Freeport pulls off comeback win over Bozeman

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Freeport football team came from behind to pick up a 34-24 road win over Bozeman on Friday night.

Freeport improves to 3-3 and will have the week off before hosting Holmes County on Friday, October 14.

Bozeman falls to 2-3 and will visit Destin on Friday, October 7.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.