Barnstable County, MA

COVID-19 update: 3 deaths, 349 new cases on Cape and Islands

By Asad Jung, Cape Cod Times
 4 days ago

There were 9,047 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, increasing the total number of cases to 1,878,650 since the pandemic began, the state Department of Public Health reported on Thursday.

In their weekly report, state officials also noted 1,293 new probable cases of coronavirus for a statewide total of 172,292.

As of Sept. 28, 245 patients were hospitalized primarily with COVID-19-related illnesses, and 694 total patients were hospitalized with the virus, the state agency reported.

Climate change: Rising seas, shrinking coasts: Take an augmented reality tour of damage caused by warming temperatures

Forty-eight patients were in intensive care units (ICUs), and 13 patients were intubated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DS5H2_0iHdhbQR00

Are Cape case numbers higher this week?

Closer to home, in Thursday's weekly report, state health officials said Barnstable County posted 331 new coronavirus cases, for a total of 44,193 since the pandemic started. Dukes County (Martha's Vineyard) reported 14 new coronavirus cases, for a to-date total of 4,144. Nantucket County reported four new cases, for a total of 3,739.

Case numbers are higher than last week’s report, which showed 317 new cases on the Cape and Islands.

The state’s 14-day positivity rate was 7.68%. The 14-day positivity rate for Barnstable County came in at 9.3%, and 4.96% for Dukes and Nantucket counties.

Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis was treating 21 patients with coronavirus, none in the ICU. Falmouth Hospital reported six patients, none of whom were in the ICU. Martha’s Vineyard Hospital had one patient. Nantucket Cottage Hospital had no patients being treated for coronavirus.

State health officials said Thursday there were 41 new deaths statewide among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19, increasing the total deaths to 20,292 since the pandemic began.

There were 19 deaths statewide from probable cases of COVID-19. The number of deaths from probable cases is 1,414 in Massachusetts.

Labor shortage: Can the migrants dropped off on Martha's Vineyard help solve the labor shortage?

Barnstable County posted three new deaths, the state agency reported. The total probable and confirmed deaths from COVID-19 is 660 in Barnstable County. There were no new deaths in Dukes and Nantucket counties combined, for a total fatality count of 22 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

What are case counts for your community?

The two-week COVID-19 case count, total case count and 14-day testing positivity rate for Cape Cod towns follows:

Barnstable (126; 11,360; 10.08%); Bourne (69; 4,204; 9.57%); Brewster (22; 1,727; 6.05%); Chatham (15; 1,035; 9.5%); Dennis (35; 2,747; 9.3%); Eastham (9; 600; 7.41%); Falmouth (81; 5,486; 7.63%); Harwich (17; 2,474; 7.95%); Mashpee (47; 3,066; 8.31%); Orleans (24; 934; 14.97%): Provincetown (less than five; 484; 1.64%); Sandwich (58; 4,166; 11.07%); Truro (less than five; 204; 5.56%); Wellfleet (five; 327; 7.94%) and Yarmouth (84; 5,379; 11.72%).

Contact Asad Jung at ajung@capecodonline.com. Follow him on Twitter: @asajungcct.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: COVID-19 update: 3 deaths, 349 new cases on Cape and Islands

IN THIS ARTICLE
