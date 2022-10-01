Read full article on original website
Busy night in Volleyball Tuesday-highlights of wins by Washington, Western Christian and SFC
SIOUX FALLS and HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a good night to be ranked #1 in South Dakota HS Volleyball as Washington, SF Christian and Warner all prevailed. Washington lost to Lincoln in the first set after a big rally by the #5AA Patriots. But the #1AA Warriors won the final 3 sets and the match.
South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll – Oct. 3
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 3 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. Class 11AAA Jefferson (18) 6-0 90 1 Harrisburg 5-1 68 3 O’Gorman 4-2 58 […]
Crystal Burk came a long way to help raise SDSU volleyball
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was random chance that put Georgia native Crystal Burk on South Dakota State volleyball’s radar. “At the time I was in Florida and the other girl she (ex-SDSU coach Nicole Cirillo) came to recruit was off and I was playing and she just happened to walk by my court and saw me and sent me an email the next day. So that’s kind of how I got here. I kind of turned it down. I was like ‘South Dakota State? Never heard of it!’ Burk says.
Jackrabbit soccer snaps out of scoring funk to defeat Omaha
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State used a scoring barrage during a 10-minute span in the early part of the second half to propel the Jackrabbits to a 3-0 win over Omaha in Summit League women’s soccer on Sunday, Oct. 2, at Fishback Soccer Park.
KELOLAND TV
Crews move house in Lincoln County Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A heads up for your morning commute: a house will be on the move in Lincoln County. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it will start at 85th and Minnesota and head south. It will then head east on 276th Street into Iowa.
George Little Rock Applies To War Eagle Conference
During its meeting on September 20th the George-Little Rock School District Board of Education gave the approval to its administrators to leave the Siouxland Conference by formally applying to be a member of the War Eagle Conference. The application has been sent and received by the War Eagle with acceptance...
South Dakota State Remains at #3 in Rankings Ahead of SD Showdown
The South Dakota State Jackrabbit football program has been as solid as they come this season at the FCS level. After a close season-opening defeat on the road at Iowa, the Jacks enter their rivalry matchup with USD at 4-1 overall. This past Saturday, the Jackrabbits dominated against Western Illinois,...
Rock Valley, October 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
World Archery Championships coming to Yankton
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The National Field Archery Association Foundation (NFAAF), based in Yankton, South Dakota, will host the World Archery Field Championships from October 3rd to October 9th at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center (NEYAC). NEYAC, the world’s largest archery center, will welcome nearly 400 visitors...
WATCH: Mountain Lion Roaming Around Vermillion, South Dakota
There is always something new when you're a police officer patrolling the streets. However, I don't think the police officers of the Vermillion Police Department ever thought they would come across a big cat early Friday morning. Around 4:15 AM on Friday morning, officers driving on patrol came close to...
Sioux Falls business target of religious appropriation, temple calls for apology
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An upscale cufflink store in Sioux Falls does business with other retail outlets and customers worldwide. Both inside and online, cufflinks feature many religious icons, including Jewish symbols, Christian symbols, and others. But a pair of $940 cufflinks with a Hindu deity is raising concerns.
Mom wonders if SD prep athletes protected enough from concussion scares
The bowling alley, a long-time business in Dell Rapids, recently came under new management, and with it comes a new food menu and a hope for family time. Pinz: Bringing good times and home-cooked food to Dell Rapids. Updated: 8 hours ago. Pinz: Bringing good times and home-cooked food to...
The Top 10 Smallest Towns in all of South Dakota
South Dakota is loaded with small towns in every corner of the state. But where are the tiniest towns in the entire Mount Rushmore state?. According to the latest census data, these are the ten tiniest towns in all of South Dakota. Chances are, you've never even heard of the smallest town of them all.
Cold air arriving this week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a prolonged period of mild weather, the weather is finally showing signs of change. As it turns out, the timing of the colder weather is right on cue. A big cool down is coming for the northern plains this week. Temperatures will be...
Dordt, De Groots say 'bye to silver maple
SIOUX CENTER—One of Sioux Center’s oldest trees came down in September. The silver maple tree west of Dordt University’s Ribbens Academic Complex and classroom building and visible from Fourth Avenue is estimated to be more than 100 years old. However, the condition of the tree is both the cause of why it came down Thursday, Sept. 22, and why an exact age will be hard to determine.
Warm with a few showers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We still have a few showers rolling through the region. We’ll keep a chance of that happening as the morning rolls on, especially along and west of the James River. The rest of today looks like another nice day with high temperatures in the 70s again. There is a chance for a little rain up north and out west, again this evening. Only a slight chance in the southern part of the region. There’s a better chance of rain across the entire region for Tuesday with highs in the 60s and 70s.
So, Just How Many Car Washes Are There in Sioux Falls?
If there is one thing the city of Sioux Falls has no shortage of, it has to be car washes. There seemingly appears to be at least one on every busy street in the city. I mean, there is certainly no excuse for driving a dirty car in this city. If you do, you either don't care that "wash me" is written on the back of your car, or you're just too damn cheap to wash your vehicle.
Giliberto’s shooting; Midwest Honor Flight; Youth Woyuonihan Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating an early morning shooting in southwest Sioux Falls that sent a man to the hospital. Tribal elders, speakers...
JDRF South Dakota works to expand its reach
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of South Dakota is working to improve community awareness of what Type 1 Diabetes is and how it affects the children diagnosed and their families. Doing so also involves increasing community involvement in the organization’s events. Dakota...
Iconic South Dakota Ice Cream Shop Lists Season Closure Dates
One of the best parts about summer is enjoying delicious ice cream. A local favorite establishment to enjoy sweet ice cream treats is B&G Milkyway. Just like summer winding down for the school year to begin, the same goes for all eight B&G Milkyway locations across the Sioux Empire. Closing dates for the season have been announced for some of the B&G Milkyway locations.
