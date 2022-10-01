Who moves on?: The top 14 finishers advance to the PIAA championship Oct. 17-18 at Penn State University’s Blue Course, State College. Chip shots: Rocco Salvitti of Central Catholic has the lead after 18 holes of the new 36-hole championship, where scores carry over and are cumulative. With four birdies, an eagle and six bogeys, Salvitti shot even-par 71 at Champion Lakes Golf Course. … Salvitti’s teammate, Connor Walker, and defending champion Nick Turowski of Penn-Trafford are a shot back (73). … Three players shot 74: Hunter Swidzinski of Butler, Blaise Masciantonio of Pine-Richland and Aidan Burchianti of Central Catholic. … Wes Lorish of Plum, Kai Carlson of Avonworth and Blake Bertolo of Mars are lurking at 4-over 75. … Carlson played for Northgate last year, when he tied for fifth in the 2A championship. … Last year, Turowski, a West Virginia commit, shot even-par 70 to win by four shots at Nemacolin Country Club. … Bertolo tied for fourth with Salvitti at 75. … Burchianti was tied for seventh, and another returnee, Franklin Regional’s Nolan Shilling, was tied for ninth. … There has not been a repeat champion in the largest class since the WPIAL began declaring two champions in 2010. … Mike Van Sickle of Pine-Richland won back-to-back titles in 2003-04 among the “large school” field.

SEWICKLEY, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO