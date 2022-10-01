Read full article on original website
Should Value Investors Buy Byline Bancorp (BY) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Daqo (DQ) Now
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Defensive Sectors Likely to Shine for the Rest of 2022
September was historically known as the toughest month on Wall Street. This year, the performances of U.S. stock markets were more disappointing, courtesy of an ultra-hawkish Fed. The central bank has raised the benchmark lending rate by 3% year to date. However, the Fed has failed to cool 40-year high...
Should You Buy Tesla-Heavy ETFs Despite Weak Q3 Deliveries?
Tesla delivered 343,830 electric vehicles in the third quarter, missing analysts’ expectations of 359,162 deliveries, according to Refinitiv, as quoted on Business Standard. A year earlier Tesla delivered 241,300 units. Logistics challenges were held responsible for this miss. In Q2 also, the company reported weak deliveries on supply chain...
BWA vs. GNTX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
BWA - Free Report) and Gentex (. GNTX - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Fast-paced Momentum Stock Skylight Health Group Inc. (SLHGF) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Who...
Is WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend ETF (DLN) a Strong ETF Right Now?
DLN - Free Report) made its debut on 06/16/2006, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market...
4 Best ETF Areas of Last Week That Are Up At Least 5%
Wall Street was downbeat last week. Each of the key equity gadgets — the S&P 500 (down 2.9%), the Dow Jones (down 2.9%), the Nasdaq Composite (down 2.7%) and the Russell 2000 (down 0.9%) — lost last week. Rising rate worries and recessionary fears were the key concerns.
What Slump? 4 Sector ETFs Up At Least 14% in Q3
The third quarter of 2022 has just wrapped up. The broader market posted a muted performance during this time frame mainly due to red-hot inflation, a super-hawkish Fed and the resultant rising-rate worries. Central banks around the world have been on this path in recent days to tame inflation. The...
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 3rd
JBL - Free Report) : This company which provides manufacturing services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days. Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus. Jabil, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jabil, Inc. Quote. Jabil...
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Public Storage (PSA)
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average...
Top Stock Reports for Air Products, Southern Copper & Discover Financial
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD), Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) and Discover Financial Services (DFS). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 3rd
CVE - Free Report) is an explorer and producer of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 60 days. NIKE, Inc. (. NKE - Free Report) is an apparels and accessories company....
2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Developed-World ETF & Large-Cap ETF
SPY - Free Report) added 2.6%, (. QQQ - Free Report) moved 4.4% higher on the day. Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.
How to Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks Trading Near Highs in October
The stock market bounced back in the first two days of fourth quarter trading after a brutal end to the third period that saw the S&P 500 finish roughly 25% lower. Many of the same uncertainties remain, but investors have pushed 10-year U.S. Treasury yields back down to 3.6% from 4% on the hopes that the Fed will be able to cool inflation, alongside speculation about slowing economic growth and a flight to safety.
Is Jabil (JBL) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
ETF Asset Report of September
The month of September stuck to its ill-repute. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones, the Nasdaq Composite and the Russell 2000 lost about 8.6%, 8.3%, 9.1% and 8%, respectively, in past one month (as of Sep 30, 2022). The key reasons for such underperformance were the Fed’s indication that it will continue its steep rate hike momentum to contain inflation despite the economic growth concerns.
Best & Worst Performing ETFs of Q3 2022
The S&P 500 Index was down 5.3% in the third quarter, its third consecutive quarter of losses for the first time since the 2008-09 financial crisis. The Dow plunged 6.7% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.1%. Consumer Discretionary was the best performing sector with a gain of 3.6%, followed by...
Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) Hits New 52-Week High
PFIX - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up 84.3% from its 52-week low of $37.38 per share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
Why NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
