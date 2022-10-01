ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Hurley Trauma Center Fall Golf Classic

For 38 years, this event has raised money to provide advanced technology for treating the most critically ill adults and children in our region around the clock, 24/7. More than 60 teams gathered early on an overcast day, including a man whose life was saved by Hurley following a terrible accident. He lost a leg, but is able to continue enjoying his life – and a successful golf career – thanks to the Hurley Team. The event included special prize holes, 50/50 and timepiece raffles, gifts and special meals. All money raised by both sponsors and golfers supports the Trauma Services Endowment. You can continue to donate at hurleyfoundation.org/donate.
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan

When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
Charleys Cheesesteaks Opening Soon in Mt. Morris Township

By now, you've probably noticed that Kentucky Fried Chicken on Pierson Road in Mt. Morris Township is gone and something new is standing in its place. The national restaurant chain, Charleys Cheesesteaks is coming to Pierson Road in Mt. Morris Township, and they're almost ready to open their doors to the public.
The 20 Best Things to do in Frankenmuth, MI

Frankenmuth is an attractive city in eastern Michigan. It takes approximately one hour to drive from Frankenmuth to Lansing. There are numerous activities that visitors can engage in, especially in summer. The small-Bavarian town is a major tourist destination attracting visitors throughout the year. You can go to Frankenmuth for a romantic getaway. It’s exciting festive celebrations, charming downtown core, covered bridge, and beautiful parks are some places that attract visitors. If you want to visit this city, here are the twenty best things to do in Frankenmuth.
Police identify Ohio man killed in rural Saginaw County crash

BLUMFIELD TWP, MI — Police have identified an Ohio man killed in a recent traffic crash in rural Saginaw County. Damon A. Frantz, 54, died from injuries he sustained in a crash that occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, said Saginaw County Undersheriff Mike Gomez. Frantz hailed from Wooster, Ohio, and was in the area for work, Gomez added.
MDHHS, Food Bank plan Flint mobile pantries for October

FLINT, MI – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout the month of October. Thanks to the partnership of the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, October’s mobile food pantry distribution will have plenty of...
Bay City mom gets probation for whipping son with belt in Wenonah Park

BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City mother has received probation for whipping her son with a belt in a downtown park, while her friend and codefendant has accepted a plea deal. Bay County District Judge Mark E. Janer on Sept. 22 sentenced Tiffany M. Kuhn, 42, to eight months’ probation and ordered her to pay $355 in court costs and fines. The prior month, Kuhn pleaded guilty to fourth-degree child abuse and domestic violence, both of which are misdemeanors.
Whitmer signs $873 million economic development spending package

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan has another $873 million available to attract jobs and economic development projects. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill Tuesday committing part of Michigan's $7 billion budget surplus toward attracting new business, preparing sites for future development and an expansion at Hemlock Semiconductor in Saginaw County.
New Restaurant Opening In Flint Twp Bar Louie Location

Bar Louie Tavern and Grill in Flint Township closed its doors in January 2020. Since then, the former restaurant has been vacant and word on the street is a national chain restaurant will soon be moving in. A secret source has confirmed this - but no word as to what...
