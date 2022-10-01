ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, FL

Freeport pulls off comeback win over Bozeman

By Sam Granville, Kaleigh Tingelstad
 4 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Freeport football team came from behind to pick up a 34-24 road win over Bozeman on Friday night.

Freeport improves to 3-3 and will have the week off before hosting Holmes County on Friday, October 14.

Bozeman falls to 2-3 and will visit Destin on Friday, October 7.

Destin Log

Why Fred 'Tripp' Tolbert donated $1 million to the Destin High athletic program

As a young fisherman, sharks took from him, but now Fred "Tripp" Tolbert is giving back to Sharks — the Destin High School Sharks to the tune of million dollars. Tolbert, 61, of Tolbert Group, wrote a check for $250,000 on Thursday to Destin High School to be used for the athletic program. This was just the first installment, with the rest to be paid out over the next four years.
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

Bay shuts out North Bay Haven at home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay football team came off two consecutive bye weeks and shutout North Bay Haven 48-0 on Friday night to pick up their first district win. Bay improves to 4-1 and will host Marianna on Friday, October 7. North Bay Haven falls to 2-4 and has the week off before […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Panama City family survives hurricanes Michael and Ian

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After Hurricane Ian battered Southwest Florida earlier this week, many here at home were reminded of the devastation of Hurricane Michael. For one man and his family, he has had the misfortunate of living through both historic storms. CJ Myers moved his family to Lynn Haven in 2016. Two years […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Arnold XC competes on championship course

TERRE HAUTE, In. (WMBB) — The Arnold Cross Country team competed in the Nike XC Town Twilight race against 6,000 athletes from 200 schools. A rule change back in June allowed teens from across the country to participate on this course. The boys placed 20th and the girls 14th. Eddie Kepran clocked a time of […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

NFL teams help Arnold football player take the field

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – An Arnold football player is beginning his high school career two months into the season, all thanks to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. Arnold freshman Joshua De Marco has played football his entire life, but when he came to try-outs this fall, he ran into a bit […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Callaway Whataburger celebrates grand opening

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Not only are the city’s projects moving forward, but Callaway has been welcoming new restaurants and jobs to the community. Whataburger officially opened its drive-thru in August. On Monday, they invited customers inside and celebrated the grand opening with a ribbon cutting. The new design of the restaurant is customized with […]
CALLAWAY, FL
WMBB

News 13 collecting supplies for Hurricane Ian recovery

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you were in the Panhandle during Hurricane Michael, think back to the time after the storm and the items you needed to survive. With that in mind, News 13 is teaming up with two local businesses to gather the necessities for those affected by Hurricane Ian. Fowhand Furniture and […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Jackson County judge helping Hurricane Ian survivors

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage across Southwest Florida. As the community grapples with the destruction, people from all over are doing what they can to aid recovery. Jackson County Judge, Wade Mercer, wants to do what he can to help those helping others. “We’ve been put in contact with a fireman […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City church collects donations for Hurricane Ian victims

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City church is gathering supplies to help Hurricane Ian victims. Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church is collecting donations to take down to Hurricane Ian victims in South Florida. They are partnering with Newness of Life Inc. and Pastors United of Bay County. “Hurricane Ian has devastated that area so […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
denisesanger.com

Best Crab Legs In Panama City Beach

Crab Cakes. Seafood Platters. Blackened Shrimp. And King Crab legs! What do these foods have in common? They are some of the best of the best seafood restaurants where you will find the best crab legs in Panama City Beach. Not only are the beaches out of this world, there...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

South Walton rolls past Rutherford in district opener

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The South Walton football team bounced back in dominant fashion, picking up a 46-6 district win over Rutherford on the road Wednesday night. South Walton improves to 4-1 and will host Choctawhatchee on Friday, October 7. Rutherford falls to 0-6 and will visit Arnold on Friday, October 7.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

NWF Men’s Basketball preparing for back-to-back

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Steve DeMeo was hired as the men’s head basketball coach at Northwest Florida State back in April, but DeMeo was the Raider’s head coach back from 2013 to 2019. During that time he helped all 42 athletes receive division one scholarships and graduate, and had five straight national championships. “Steve Forbes […]
NICEVILLE, FL
wdhn.com

North Florida town issues water boil notice

COTTONDALE, Fla. (WDHN) — The City of Cottondale issues a water boil notice that will take effect on Tuesday. The water boil will begin on Tuesday, October 4th, at 8:00 am due to a water line repair. This will affect approximately 25 houses in the following areas:. Magnolia Street.
COTTONDALE, FL
WMBB

Scholar Athlete of the Week – Camryn Halstead

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is South Walton’s Camryn Halstead. Camryn has been playing volleyball since she fell in love with the sport in the second grade. She plays on the South Walton varsity volleyball team and plays travel ball for […]
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
WMBB

Callaway tackles Cherry Street flooding

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Flooding, bumpy roads and worn-out sidewalks are what residents have been used to while driving on Cherry Street in Callaway. But not for much longer. And for the past four years, city officials have been working on plans that will fix the road. “It is really our main thoroughfare and it […]
CALLAWAY, FL
WMBB

Undefeated Walton ranked No. 4 in class

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton football team (5-0) was placed No. 4 in their classification in the opening FHSAA rankings. Helping lead the Braves to victory is senior quarterback, Paul Dillon, who stepped into the starting role over the summer. “Paul’s always had the ability and has always been a great player,” Walton […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WMBB

Bay returns from two weeks off ranked No. 7 in class

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay football team is returning from two consecutive bye weeks ranked by the FHSAA as the No. 7 team in Florida for Class 2S. Bay (3-1) began their regular season one week before Florida teams started, playing their opening match in Enterprise, Alabama, where they were a week ahead. […]
ENTERPRISE, AL
WMBB

WMBB

