ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND

South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll – Oct. 3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 3 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. Class 11AAA Jefferson (18) 6-0 90 1 Harrisburg 5-1 68 3 O’Gorman 4-2 58 […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Crystal Burk came a long way to help raise SDSU volleyball

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was random chance that put Georgia native Crystal Burk on South Dakota State volleyball’s radar. “At the time I was in Florida and the other girl she (ex-SDSU coach Nicole Cirillo) came to recruit was off and I was playing and she just happened to walk by my court and saw me and sent me an email the next day. So that’s kind of how I got here. I kind of turned it down. I was like ‘South Dakota State? Never heard of it!’ Burk says.
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Jackrabbit soccer snaps out of scoring funk to defeat Omaha

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State used a scoring barrage during a 10-minute span in the early part of the second half to propel the Jackrabbits to a 3-0 win over Omaha in Summit League women’s soccer on Sunday, Oct. 2, at Fishback Soccer Park.
BROOKINGS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Sioux Falls, SD
Football
City
Yankton, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
City
Beresford, SD
State
South Dakota State
State
Washington State
City
Garretson, SD
City
Hurley, SD
City
Bridgewater, SD
City
Lennox, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews move house in Lincoln County Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A heads up for your morning commute: a house will be on the move in Lincoln County. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it will start at 85th and Minnesota and head south. It will then head east on 276th Street into Iowa.
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
kiwaradio.com

George Little Rock Applies To War Eagle Conference

During its meeting on September 20th the George-Little Rock School District Board of Education gave the approval to its administrators to leave the Siouxland Conference by formally applying to be a member of the War Eagle Conference. The application has been sent and received by the War Eagle with acceptance...
GEORGE, IA
High School Football PRO

Rock Valley, October 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The West Lyon High School football team will have a game with Rock Valley High School on October 04, 2022, 14:15:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
INWOOD, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Football Season#Hanson#American Football
dakotanewsnow.com

World Archery Championships coming to Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The National Field Archery Association Foundation (NFAAF), based in Yankton, South Dakota, will host the World Archery Field Championships from October 3rd to October 9th at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center (NEYAC). NEYAC, the world’s largest archery center, will welcome nearly 400 visitors...
YANKTON, SD
Hot 104.7

WATCH: Mountain Lion Roaming Around Vermillion, South Dakota

There is always something new when you're a police officer patrolling the streets. However, I don't think the police officers of the Vermillion Police Department ever thought they would come across a big cat early Friday morning. Around 4:15 AM on Friday morning, officers driving on patrol came close to...
VERMILLION, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls business target of religious appropriation, temple calls for apology

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An upscale cufflink store in Sioux Falls does business with other retail outlets and customers worldwide. Both inside and online, cufflinks feature many religious icons, including Jewish symbols, Christian symbols, and others. But a pair of $940 cufflinks with a Hindu deity is raising concerns.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KELOLAND TV

Cold air arriving this week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a prolonged period of mild weather, the weather is finally showing signs of change. As it turns out, the timing of the colder weather is right on cue. A big cool down is coming for the northern plains this week. Temperatures will be...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Dordt, De Groots say 'bye to silver maple

SIOUX CENTER—One of Sioux Center’s oldest trees came down in September. The silver maple tree west of Dordt University’s Ribbens Academic Complex and classroom building and visible from Fourth Avenue is estimated to be more than 100 years old. However, the condition of the tree is both the cause of why it came down Thursday, Sept. 22, and why an exact age will be hard to determine.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Warm with a few showers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We still have a few showers rolling through the region. We’ll keep a chance of that happening as the morning rolls on, especially along and west of the James River. The rest of today looks like another nice day with high temperatures in the 70s again. There is a chance for a little rain up north and out west, again this evening. Only a slight chance in the southern part of the region. There’s a better chance of rain across the entire region for Tuesday with highs in the 60s and 70s.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

So, Just How Many Car Washes Are There in Sioux Falls?

If there is one thing the city of Sioux Falls has no shortage of, it has to be car washes. There seemingly appears to be at least one on every busy street in the city. I mean, there is certainly no excuse for driving a dirty car in this city. If you do, you either don't care that "wash me" is written on the back of your car, or you're just too damn cheap to wash your vehicle.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

JDRF South Dakota works to expand its reach

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of South Dakota is working to improve community awareness of what Type 1 Diabetes is and how it affects the children diagnosed and their families. Doing so also involves increasing community involvement in the organization’s events. Dakota...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Iconic South Dakota Ice Cream Shop Lists Season Closure Dates

One of the best parts about summer is enjoying delicious ice cream. A local favorite establishment to enjoy sweet ice cream treats is B&G Milkyway. Just like summer winding down for the school year to begin, the same goes for all eight B&G Milkyway locations across the Sioux Empire. Closing dates for the season have been announced for some of the B&G Milkyway locations.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy