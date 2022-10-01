ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three New Ike’s Love and Sandwiches Coming to LA

By Joey Reams
 4 days ago

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches , the popular California sandwich shop with over 800 menu items, is opening new locations in Downtown Los Angeles , Manhattan Beach, and Long Beach .

The company, which has stores throughout Los Angeles County, recently added several new locations to its website, quietly expanding throughout Los Angeles County at an unknown time. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will soon come to DTLA at 523 W. 6th St. Unit R509S ; Manhattan Beach at 1116 N. Sepulveda Blvd ; and The Hangar Food Hall in Long Beach at 4150 McGowen St. Founder Ike Shehadeh launched the sandwich shop in San Francisco in 2007, and it has grown to over 83 locations in six states.

In addition to these three new Los Angeles locations, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has new sites coming to Southern California at Westminister and La Jolla and to Northern California at Pleasanton and Avondale. California isn’t the only state receiving more of these delicious sandwich shops. The fast-growing sandwich chain will also soon open a new site in Utah at St. George and three new sites in Arizona at Phoenix, Desert Ridge, and Queen Creek. It won’t take long before the company crosses the line of having over 100 locations throughout the country.

When these new locations open, customers will see why this has become one of California’s most popular sandwich shops. Each location features exclusive sandwiches that are named as a tribute to local celebrities and icons. For example, San Francisco Bay Area locations have sandwiches called Madison Bumgarner and Steph Curry. Some of these award-winning sandwiches can be found at every site because of how good it is. All sandwiches can be customized with various toppings, including their signature ‘dirty sauce,’ and come with a tasty lollipop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sGNGg_0iHdiG3500
Photo: Official



Black Enterprise

Black Tech Pioneer Edward Chow, Who Overcame Racism To Build One of the Largest Data Computing Firms in L.A. Dies at 83

Edward Chow, an Army veteran and Black-owned tech founder who started his company in Los Angeles during the 1960s, died at 83. The Kansas City Star reports Chow passed away last month of lung cancer and is survived by his wife, Maggie Robinson, and four children, two brothers, two sisters, and a host of other relatives and friends.
KTLA

2023 Rose Parade Royal Court announced

The seven members of the Tournament of Roses 2023 Royal Court were named in Pasadena Monday. The Royal Court was chosen from a group of 28 finalists who were announced in September. Members of the 2023 Royal Court will each receive a $7,500 educational scholarship to serve as ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses, the […]
foxla.com

VIDEO: Bear spotted in Chatsworth

CHATSWORTH, Calif. - Well hello there!. A bear seems to have made itself at home in a Chatsworth neighborhood and one homeowner captured some of its antics on video. Dr. Alon Antebi told FOX 11 the bear has wandered the neighborhood since Labor Day. The bear was seen cooling off...
KTLA

USPS to hire hundreds of Californians ahead of holiday season

The United States Postal Service is planning on hiring hundreds of Californians over the next several weeks as the holiday season kicks into full gear. At least 500 postal workers are needed in Los Angeles alone, USPS officials said. The Postal Service will be holding multiple “mega hiring” events across L.A. County in an effort […]
Complex

Bad Bunny Honored With His Own Day in Los Angeles

Los Angeles officials are giving Bad Bunny his flowers. Earlier this week, the L.A. City Council officially declared Oct. 1 “Bad Bunny Day,” making it the second U.S. city—following Boston—to honor the artist with his very own day. The resolution was introduced by City Councilman Kevin de León on Friday, just hours before Bad Bunny kicked off his two-night performance at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium.
vanlifewanderer.com

The 12 Best Seal Beach Restaurants

With the staggering amount of Seal Beach restaurants that pop up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life a little...
citywatchla.com

L.A. Animal Services—a “Ticking Time Bomb,” and the Hypocrisy of “No Kill

Animals are reportedly being kept in cages, crates, rolling cages and any containers available as permanent housing and are doubled, tripled and quadrupled in each. Also, unaltered males and females are not being separated, which can lead to violent incidents. Our L.A. City shelters have become guilty of the same hoarding and animal cruelty that it is the duty of LAAS to prosecute.
