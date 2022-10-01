Bay shuts out North Bay Haven at home
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay football team came off two consecutive bye weeks and shutout North Bay Haven 48-0 on Friday night to pick up their first district win.
Bay improves to 4-1 and will host Marianna on Friday, October 7.
North Bay Haven falls to 2-4 and has the week off before returning to visit Rutherford on Friday, October 14.
