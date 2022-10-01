Read full article on original website
Related
Macon-Bibb makes pitch for green space expansion on Cotton Avenue
MACON, Ga. — Downtown Macon may soon look a bit greener. Macon-Bibb Commissioners want to expand the green space on Cotton Avenue and 2nd Street to make it more walkable. Their plans include a seating area and trees to give people a spot to rest as they explore downtown.
Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital brings free clinic to Macon this weekend
MACON, Ga. — The Critter Fixers are inviting you and your pet to a free pop-up clinic happening in Macon. Our Junior Journalist Abigail Brook Goss met with the Critter Fixers to get a scoop on what's in store. Did you know 70 percent of U.S. households own a...
'Everything slowly breaking': Milledgeville park grant denied, but they're trying again
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The city of Milledgeville is turning to plan b as city leaders say they didn't receive a $4.5 million grant they applied for back in May to improve Central City Park. Some folks around town say it's past time for a change. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha shows...
Macon Pride continues with 'House Party Drag Show'
MACON, Ga. — Macon Pride continues this weekend. They've been hosting events all week, and Friday night's event was a drag show at the Hargray Capitol Theater. Five performers took the stage on Second Street, singing their favorite songs and interacting with an enthusiastic crowd. One performer, Yutoya Avaze...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cherry Blossom Festival announces headliner for Veterans Day Celebration
MACON, Ga. — The Cherry Blossom Festival announced on Thursday the headliner for the 2022 Veterans Day Celebration. Nationally known rock band 38 Special is headlining the celebration on November 6, according to a press release. “We are thrilled to have been asked to produce this event last year,...
#Scene13: Here are events and activities you can do in Central Georgia this weekend
MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community. And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.
13-year-old producer signs Music Industry contract
MACON, Ga. — A middle schooler has signed a contract with a Grammy award winning producer and has kickstarted his journey into the music industry. On Saturday, 13-year-old Avery Brown, also known as "Beats By Avery", signed a contract with Drum Squad Productions under the direction of Grammy award winner and Multi-Platinum producer Drumma Boy.
Macon Habitat for Humanity homeowners celebrate mortgage payoff in 'burning' ceremony
MACON, Ga. — A few homeowners said "So long" to their mortgages Tuesday at the Macon Area Habitat for Humanity's "Mortgage Burning" ceremony. It's part of their Habitat Week 2022. Tuesday's event celebrated 10 homeowners who paid off their mortgages. These homeowners started their Habitat for Humanity journey by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Two hurt after Monday morning wreck near downtown Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two people are hurt after a Monday morning wreck in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened around 8:50 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Broadway and Raines Avenue. Witnesses say the driver of a white Ford Taurus...
Bring it back: Childhood restaurants you wish were still around today
MACON, Ga. — Everyone has childhood memories of eating at your favorite restaurant, but some sadly haven't stood the test of time. We asked our Facebook audience to comment on some popular restaurants they loved as kids that aren't around anymore, and we've picked out a few of the top ones.
Houston County sheriff hosts golf tournament benefiting nonprofit for children in troubled homes
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Sheriff's Association and Sheriff Cullen Talton has invited players to their annual Golf Outing. Participants paid an entrance fee to cover the tournament, along with lunch and prizes. In 2021, they raised almost $150,000. Mike Leathers is the Development Officer for the Georgia...
'Intentionally, illegally filling up our catch basins': Macon-Bibb adopts $250 fine for street litter, debris
MACON, Ga. — Just a week ago, Macon Water Authority crews cleared storm drains for days preparing for effects from Hurricane Ian. That storm threat came just weeks after Zebulon Road flooded during a thunderstorm. Bibb commissioners want to make sure that doesn't happen again. Tuesday, they adopted a new plan to raise the fine for anyone dumping trash or yard clippings into the street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Storied Guest House
MACON, Ga. — When the home next door to them went up for sale, Chris Howard and Carey Pickard sent the bank a lowball offer. They never expected to get it. “I jokingly tell people that it’s one third family storage/ furniture storage unit, one third guest house for friends and family, and one third Airbnb,” says Carey Pickard.
Fish can tell a creek's story. To catch the fish is shocking
The creeks, streams and rivers we rely on for clean water are increasingly under stress from pollution and even from the power of rainfall itself. To measure how that stress affects a watershed’s health, you can do lots of different things, like measuring the oxygen in the water or looking at how stormwater runoff changes a streambed. Or, you can look and see what is still living in the stream.
Newton County celebrates 106-year-old with Martha Malcolm Day
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Sept. 29 is now a special day in Newton County. Martha Malcolm, a resident of Merryvale Assisted Living in Oxford, turned 106 years old Thursday. The county made sure to mark the milestone by proclaiming Sept. 29 Marta Malcolm Day. Sitting the 106-year-old sat on...
New bookstore opening in what will become new Bibb County library branch
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Library has a new location, at 5494 Forsyth Road in Macon, Georgia. The one story building, which used to be a daycare, has been renovated over the last few months to house books and resources for the library, as well as a bookstore.
Georgia Farmers Market on Eisenhower Parkway wants Macon to know they're still in business
Two years ago, state budget cuts caused the Georgia Farmers Market on Eisenhower Parkway to possibly close along with four other locations in the state. In 2020, Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black mentioned that the Department of Agriculture had to cut almost $6 million in their budget. After two years,...
'Everything moved out': Macon businesses react to another store closing at Eisenhower Crossing
MACON, Ga. — In June, 13WMAZ reported on almost 100 Sears Hometown stores closing. However, the Macon location was staying open for its customers. However, there's been a change of plans. Store owner Kenny Johnson told 13WMAZ he is retiring. This means there will only be two Hometown stores...
Macon’s 2023 Bicentennial events will honor city’s history with indigenous, slave contributions
MACON, Ga. — In literature, the image of a burning flame can represent passion, rebirth, hope, death and eternity. As teams of historians and community leaders research more than 200 years of Macon history, fire will represent Macon’s Bicentennial Celebration in 2023. As the Macon-Bibb County Bicentennial Committee...
Jones County's 'Highway 11 Halls of Horror' to bring scary fun for all ages
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Things are about to get a little spookier in Jones County. You can always trick or treat for Halloween, but some people really like to be scared! There's something for everyone inside the haunted halls!. Dixie Curtis started preparations on the 'Highway 11 Halls of...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0