Macon, GA

13WMAZ

Macon Pride continues with 'House Party Drag Show'

MACON, Ga. — Macon Pride continues this weekend. They've been hosting events all week, and Friday night's event was a drag show at the Hargray Capitol Theater. Five performers took the stage on Second Street, singing their favorite songs and interacting with an enthusiastic crowd. One performer, Yutoya Avaze...
13WMAZ

13-year-old producer signs Music Industry contract

MACON, Ga. — A middle schooler has signed a contract with a Grammy award winning producer and has kickstarted his journey into the music industry. On Saturday, 13-year-old Avery Brown, also known as "Beats By Avery", signed a contract with Drum Squad Productions under the direction of Grammy award winner and Multi-Platinum producer Drumma Boy.
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Food Drink Info#Live Music#Oktoberfest#Beer#Gingerbread#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Bavarian
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Two hurt after Monday morning wreck near downtown Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two people are hurt after a Monday morning wreck in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened around 8:50 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Broadway and Raines Avenue. Witnesses say the driver of a white Ford Taurus...
13WMAZ

'Intentionally, illegally filling up our catch basins': Macon-Bibb adopts $250 fine for street litter, debris

MACON, Ga. — Just a week ago, Macon Water Authority crews cleared storm drains for days preparing for effects from Hurricane Ian. That storm threat came just weeks after Zebulon Road flooded during a thunderstorm. Bibb commissioners want to make sure that doesn't happen again. Tuesday, they adopted a new plan to raise the fine for anyone dumping trash or yard clippings into the street.
13WMAZ

A Storied Guest House

MACON, Ga. — When the home next door to them went up for sale, Chris Howard and Carey Pickard sent the bank a lowball offer. They never expected to get it. “I jokingly tell people that it’s one third family storage/ furniture storage unit, one third guest house for friends and family, and one third Airbnb,” says Carey Pickard.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Fish can tell a creek's story. To catch the fish is shocking

The creeks, streams and rivers we rely on for clean water are increasingly under stress from pollution and even from the power of rainfall itself. To measure how that stress affects a watershed’s health, you can do lots of different things, like measuring the oxygen in the water or looking at how stormwater runoff changes a streambed. Or, you can look and see what is still living in the stream.
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

