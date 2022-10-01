ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable County, MA

Health equity, vaccines, food insecurity among goals for Cape's human rights coordinator

By Rachael Devaney, Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 4 days ago

BARNSTABLE — Whether it's in a remote mountain village in the Dominican Republic or a Latinx neighborhood in Chelsea or the communities of Cape Cod, Leslie Dominguez-Santos said you can always find people dedicated to human rights.

"People around the world fight really hard for human rights," said Dominguez-Santos, human rights coordinator for the Barnstable County Human Rights Advisory Commission . "And we have those kinds of people right here on the Cape."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HLL4w_0iHdgGY100

Since being hired as the commission's human rights coordinator in September, Dominguez-Santos said she's looking forward to working along with the commission to execute the many initiatives and events the group does throughout the year.

"For starters, it's amazing that Barnstable County has this human rights coordinator position," she said. "That’s extraordinary in itself and says a lot about this county — that they prioritize human rights and watch out to protect the rights for everyone."

Before Dominguez-Santos was hired, the coordinator position was dormant for about eight months as the commission and commission staff regained their footing after the death of Susan Quinones , the former coordinator. Quinones died in April, after being diagnosed with terminal cancer in January.

More: Barnstable County Human Rights Advisory Commission seeks volunteers

"My predecessor Susan Quinones left really big shoes to fill," said Dominguez-Santos. "But she helped create an amazing group of people who are clearly passionate, and enthusiastically dedicated to human rights."

Wendy Bierwirth, chair of the commission, said Quinones would have approved of Dominguez-Santos being hired, and pleased with the work the commission continued in her absence.

"The commission felt an obligation to Susan to keep things going," Bierwirth said. "All of our committees went out on their own and did a really good job. But we didn’t have that good, central core. Leslie is now that central core."

What is human rights coordinator's job?

Because Dominguez-Santos arrived on Cape Cod from Chicago about 17 years ago, she said she's familiar with the needs of the Cape community and excited about the group's many signature events and human-rights-centered programming including the Human Rights Annual Breakfast , held in December; and the Human Rights Academy , held twice a year.

The academy, which will attract roughly 100 students from about 11 Cape schools, will be held Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Cape Cod Academy and is Dominguez-Santos' first major event.

More: What is human trafficking? Does it happen on Cape Cod?

The event, titled "Pathways to Peace," is a joint presentation with Cape Mediation’s Youth Conflict Resolution Program and Nauset Regional High School's Exploring and Respecting Differences program .

After convening in October, students will gather again in the spring to learn about human rights on the Cape, what protections exist and how middle and high school students can protect their peers and others living throughout the region, said Dominguez-Santos.

"In my first three weeks on the job, I'm already seeing amazing efforts happening on Cape Cod," she said. "All 15 communities are doing great things. I just want to help share out all of these things that are happening so we can learn and share together."

Also on her agenda is creating and continuing programming that can be geared towards health equity, vaccine access, food access and food insecurity, said Dominguez-Santos.

"There are probably already efforts on the Cape working on these different aspects, so a lot of my work will be to bring people together and cross-pollinate ideas," she said.

Because there are two human rights commissioner seats currently open, Dominguez-Santos is also focused on filling those vacancies.

More: This Cape scholarship recipient wants to bring human rights awareness to the classroom

"Bringing more commissioners on only expands what we are able to do," she said. "Whoever would like to be involved and engaged — I would love to talk to them."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48L8wC_0iHdgGY100

Why Human Rights Advisory Commission chose Dominguez-Santos

During the hiring process, Bierwirth said the commission received applications from all over the world for the position. And while there were many great candidates, Bierwirth said her immediate reaction after interviewing Dominguez-Santos was to hire her.

"Her set of skills are exactly what we need and we are finding that she has a good sense of where she wants the commission to go," she said. "And how she wants it to grow."

It was Dominguez-Santos' work at GreenRoots, Inc. that really caught her eye, said Bierwirth.

"I think she really grasped the importance of social justice and that’s very much what we need here on Cape Cod in terms of affordable housing and health equity issues," she said.

GreenRoots is a community-based organization that works to improve and enhance the urban environment and public health in Chelsea and surrounding communities, according to the website.

The fact that Dominguez-Santos is local to Cape Cod also pointed to her ability to understand the local community. Dominguez-Santos, Bierwirth said, felt the equity issues on the Cape are greatly underestimated by many simply because the Cape has a profile of being a wealthy retirement community.

"She will be able to strengthen that educational aspect and create a greater awareness of what the Cape needs in terms of equity," Bierwirth said.

New coordinator brings diverse cultural experience

Dominguez-Santos first found a passion for human rights during her time with the Peace Corps in 1996.

As a volunteer, she supported 43 rural women’s associations in community projects and micro-businesses and conducted sustainable agriculture and public health seminars, in addition to teaching English classes.

Within the associations the women hosted community cleanups, planned events at local schools, raised funds and obtained micro-loans to plant fruit trees and buy egg-laying chickens — all to make their community stronger, said Dominguez-Santos.

More: Public comment: Child care, families, women's issues to be discussed at Provincetown forum

"I had a little put-put motorcycle and I traveled to all these different communities where these women's groups were making a difference," she said. "Their work was striking to me."

While seeds of advocacy work were planted within her mind during her time in the Peace Corps, and throughout her career in activism, her passion for human rights work bloomed when she became an organizational advisor for GreenRoots, Inc., in 2018.

During her time at the nonprofit organization, Dominguez-Santos said she not only grew the budget from $680,000 to $2.3 million, she increased staffing from 11 people to 31 and helped plan, budget and manage the organization during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of a leadership team. That effort resulted in "COVID-19 in Chelsea: A Glance Into One of the Hardest Hit Cities and the Role of Intersecting Social Determinants of Health, " a report she co-authored.

With her experiences with different cultures and diverse communities, Dominguez-Santos can jump into work at the commission, even with significant programming just ahead, Bierwirth said.

"She’s coming in right at a point where we are at the 11th hour for the Human Rights Academy and she's really in the thick of it," she said.

As the daughter of a Cuban-born refugee father, Dominguez-Santos said advocacy work throughout her lifetime enabled her to help a spectrum of ethnicities and cultures.

"Being immersed in this work for so many years, cemented my belief that everyone has the right to enjoy life and to make the best of themselves," she said.

Get the Cape Cod news that matters delivered to your inbox.  Sign up for our free newsletters .

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Health equity, vaccines, food insecurity among goals for Cape's human rights coordinator

Comments / 0

Related
nbcboston.com

This Cape Mansion on a Private Peninsula Is Listed for Just Under $16M

The owners of a 17.5-acre waterfront property on Cape Cod are asking $15.9 million for the estate, which includes a guest house bigger than many homes in Massachusetts. The compound, located at Scraggy Neck Road on Red Brook Harbor in the village of Cataumet, features a 9,550-square-foot main residence designed by the Cape architect Doreve Nicholaeff. The property last sold in 2007 for $7 million, according to a deed.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Here Are Nine New Bedford Restaurants ‘Phantom Gourmet’ Celebrated

Here on the SouthCoast, we are blessed with a plethora of dining options. There are tons in New Bedford alone with everything from Portuguese cuisine to pub fare. The Whaling City has been put on the map thanks, in part, to the food critics over at Phantom Gourmet who have reviewed nine of the finest establishments New Bedford has to offer. They've done the same in Fall River.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccines
Barnstable County, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Government
County
Barnstable County, MA
City
Provincetown, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Vaccines
City
Chelsea, MA
Barnstable County, MA
Government
City
Barnstable, MA
Barnstable County, MA
Vaccines
Boston Globe

‘Remove that stressor’: Readers say these items should be banned from schools

Plus, see who readers think should be in charge of what stays and goes in the classroom. As schools try to get a handle on student performance and promote healthy learning environments, bans are becoming a popular way to get more control. Many of our readers think schools are doing the right thing by instating bans in classrooms.
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

What Town In Massachusetts Has the Most Dunkin’ Locations? Here’s the Top 25!

America runs on Dunkin’. That’s especially true in New England and especially especially true in Massachusetts where you seemingly can’t go a block in any direction without tripping over a handful of Dunkin’ locations. The original Dunkin’ is located in Quincy – so does Quincy have the most Dunkin’ locations? Maybe Boston has the most – it is the biggest city in Mass. Well place your bets because here come the 25 Massachusetts Cities/Towns That Have the MOST Dunkin’ Locations. If your town doesn’t appear on this list, you are under-caffeinated by Mass. standards.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Cape Cod
Martha's Vineyard Times

Ferries canceled and diverted

Wind over the next two days could cause diversions and cancellations of ferries, according to a travel advisory issued by the Steamship Authority. Already, some crossings of the MV Governor have been canceled and ferries between Oak Bluffs and Woods Hole have been diverted to Vineyard Haven, according to emails issued by the SSA.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
country1025.com

The 8 best small towns in Massachusetts Ranked

380020 05: Tourists, known this time of year as "leaf peepers", stroll arm in arm October 10, 2000 in Minuteman National Park taking in the fall foliage in Concord MA. Regional forecasters say due to New England''s unusually wet summer, the fall foliage season may be the most colorful in recent years. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Newsmakers)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Boston Marathon Announced Historic Change For Those Who Want To Run

According to WBUR, the Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary people to run in the race in 2023. They will not have to register as members of the women's or man's categories. The organizers of the race, recently announced and released this news. This will be 127th marathon and is a huge spectator's sport. With so many runners and on-lookers, it has always been an important event in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Former Massachusetts nurse facing up to 4 years in prison for stealing fentanyl, including from a patient

BOSTON – A former nurse pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to diverting opioids from two Massachusetts hospitals. 33-year-old Lisa Tarr, of St. Petersburg, Fla., pleaded guilty to four counts of unlawfully obtaining controlled substances by fraud, deception and subterfuge. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock scheduled sentencing for Feb. 7, 2023. Tarr was charged by an Information on Sept. 12, 2022.
BOSTON, MA
mediafeed.org

Here’s how much Northeastern University in Boston really costs

Northeastern University is known for its Cooperative Education Program, which combines classroom learning and experiences to prepare students for careers in many fields. But access to this co-op style of learning doesn’t come cheap: in 2021-22, Northeastern University tuition was $57,592. Contrast this against the average cost of tuition for a private four-year institution in the U.S. of $35,807. The good news is, that student loans and scholarships can make this price tag easier to swallow.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Tuesday, October 4: Free From…

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Beer without the alcohol, sweet treats without the gluten, and “mocktails” for everyone to enjoy – tonight, we begin with a hunt for treats “Free From” allergens and alcohol. Then, at an old-fashioned shop in Wakefield we find dairy-free ice cream with endless flavor options. In New Bedford we visit businesses focused on going waste-free (did you know your mattress can be recycled?). Finally, we meet a local skincare creator looking to keep your body, happy, with products free of artificial… anything!
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecod.com

Man airlifted after suffering serious burns in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A man reportedly suffered serious burns from hot water from a shower. Rescuers responded to the Anchor Inn at 175 Commetcial Street about 11 PM Sunday. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at Provincetown Municipal Airport to fly the victim to a burn unit. Further details were not immediately available.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
574K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy