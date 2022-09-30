What one word best describes the Texas A&M Football team?

Now that we are almost 5 weeks into the 2022 college football season, we are finally starting to get an idea of who these teams are. Thousands of words have graced the pages of this website and many others, describing the Aggies football team and their offensive struggles, and defensive dominance, but as Kevin on The Office once said, “Why waste time say lot word, when few word do trick?”

So on Friday, David Kenyon of Bleacher Report decided to work through the top-25 teams in college football, describing them in one word.

His entry for the Aggies?

17. Texas A&M Aggies: Unconvincing

Texas A&M fell to Appalachian State, barely beat an unimpressive Miami team and squeaked out a victory over Arkansas thanks to a fortuitous defensive score and the aforementioned bizarre missed kick. Look, you cannot take the 3-1 record from the Aggies. But the confidence meter, on a 1-10 scale, probably isn’t reading higher than a 4 or 5 in College Station.

