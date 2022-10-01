Galena on the Road Wins Big over Baxter Springs

Baxter Springs’ Payton Gaines attempts to to throw to Logan Gess, but Zane Turner is right there for the interception.

At the end of the first quarter, Gaines finds Jacob Grants as he glides his way into the end zone, and Lions lead after one 7-6.

But not for long as Turner grabs the ball and squeezes through the defense for the touchdown.

And then Turner is at it again after he skips and zags his way into the end zone once more.

Bulldogs win big in this one 52-14.

