Angels Shut Down Rangers in Opener

Texas starter Glenn Otto avoided bit trouble, but the Rangers managed only five hits and a single run off Los Angeles pitching on Friday.

Texas found itself unable to push runs across the plate again on Friday, falling to the Los Angeles Angels, 4-1, as the Rangers opened a three-game road series at Angel Stadium.

The Rangers (66-90) continue to limp toward the end of the season, which has six games remaining. Texas has now lost 23 of its last 31 games and is 25-41 since the All-Star Break. The Rangers are also 15-27 under interim manager Tony Beasley, who is considered a candidate for the full-time job.

Texas found itself dominated by Angels (71-86) starter Reid Detmers (7-6), who struck out nine and walked one in six innings of work. He gave up just four hits and the Rangers’ only run, which came on Adolis García’s RBI double in the top of the fourth. That, momentarily, cut the Angels’ lead to 2-1. The Angels bullpen handled the rest, giving up one hit in three innings, as the Rangers totaled five hits.

García was the only Rangers hitter with two hits. Shortstop Corey Seager returned to the lineup after missing two games with a bruised forearm suffered in Seattle. He went 1-for-3 and scored on García’s double.

Rangers starter Glenn Otto (6-10) worked around eight hits in six innings, but gave up three runs, two of which came on solo home runs by the Angels’ Jo Adell in the second inning and Luis Rengifo in the third inning. The Angels’ other run came on a Taylor Ward double in the fifth, which scored Mike Trout.

Otto ended up striking out seven and walking one. Otto has walked two or fewer hitter in all six September starts. He would start in the season finale on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, if the Rangers don’t make a rotation change.

The Angels’ other run came across in the bottom of the eighth with reliever Taylor Hearn on the hill for Texas. Livan Soto attempted a sacrifice bunt and Hearn’s fielding error allowed Matt Duffy to score.

The series continues on Saturday. The Rangers will start left-hander Cole Ragans against Angels left-hander José Suarez. Neither team has announced its starter for Sunday’s finale.

