Braves put Mets -- and everyone else -- on notice
The Mets can get back control of their destiny in the National League East if they can get a game off the Braves on Sunday Night Baseball, salvaging at least one game out of this series. They can still win the division if they can get out of Atlanta tonight tied with the Braves at 99 victories, heading home to Citi Field for three with the Nationals.
Roberts: Mets’ weak trade deadline cost them NL East crown
Evan Roberts of the Audacy Original Podcast “Rico Brogna” dug into the New York Mets’ issues, placing blame on the front office for a lackluster trade deadline costing them the NL East and potentially a playoff run.
Dodgers top wild Rockies, become 1st National League team to win 110 games since 1909
Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers became the first National League team in more than a century to win 110 regular-season games.
Silvi Says: Mariners must avoid 'happy to be here' approach to MLB playoff return
SEATTLE — This time of year, with the MLB playoffs right around the corner, we hear a lot of managers talk about resting their players and getting them as healthy as possible for the postseason. We see it in other sports. Teams lock up their playoff spots and choose to sit their stars for the last game (or games) to keep them healthy going into the postseason.
NBA exhibition game a chance to show Seattle is ready for a new franchise, former Sonics coach says
SEATTLE — The hats and shirts keep selling which is pretty amazing considering the Sonics no longer exist and haven’t played a game in more than fourteen years. “Great fan base and you know it’s just through the power of the fans that the brand stayed alive,” said Joe Munson of the retailer Simply Seattle.
