
Creighton's Martin lands second straight Big East Freshman of the Week
(Omaha) -- For the second straight week, Creighton outside hitter Ava Martin has been picked as the Big East Freshman of the Week. Martin averaged 4.67 kills per set while hitting .581 for the Bluejays during wins over Xavier and Butler. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
185TH AIR GUARD PROJECT HELPS WOODBINE SCHOOL DISTRICT
MEMBERS OF SIOUX CITY’S 185TH IOWA NATIONAL GUARD HAVE BEEN IN WOODBINE, BUILDING A GIANT TENSION FABRIC STRUCTURE THAT IS A PRECURSOR TO AN INNOVATIVE READINESS TRAINING MISSION SOON TO TAKE PLACE AT THE WOODBINE HIGH SCHOOL. WOODBINE SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT JUSTIN WAGNER, WHO ALSO SERVES AS A COLONEL WITH...
Fremont-Mills board faces redistricting
(Tabor) -- New census figures are impacting the Fremont-Mills School Board's boundaries. Superintendent David Gute presented a redistricting map to the Fremont-Mills School Board at a recent meeting. Gute tells KMA News the 2020 Census forced the district to change the boundaries in each of the five directors' districts. "With...
Berryhill to receive Iowa Council of Teachers of English award
(Atlantic) -- An Atlantic High School English and journalism teacher is the latest recipient of a statewide distinguished service award. Allison Berryhill is slated to receive the Iowa Council of Teachers of English 2022 Distinguished Service Award. The recognition is the highest given to an English teacher each year. The award recognizes an instructional leader whose service to English or language arts has contributed significantly with a local, regional, state, or national impact in their school district, area education agency, college, or institution. Berryhill tells KMA News she is honored to be among the award recipients.
Murray, Wisner natives named UNL homecoming royalty
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A pair of small-town Nebraskans claimed UNL homecoming honors at halftime of the Huskers' homecoming game against Indiana. Jacob Drake, of Murray, and Emily Hatterman, of Wisner, were named homecoming royalty. Drake is a political science major and the son of Curt and Debbie Drake. Hatterman, the daughter of David and Sara Hatterman, is studying agricultural and environmental sciences communication.
Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. Jeffrey Christopher Potter, 43, of Elliott, was arrested this morning on a warrant for Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $5,000. Michael Anthony Monson, 19, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested Monday for Driving While License Denied or Revoked....
Mary Leighton Combs, 87, New Market
Location:New Market Church of Christ, 301 Main St. New Market. Notes:Mary passed away on June 14, 2022.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
