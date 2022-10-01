For 38 years, this event has raised money to provide advanced technology for treating the most critically ill adults and children in our region around the clock, 24/7. More than 60 teams gathered early on an overcast day, including a man whose life was saved by Hurley following a terrible accident. He lost a leg, but is able to continue enjoying his life – and a successful golf career – thanks to the Hurley Team. The event included special prize holes, 50/50 and timepiece raffles, gifts and special meals. All money raised by both sponsors and golfers supports the Trauma Services Endowment. You can continue to donate at hurleyfoundation.org/donate.

CLIO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO