(Atlantic) -- An Atlantic High School English and journalism teacher is the latest recipient of a statewide distinguished service award. Allison Berryhill is slated to receive the Iowa Council of Teachers of English 2022 Distinguished Service Award. The recognition is the highest given to an English teacher each year. The award recognizes an instructional leader whose service to English or language arts has contributed significantly with a local, regional, state, or national impact in their school district, area education agency, college, or institution. Berryhill tells KMA News she is honored to be among the award recipients.

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO