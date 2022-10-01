Duchess Drama! 11 Times Meghan Markle Was Snubbed By The Royal Family

MEGA

It's no secret that there's tension between the royal family and Meghan Markle . Prince Harry first raised eyebrows when he chose to marry an American actress — and now that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have abandoned their royal duties and will instead focus their efforts on Netflix stardom , the royal family seems to have little praise for the former Suits star.

After tying the knot at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018, the happy coupled welcomed their baby boy, Archie , the following year. Soon after his birth, Harry announced the duo would step back as "senior members" of the British royal family on January 8.

Their departure — referred to as "Megxit" — was due to the couple's desire to be financially independent and live a more "peaceful" lifestyle. The couple initially moved to Los Angeles, California, to live a more "normal" life but the red-headed prince hated the " lack of privacy ." The couple eventually settled in a $14.65 million home in Santa Barbara, California. The power couple most recently signed a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix to create their own production company and new identities , leaving fans, insiders and royal experts with a lot to say.

Scroll through 11 times when the 41-year-old was snubbed by the royal family!

Overshadowed By Prince William & Kate Middleton's Relationship

MEGA

The Finding Freedom biography digs deeper into Harry and Meghan's decision to quit the royal family and unearthed some shocking family drama. The book noted that part of the couple's decision had to do with how they felt overshadowed by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

While Markle and Harry tried to get involved with projects they deemed important and noteworthy, they were discouraged by staffers who prioritized more senior members, like Prince William and Kate Middleton . Additionally, when the couple tried sharing their concerns, their conversations were leaked to the press, leaving them with few people to trust.

“Harry felt at once used for their popularity, hounded by the press because of the public’s fascination with this new breed of royal couple, and disparaged back within the institution’s walls for being too sensitive and outspoken,” the writers, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand , explained.

Accused Of Wanting A Hollywood Life All Along

MEGA

After announcing their decision to abandon royal duties for a more peaceful and low-key lifestyle, a source revealed that the duo hopes to rebrand themselves and become Hollywood stars.

In the $150 million new deal with Netflix , Meghan and Harry plan to open up their own production studio to produce “hopeful” content for younger generations. While the pair remains optimistic about their new endeavor, royal expert Duncan Larcombe has some *less than optimistic* words to say about the Hollywood wannabees.

“This could be, by far, the biggest royal sellout in history,” he said. “The couple have gone from being full-time working royals to producers in Hollywood. This is the strongest indication that they have zero intention to return to the royal fold.” Larcombe explained, “He is a fish out of water in the TV world — this is Meghan’s territory, and some could argue this is what she wanted all along.”

Received The Cold Shoulder From Kate Middleton

MEGA

Omid Scobie , Harper's Bazaar 's royal editor at large, dished that Kate was one of the many reasons the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to leave the royal family.

“Meghan felt there wasn’t much effort made on Kate’s side to look after her during some of the darker moments, particularly during her pregnancy,” he shared. The controversial "Megxit" had the mother of three offering zero kindness to the new mama when Markle tried striking up a conversation with Middleton on March 9 during the Commonwealth Day celebration in Westminster Abbey.

“It was a real slap in the face, especially the way Kate gave Meghan the cold shoulder. Meghan tried to take the high road and strike up a conversation, but Kate basically blanked her, a source told Star . “William and Kate totally scorned Harry and Meghan. It’s got to be the nail in the coffin for that relationship,” another source claimed.

Disrespected By Royal Aide

MEGA

In May 2018, while the couple was preparing to tie the knot, Queen Elizabeth II ’s dresser, Angela Kelly , refused to travel to Buckingham Palace to let the actress try on the tiara she wanted to wear for her wedding day.

Scobie, the author of Finding Freedom , explained that Harry intervened and furiously called his grandmother, explaining: “This woman needs to make this work for my future wife.” The royal expert continued, “Harry felt that there were those within the institution that would stop at nothing at the very least to make Meghan’s life difficult.”

Left Out Of Prince Harry's Birthday Tributes

MEGA

To celebrate Prince Harry, the royal family took to social media to pay tribute for his birthday. While the posts were heartwarming, they all had one thing in common: no mention or photo of Markle. “Wishing a very happy birthday to Prince Harry today!” The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge captioned the throwback photo of the trio running together in 2017.

Harry’s father and The Duchess of Cornwall wished him a happy birthday, using his official title, with a solo shot of the red-headed royal, captioning it: “Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Sussex today!” Her Majesty echoed the same message, posting a photo of Harry at the Queen’s Young Leaders reception at Buckingham Palace in 2017.

Prohibited From Standing On Balcony At Platinum Jubilee

mega

Though Meghan and Harry were "excited and honored" to be invited to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, they weren't allowed to take part in the traditional Trooping of the Color parade, in which the family stands on the palace balcony . Their two kids weren't permitted to be there either.

"They feel that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have caused nothing but chaos since moving to America with their endless tell-alls and interviews throwing shade at the royal family," an insider explained of the situation. "They think it would be hypocritical of Harry and Meghan acting all smiles and waving to the crowds from the balcony like they're one big happy family."

Denied Request To Clear Out NYC Restaurant

mega

When the Sussexes took a trip to NYC this past summer, Meghan allegedly asked the staff at Locanda Verde if she could "have the entire inner outdoor courtyard – which seats 50 – for herself and four people, including Prince Harry," alleged a source.

"The owners told her it had been reserved for a birthday party for 15 people and refused to bounce the party out of the space," the eyewitness spilled at the time. "They told her she’d need to sit inside, which she did."

Banned From Seeing Dying Queen Elizabeth

mega

On September 8, the day of Queen Elizabeth's death, members of the royal family, including Prince Harry, were asked to drop what they were doing to try and see the matriarch, but a source claimed King Charles told his youngest son that Meghan shouldn't accompany him .

"Charles told Harry that it wasn’t right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time," the source explained. "It was pointed out to him that Kate was not going and that the numbers really should be limited to the very closest family. Charles made it very, very clear Meghan would not be welcome."

Demoted On Royal Family's Website

mega

After the royal family reworked their website in the wake of Charles taking the throne, it was revealed that Harry and Meghan's photos were pushed down to the bottom of page , just above the disgraced Prince Andrew .

Iced Out At Queen's Funeral

mega

While the Suits star reportedly tried to play nice with Kate during the funeral proceedings for the Queen, body language expert Katia Loisal noted that the latter refused to meet eye contact. "Quite unlike the confident Meghan we know, Meghan appeared ill at ease during this encounter, which is not surprising given the recent criticism that she has faced," she shared. "On numerous occasions Meghan looked over at Kate, however, the gaze wasn’t reciprocated ."

Loisal went as far as to say that Kate was trying to "freeze out" her sister-in-law, with one insider claiming Queen Consort Camilla also gave her the could shoulder .

In addition, the Sussexes were asked to sit in the second row during the church ceremony while William, Charles and others sat in the first pew. It was also reported that they were uninvited from an important dinner during the grieving period.

Possibly Left Out Of Queen's Will

mega

Though it hasn't been confirmed, sources believe the former actress won't be inheriting any of Queen Elizabeth's most prized possessions. Her collection of jewelry is said to be worth around $110 million, but it's likely that Kate will receive the bulk of the goods, with an insider claiming "there's a very good chance the Queen won't leave" anything of "value" for Meghan.

The source added that the monarch "made some last-minute changes to her will that'll be a shocking surprise for her heirs. She's been focusing on her beloved pieces and who deserves what."