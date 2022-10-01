Freeport pulls off comeback win over Bozeman
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Freeport football team came from behind to pick up a 34-24 road win over Bozeman on Friday night.
Freeport improves to 3-3 and will have the week off before hosting Holmes County on Friday, October 14.
Bozeman falls to 2-3 and will visit Destin on Friday, October 7.
