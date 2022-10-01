Read full article on original website
Former CMU star Cooper Rush makes Dallas Cowboys quarterback history
Cooper Rush made improbable history Sunday, accomplishing a feat no other Dallas Cowboys quarterback had ever achieved. Not Roger Staubach. Not Tony Romo. Not Danny White or Craig Morton or Dak Prescott or even Troy Aikman. Rush led the Cowboys to a 25-10 win over the Washington Commanders, giving him...
mycitymag.com
Hurley Trauma Center Fall Golf Classic
For 38 years, this event has raised money to provide advanced technology for treating the most critically ill adults and children in our region around the clock, 24/7. More than 60 teams gathered early on an overcast day, including a man whose life was saved by Hurley following a terrible accident. He lost a leg, but is able to continue enjoying his life – and a successful golf career – thanks to the Hurley Team. The event included special prize holes, 50/50 and timepiece raffles, gifts and special meals. All money raised by both sponsors and golfers supports the Trauma Services Endowment. You can continue to donate at hurleyfoundation.org/donate.
WILX-TV
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan
When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
Is It Illegal to Drive with Snow on Your Car Roof in Michigan?
It's frightening to type these words, let alone thing them: Winter Is Coming! No, I'm not referring to some special Game of Thrones re-hash where that final season is rumored to be scrapped and remade--that'll never happen. Actual winter is coming to Michigan very soon. Somehow, the first few snowstorms...
EMU grad from Saginaw shows off falsetto, lands on John Legend’s ‘The Voice’ team
Talk about a memorable falsetto! A Saginaw man has just landed on John Legend’s team on “The Voice” after nailing his Blind Audition performing “Turning Tables” by Adele. The audition for 28-year old SOLsong aired on the hit NBC reality singing competition on Monday, October...
Euclid Avenue Big Boy to reopen after Essexville location, Bay County’s last, closes
BAY CITY, MI — The Big Boy restaurant in Essexville, the chain’s last remaining location in Bay County, has closed after nearly 40 years in business, but the restaurant chain offering classic American comfort food isn’t leaving the area. The Essexville Big Boy restaurant, located at 3111...
fox2detroit.com
56 gambling machines, $12,700+ seized from Metro Detroit gas stations, Flint area storefront
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2 - Michigan authorities seized 56 gambling machines and more than $12,700 from Metro Detroit gas stations and a Flint area storefront as part of investigations into illegal gambling. Investigators raided the businesses on Wednesday and Thursday. One machine was removed from each gas station –...
Police identify Ohio man killed in rural Saginaw County crash
BLUMFIELD TWP, MI — Police have identified an Ohio man killed in a recent traffic crash in rural Saginaw County. Damon A. Frantz, 54, died from injuries he sustained in a crash that occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, said Saginaw County Undersheriff Mike Gomez. Frantz hailed from Wooster, Ohio, and was in the area for work, Gomez added.
MDHHS, Food Bank plan Flint mobile pantries for October
FLINT, MI – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout the month of October. Thanks to the partnership of the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, October’s mobile food pantry distribution will have plenty of...
Bay City mom gets probation for whipping son with belt in Wenonah Park
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City mother has received probation for whipping her son with a belt in a downtown park, while her friend and codefendant has accepted a plea deal. Bay County District Judge Mark E. Janer on Sept. 22 sentenced Tiffany M. Kuhn, 42, to eight months’ probation and ordered her to pay $355 in court costs and fines. The prior month, Kuhn pleaded guilty to fourth-degree child abuse and domestic violence, both of which are misdemeanors.
abc12.com
Whitmer signs $873 million economic development spending package
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan has another $873 million available to attract jobs and economic development projects. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill Tuesday committing part of Michigan's $7 billion budget surplus toward attracting new business, preparing sites for future development and an expansion at Hemlock Semiconductor in Saginaw County.
Saginaw bus service adds county’s top employer as stop, along with three new routes
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) routes now reach one of the region’s largest employers and stretches down a busy commercial district. STARS officials announced the updated route map as bus fares returned this month for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in March 2020.
New Restaurant Opening In Flint Twp Bar Louie Location
Bar Louie Tavern and Grill in Flint Township closed its doors in January 2020. Since then, the former restaurant has been vacant and word on the street is a national chain restaurant will soon be moving in. A secret source has confirmed this - but no word as to what...
