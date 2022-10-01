ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Tuas’ injury raises concerns over NFL protocols

By Manolo Morales
 4 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s Tua Tagovailoa is recovering at his South Florida home after he was slammed to the turf during Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals that saw him carted off the field on a stretcher with injuries to his head and neck.

On Friday, an outpouring of support and concern about Tuas’ safety and whether he should have even played on Thursday.

Those who have played in the National Football League said seeing Tua getting slammed to the turf and his reaction was shocking and immediately raised concerns for his safety.

“I was devastated. I got a bunch of texts from friends all over the mainland and in Hawaii,” said former NFL player Leo Goeas.

“It was definitely a scary sight. I’ve been in games where guys have gotten stretchered off. It’s never fun to see that, especially with someone like Tua,” said former NFL player Chad Owens.

Concerns not only about his immediate health but also about the young quarterback’s future.

“Understand the gravity and how brutal and violent this game is, and you just pray for something that’s not gonna be long-term,” said former NFL player Rich Miano.

Tua was already hurt during Sunday’s game. The team said it was a back injury. So the team is facing a lot of criticism about letting Tua play on Thursday. The NFL Players Association is investigating.

“On a short week, a Sunday-Thursday turnaround, you’re putting the player at risk even though if it was just a back injury. You’re not gonna heal in that short of a time,” said Owens.

“You just hope that it was diagnosed properly the first time and you hope that there was nobody complicit, just thinking about winning,” said Miano.

Miami’s head coach said all the safety protocols were followed.

“I wouldn’t have put him out there if there was any inclination given to me whatsoever that he was endangering himself,” said Mike McDaniel.

Former players pointed out that there’s a lot of pressure for a player to get back on the field even when they’re hurt.

“You want to get out every Sunday and be with your teammates and do all that. But when it comes to your head, your brain, it’s something that could have lifelong lasting effects,” said Goeas.

