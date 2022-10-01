Three New Ike’s Love and Sandwiches Coming to LA

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches , the popular California sandwich shop with over 800 menu items, is opening new locations in Downtown Los Angeles , Manhattan Beach, and Long Beach .

The company, which has stores throughout Los Angeles County, recently added several new locations to its website, quietly expanding throughout Los Angeles County at an unknown time. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will soon come to DTLA at 523 W. 6th St. Unit R509S ; Manhattan Beach at 1116 N. Sepulveda Blvd ; and The Hangar Food Hall in Long Beach at 4150 McGowen St. Founder Ike Shehadeh launched the sandwich shop in San Francisco in 2007, and it has grown to over 83 locations in six states.

In addition to these three new Los Angeles locations, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has new sites coming to Southern California at Westminister and La Jolla and to Northern California at Pleasanton and Avondale. California isn’t the only state receiving more of these delicious sandwich shops. The fast-growing sandwich chain will also soon open a new site in Utah at St. George and three new sites in Arizona at Phoenix, Desert Ridge, and Queen Creek. It won’t take long before the company crosses the line of having over 100 locations throughout the country.

When these new locations open, customers will see why this has become one of California’s most popular sandwich shops. Each location features exclusive sandwiches that are named as a tribute to local celebrities and icons. For example, San Francisco Bay Area locations have sandwiches called Madison Bumgarner and Steph Curry. Some of these award-winning sandwiches can be found at every site because of how good it is. All sandwiches can be customized with various toppings, including their signature ‘dirty sauce,’ and come with a tasty lollipop.

Photo: Official

