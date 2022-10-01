Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
Russian journalist who protested on live television escapes house arrest
CNN — Marina Ovsyannikova, a Russian journalist who staged a daring protest live on state-run television, has been declared a fugitive after going on the run, Russian media reported. Ovsyannikova was placed under house arrest in August. She had been charged with disseminating false information about the Russian military...
WRAL
Ukraine is hitting Russia hard in the regions Moscow is trying to seize
CNN — As Vladimir Putin lost more of the Ukrainian territory he is seeking to annex, his government on Tuesday sought to finalize the formalities of its claim to four Ukrainian regions, none of which are fully controlled by Russia anymore. The upper house of Russia's rubber-stamp legislature, the...
Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘regroups for counter-attack in Kherson’ after Kyiv gains
Russian forces in Kherson are regrouping for a counterattack, amid rapid Ukrainian gains in the region, state-owned news agency RIA reported.Kirill Stremousov, a Russian-installed official in Kherson region is quoted as saying that forces were “conducting a regrouping in order to gather their strength and deliver a retaliatory blow”.It comes as Volodymyr Zelensky says his soldiers are moving rapidly to push back Russian forces in the war-hit country’s south, recapturing territory in several regions.“The Ukrainian army is carrying out a pretty fast and powerful advance in the south of our country as part of the current defence operation. Dozens...
WRAL
Rachel Maddow's successor, Alex Wagner, is failing to draw the big audience she commanded in prime time
CNN — On Monday night, inside the upscale Parisian restaurant L'Avenue at Saks in midtown Manhattan, MSNBC President Rashida Jones hosted an intimate dinner to celebrate Alex Wagner. The glitzy event was attended by some of the most elite names in media, including MSNBC host Chris Hayes, Vanity Fair...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s presidential office says that at least five civilians have been killed and eight have been wounded by the latest Russian shelling. A statement on Wednesday says Russian troops used six Iranian suicide drones to strike the town of Bila Tserkva in the Kyiv region, leaving one person wounded.
WRAL
Ukraine nuclear workers recount abuse, threats from Russians
ZAPORIZHZHIA, UKRAINE — Alone in his apartment in the Russian-occupied city of Enerhodar in southeastern Ukraine, nuclear plant security guard Serhiy Shvets looked out his kitchen window in late May and saw gunmen approaching on the street below. When his buzzer rang, he was sure he was about to die.
WRAL
Russian Parliament begins process to rubber-stamp annexations as Moscow struggles to define borders
CNN — Russia's legislature on Monday began the process of approving President Vladimir Putin's decision to annex four parts of Ukraine, despite the fact that the Kremlin is not in full control of those regions and has not settled upon the exact boundaries of the territories it is attempting to absorb.
Belarus opposition hopeful at Russian setbacks in Ukraine
Belarus' opposition leader says she believes that Russian military setbacks in Ukraine could shake the hold on power of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko
RELATED PEOPLE
WRAL
The US says it's helping Iranians navigate a massive internet blackout. Activists say it's too little, too late
CNN — As protesters took to the streets of Iran following the death in detention of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman apprehended for apparently not wearing her hijab properly, videos of the uprising began to flood the internet. Clips of students tearing up pictures of the Ayatollah in northern...
Seoul's reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea’s successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam. The explosion and subsequent fire panicked and confused residents of the coastal city of Gangneung, who were already uneasy over the increasingly provocative weapons tests by rival North Korea. Their concern that it could be a North Korean attack only grew as the military and government officials provided no explanation about the explosion for hours. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said no injuries were reported from the explosion, which involved a short-range Hyumoo-2 missile that crashed inside an air force base in the outskirts of the city. A Joint Chiefs of Staff official, who spoke on condition of anonymity during a background briefing, said the missile’s warhead didn’t explode during the crash and that the fire was caused by burning rocket propellant. The official said the missile fell shortly after liftoff and that no civilian facilities were affected.
WRAL
Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount
KYIV, UKRAINE — Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed laws formally absorbing four Ukrainian regions into Russia, even as its military is struggling to hang on to control of the regions it illegally annexed. The documents finalizing the annexation carried out in defiance of international laws were published on...
WRAL
'It was a warzone.' Iranian security forces beat, shot and detained students of elite Tehran university, witnesses say, as crackdown escalates
CNN — When Farid's friend called crying for help on Sunday, he jumped on his bike and quickly rode to Tehran's Sharif University. "Please come save us. We are stuck here. They are shooting at us," his friend said. Scenes of violence and "savagery" met him when he arrived...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRAL
New Brazilian Congress not likely to address climate
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil has a major role to play in addressing climate change as home to the world's largest rainforest, but after Sunday's election, the subject is less likely to come up than ever. In the country's lower house of Congress, the Liberal Party of President Jair...
Detained Iranian-American, 85, leaves Iran for Oman
Iran says an 85-year-old Iranian-American held by Iran has left the country for Oman
Trump news - live: Ex-president goes to Supreme Court to weigh in on Mar-a-Lago dispute
Lawyers for Donald Trump have asked the Supreme Court to step in on the case surrounding the classified documents recovered from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.Meanwhile, legal experts have spoken out strongly against Mr Trump after he filed a $475m lawsuit against CNN for defamation, describing his case as “garbage” and “not worth the paper it’s written on”.Attorneys representing the one-term president claim in the lawsuit that, “CNN’s campaign of dissuasion in the form of libel and slander against the Plaintiff has only escalated in recent months as CNN fears the Plaintiff will run for president in...
Comments / 0