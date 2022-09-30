ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What one word best describes the Texas A&M Football team?

By Joey Ickes
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

Now that we are almost 5 weeks into the 2022  college football season, we are finally starting to get an idea of who these teams are. Thousands of words have graced the pages of this website and many others, describing the Aggies football team and their offensive struggles, and defensive dominance, but as Kevin on The Office once said, “Why waste time say lot word, when few word do trick?”

So on Friday, David Kenyon of Bleacher Report decided to work through the top-25 teams in college football, describing them in one word.

His entry for the Aggies?

17. Texas A&M Aggies: Unconvincing

Texas A&M fell to Appalachian State, barely beat an unimpressive Miami team and squeaked out a victory over Arkansas thanks to a fortuitous defensive score and the aforementioned bizarre missed kick. Look, you cannot take the 3-1 record from the Aggies. But the confidence meter, on a 1-10 scale, probably isn’t reading higher than a 4 or 5 in College Station.

Social media reactions to 5-Star DL David Hicks' commitment to Texas A&M

Texas A&M football all-time roster: Offensive starters and backups

Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Twitter Reacts To Start Of Texas A&M ‘Hate Week’

Saturday, the Alabama Crimson Tide will welcome Texas A&M to Bryant-Denny Stadium in primetime under the lights. Coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are in search of revenge, having dropped their road contest in College Station last season. Even though the Aggies have already suffered through a pair of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Rece Davis gives his thoughts on Texas A&M-Alabama and Jimbo Fisher

Rece Davis joined Paul Finebaum on Tuesday to discuss to upcoming gemr beteenn Texas A&M and Alabama. “It’s really a fascinating thing,” Davis said. “This is last gasp desparation moment for Texas A&M”.”. Davis goes on to speak about the world of wars between head coaches...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Texas A&M football: Time is running out for Fisher at A&M

Where do you go from here if you are Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher? What should his plans be for the future of the program after being totally outclassed by Mississippi State in the Aggies’ 1st true road game of the season? What are we to make of the 42-24 defeat in Starkville on Saturday?
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Keith McCluney Hired as Deputy Director of Athletics

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce Interim Director of Athletics Eric Coleman has announced the appointment of Keith McCluney as Deputy Director of Athletics on Monday morning. “Adding Keith to our administrative team during this transition up to Division I was a no-brainer, especially with his vast experience at the...
COMMERCE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

