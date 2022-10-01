Cha-cha-cha-changes (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Another week, another series of exciting and surprising NFL results. The Power Rankings carousel shuffle is never ending, with more movement as we now head toward Week 5...32. Houston Texans (0-3-1, lost to Los Angeles Chargers) (Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports) There will be those who would like to believe the Texans showed a lot by rallying against the Chargers. Don't be fooled; they are winless after four games and that Los Angeles team was depleted. Houston has a problem— actually many problems. Next: at Jacksonville Jaguars31. Washington Commanders (1-3, lost to Dallas Cowboys) (Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports) This...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO