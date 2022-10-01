Read full article on original website
49ers Cut Veteran Wide Receiver After Monday's Win
On Monday, the San Francisco 49ers signed wide receiver Willie Snead IV to their active roster from the practice squad. On Tuesday, the 49ers released Snead outright, However, they reportedly are looking to bring the veteran pass catcher back on the practice squad, as long as he clears waivers. Snead,...
49ers Coach Has Honest Admission On Jimmy Garoppolo's Monday Night Performance
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo led his team to victory vs. the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. It was a loud reminder of what Garoppolo is capable of. He won't win you games, but he sure does know how to run Kyle Shanahan's offense, practically to perfection too. ...
NBC Sports
Peyton perfectly nails Jimmy G impression calling complex play
Peyton Manning hasn’t played in the NFL in seven years, but he still has the quarterback cadence on lock. During the first quarter of the 49ers’ primetime clash against the Los Angeles Rams, Manning debuted a great impression of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo giving the play call from coach Kyle Shanahan to teammates in San Francisco's huddle.
Protester from notorious Bay Area group bloodied by Rams LB after running on 49ers' field
The incident showed how painful it can be to take a hit from an NFL defender.
NFL World Reacts To Broncos' Crushing Injury News
The Denver Broncos fell to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon, 32-23. Following the game, the Broncos learned some pretty crushing injury news. Running back Javonte Williams is expected to be out for a while with a significant injury. This is a crushing blow to the Broncos' chances in...
Bills Wide Receiver Reportedly Suffered Broken Ankle
The Buffalo Bills bounced back from their loss to Miami last week with a huge win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. But they may have lost a key player in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder suffered a broken ankle during yesterday's win over Baltimore. Additional tests are underway to determine the full extent of the damage. But for now, he is out indefinitely.
NBC Sports
Stock Report: Cowboys loss shows it could be a long year
DALLAS -- Folks it might be a long year for the Commanders. They can't block and don't particularly love tackling. And when Commanders owner Dan Snyder told the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission, "we finally have ourselves a quarterback," seems like that declaration was premature. The defense tried to...
Denver Broncos Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back This Monday
The Denver Broncos are reportedly signing a veteran running back this Monday evening. The Broncos have lost Javonte Williams for the season. He suffered a season-ending knee injury on Sunday. Melvin Gordon is expected to be the starting running back moving forward, but it's likely that ...
Report: Javonte Williams may have suffered serious injury
The Denver Broncos’ struggling offense may have taken another significant hit in Sunday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered an apparent knee injury during Sunday’s game after seemingly twisting it awkwardly on a tackle. Williams left the game and did not return.
NBC Sports
Cameron Dicker will sign with the Eagles’ practice squad
Eagles kicker Jake Elliott injured his leg during Sunday’s victory over Jacksonville. He gutted it out to the finish, and special teams coordinator Michael Clay said Tuesday that Elliott has a chance to play this week. But Elliott could miss some practice time if not Sunday’s game against the...
NBC Sports
Warriors changing practice routine as Kerr evolves as coach
A coach's ability to adapt as the game changes is crucial to any success they hope to have throughout the season. Steve Kerr understands that need to adjust and change his philosophy so his game plan or message to the team doesn't grow stale. When the Warriors coach took over...
NFL Power Rankings entering Week 5
Cha-cha-cha-changes (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Another week, another series of exciting and surprising NFL results. The Power Rankings carousel shuffle is never ending, with more movement as we now head toward Week 5...32. Houston Texans (0-3-1, lost to Los Angeles Chargers) (Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports) There will be those who would like to believe the Texans showed a lot by rallying against the Chargers. Don't be fooled; they are winless after four games and that Los Angeles team was depleted. Houston has a problem— actually many problems. Next: at Jacksonville Jaguars31. Washington Commanders (1-3, lost to Dallas Cowboys) (Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports) This...
NBC Sports
Rodgers plays coy about lengthy postgame chat with Belichick
Bill Belichick's postgame handshakes usually last about five seconds on a good day. But Aaron Rodgers apparently brings out the loquacious side of the New England Patriots head coach. After the Patriots' 27-24 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Belichick shared a nearly 30-second conversation with...
NBC Sports
Deebo embarrassing Ramsey on epic TD causes Twitter to erupt
Deebo Samuel gave all observers another reminder Monday night that he is built different. Late in the first half of the 49ers' game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium, Samuel caught a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo and proceeded to make arguably the play of the week. Samuel caught...
49ers Are Expected To Have 2 Big Returns This Week
The San Francisco 49ers are likely going to have two key players back practicing this week. Fresh off their win against the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media on Tuesday and said that cornerbacks Jason Verrett and Jimmie Ward will practice on Wednesday. This is...
15 free agent and practice squad running backs Broncos could sign
After losing starting running back Javonte Williams to season-ending ACL and LCL injuries, the Denver Broncos will likely add at least one more running back to the 53-man roster this week. The top in-house candidate to replace Williams would have been Melvin Gordon before Gordon fumbled against the Las Vegas...
NBC Sports
With injuries mounting, Eagles sign another OL to practice squad
With a couple new injuries to their offensive line, the Eagles signed offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson to the practice squad on Monday. Robinson, 23, went undrafted this year out of Oklahoma, where he was teammates with Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts for one season. Robinson (6-3, 224) signed with the...
Report: Colts fear star player could have significant injury
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor suffered an ankle injury during Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, and there is some concern that he could be forced to miss time. The Colts fear that Taylor may have suffered a high ankle sprain, Zac Keefer of The Athletic reports. With...
NBC Sports
Falcons sign Caleb Huntley to active roster
Running back Caleb Huntley helped the Falcons to a 23-20 win over the Browns on Sunday and he will continue to have a role in the offense in the coming weeks. A knee injury led the Falcons to put Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve Monday. The team announced that they are filling his roster spot by signing Huntley to their active roster from the practice squad.
NBC Sports
How Poole could be impacted by Herro's $130M Heat extension
Jordan Poole is set for a massive payday, either in the coming weeks or next summer. How much Poole will make in a potential contract extension with the Warriors isn't clear just yet, but another deal signed Sunday could impact what the Michigan product gets. Tyler Herro, the reigning Sixth...
